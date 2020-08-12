Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard

Amateur
Northwoods League
Standings
Minnesota-Iowa Pod
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;23;12;.657;--
St. Cloud;22;12;.647;.5
Willmar;19;17;.543;4.0
Mankato;15;20;.429;7.5
Rochester;6;23;.207;13.5
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, Rochester 8 (12)
Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 4-0, Battle Creek 2-1
Traverse City 13, Great Lakes 5
Wisconsin 7, Rockford 2
Fond du Lac 12, La Crosse 5
Mandan 5, Bismarck 1
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Green Bay 3
St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Rochester
St. Cloud at Willmar
