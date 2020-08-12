You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard
0 comments
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Standings

Minnesota-Iowa Pod

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;23;12;.657;--

St. Cloud;22;12;.647;.5

Willmar;19;17;.543;4.0

Mankato;15;20;.429;7.5

Rochester;6;23;.207;13.5

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, Rochester 8 (12)

Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 4-0, Battle Creek 2-1

Traverse City 13, Great Lakes 5

Wisconsin 7, Rockford 2

Fond du Lac 12, La Crosse 5

Mandan 5, Bismarck 1

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Green Bay 3

St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Rochester

St. Cloud at Willmar

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News