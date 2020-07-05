You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Mankato 2

Mandan 10, Bismarck Bull Moose 2

Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 3, Battle Creek 2

Fond du Lac 10, Green Bay 4

Wisconsin Rapids 6, La Crosse 2

Rockford 12, Wisconsin 6

Willmar 10, Rochester 4

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News