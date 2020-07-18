Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard, Prep scoreboard

Amateur
Northwoods League
Saturday’s results
Bismarck Larks 2-4, Bismarck Bull Moose 0-2
Fond du Lac 13, Wisconsin Rapids 11
Battle Creek 3-1, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 1-0
Rockford 13, Green Bay 4
Willmar 13, Mankato 2
K-Town 15, Kenosha 5
La Crosse 9, Wisconsin 6
Rochester 8, St. Cloud 6
Prep
District Finals
Class 1A
CAM 5, Bedford 4
Don Bosco 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
H-L-V 7, Montezuma 2
Logan-Magnolia 5, Boyer Valley 3
Madrid 2, Ogden 0
Martensdale-St Mary’s 4, Southeast Warren 2
Mount Ayr 11, Central Decatur 6
Mason City Newman 6, AGWSR 0
North Cedar 3, Easton Valley 1
Saint Ansgar 5, Nashua-Plainfield 4
South Winneshiek 15, MFL Mar-Mac 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 16, Sidney 1
St, Mary’s (Remsen) 5, Trinity Christian 0
Notre Dame (Burlington) 6, New London 4
Class 2A
Des Moines Christian 6, South Hamilton 1
Dike-New Hartford 9, Denver 1
Carroll Kuemper 4, Missouri Valley 3
Mid-Prairie 7, West Liberty 5
Monticello 6, Dyersville Beckman 5
New Hampton 10, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
North Linn 14, Jesup 4
Pocahontas 6, Forest City 1
Van Meter 15, Interstate 35 0
West Lyon 10, Okoboji 0
Central Lee 2, Mediapolis 1
Panorama 8, Woodward-Granger 3
Unity Christian 4, West Sioux 2
