Baseball: Northwoods League results, Prep scoreboard
BASEBALL

Clip art baseball

Northwoods League

Standings

Great Plains East

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;16;8;.667;-

La Crosse;12;12;.500;4.0

Duluth;9;15;.360;7.0

Eau Claire;7;18;.280;10.0

Minnesota;3;13;.200;10.0

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Waterloo 12-2, La Crosse 7-12

Lakeshore 26-5, Madison 7-6

Fond du Lac 7-5, Wisconsin 1-3

Duluth 4-4, Eau Claire 0-7

Wisconsin Rapids 11-4, Green Bay 0-5

Mankato 6-5, Rochester 3-8

St. Cloud 5-9, Willmar 3-3

Kokomo 6, Traverse City 2

Battle Creek 4, Kenosha 2

Rockford 8, Kalamazoo 7

Bismarck 6, Minnesota 5

Prep

METRO

Columbus 20-7, Hudson 6-6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 8, Pleasant Valley 6

Iowa City West 10, Davenport North 3

AREA

Wapsie Valley 3-15, AplinJgton-Parkersburg 2-10

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-3, New Hampton 4-2

Janesville 17, Collins-Maxwell 6

Jesup 11-11, Union 0-0

BCLUW 6. AGWSR 2

Crestwood 6, North Fayette-Valley 3

Decorah 8-3, Charles City 0-0

South Winneshiek 3, Clayton Ridge 0

Saint Ansgar 16, Nashua-Plainfield 5

