Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard, Prep scoreboard
agate
BASEBALL

Baseball: Northwoods League scoreboard, Prep scoreboard

Amateur

Northwoods League

Saturday’s results

Bismarck Larks 2-4, Bismarck Bull Moose 0-2

Fond du Lac 13, Wisconsin Rapids 11

Battle Creek 3-1, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies 1-0

Rockford 13, Green Bay 4

Willmar 13, Mankato 2

K-Town 15, Kenosha 5

La Crosse 9, Wisconsin 6

Rochester 8, St. Cloud 6

Prep

District Finals

Class 1A

CAM 5, Bedford 4

Don Bosco 3, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

H-L-V 7, Montezuma 2

Logan-Magnolia 5, Boyer Valley 3

Madrid 2, Ogden 0

Martensdale-St Mary’s 4, Southeast Warren 2

Mount Ayr 11, Central Decatur 6

Mason City Newman 6, AGWSR 0

North Cedar 3, Easton Valley 1

Saint Ansgar 5, Nashua-Plainfield 4

South Winneshiek 15, MFL Mar-Mac 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 16, Sidney 1

St, Mary’s (Remsen)  5, Trinity Christian 0

Notre Dame (Burlington) 6, New London 4

Class 2A

Des Moines Christian 6, South Hamilton 1

Dike-New Hartford 9, Denver 1

Carroll Kuemper 4, Missouri Valley 3

Mid-Prairie 7, West Liberty 5

Monticello 6, Dyersville Beckman 5

New Hampton 10, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

North Linn 14, Jesup 4

Pocahontas 6, Forest City 1

Van Meter 15, Interstate 35 0

West Lyon 10, Okoboji 0

Central Lee 2, Mediapolis 1

Panorama 8, Woodward-Granger 3

Unity Christian 4, West Sioux 2

