Baseball: Northwoods League results, Prep scoreboard

Northwoods League
Standings
Great Plains East
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;16;8;.667;-
La Crosse;12;12;.500;4.0
Duluth;9;15;.360;7.0
Eau Claire;7;18;.280;10.0
Minnesota;3;13;.200;10.0
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Waterloo 12-2, La Crosse 7-12
Lakeshore 26-5, Madison 7-6
Fond du Lac 7-5, Wisconsin 1-3
Duluth 4-4, Eau Claire 0-7
Wisconsin Rapids 11-4, Green Bay 0-5
Mankato 6-5, Rochester 3-8
St. Cloud 5-9, Willmar 3-3
Kokomo 6, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2
Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 7
Bismarck 6, Minnesota 5
Prep
METRO
Columbus 20-7, Hudson 6-6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 8, Pleasant Valley 6
Iowa City West 10, Davenport North 3
AREA
Wapsie Valley 3-15, AplinJgton-Parkersburg 2-10
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-3, New Hampton 4-2
Janesville 17, Collins-Maxwell 6
Jesup 11-11, Union 0-0
BCLUW 6. AGWSR 2
Crestwood 6, North Fayette-Valley 3
Decorah 8-3, Charles City 0-0
South Winneshiek 3, Clayton Ridge 0
Saint Ansgar 16, Nashua-Plainfield 5