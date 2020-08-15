Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard

Amateur
Northwoods League
Friday’s results
Waterloo 5, Rochester 3
Battle Creek 2-3, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 1-5
Traverse City 3, Great Lakes 1
Kenosha 10, K-Town Bobbers 8
La Crosse 5, Green Bay 3
Wisconsin Rapids 13, Rockford 4
Wisconsin 6, Fond du Lac 4
Bismarck Bull Moose 4, Bismarck Larks 2
Mankato 9, Willmar 7
Saturday’s results
Rochester 4, Waterloo 0
Kalamazoo Growlers 1-1, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 0-4
Fond du Lac 7, Rockford 2
Green Bay 7, Wisconsin 6
Traverse City 11, Great Lakes 2
Mankato 6, Willmar 5
La Crosse 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5
Bismark Larks 6, Mandan 1
