Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard
BASEBALL

Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Friday’s results

Waterloo 5, Rochester 3

Battle Creek 2-3, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 1-5

Traverse City 3, Great Lakes 1

Kenosha 10, K-Town Bobbers 8

La Crosse 5, Green Bay 3

Wisconsin Rapids 13, Rockford 4

Wisconsin 6, Fond du Lac 4

Bismarck Bull Moose 4, Bismarck Larks 2

Mankato 9, Willmar 7

Saturday’s results

Rochester 4, Waterloo 0

Kalamazoo Growlers 1-1, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 0-4

Fond du Lac 7, Rockford 2

Green Bay 7, Wisconsin 6

Traverse City 11, Great Lakes 2

Mankato 6, Willmar 5

La Crosse 6, Wisconsin Rapids 5

Bismark Larks 6, Mandan 1

