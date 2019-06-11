Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;9;6;.600;--

Kokomo;8;7;.533;1.0

Rockford;8;8;.500;1.5

Traverse City;7;8;.467;2.0

Battle Creek;6;9;.400;3.0

Kenosha;5;11;.313;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11;4;.733;--

Green Bay;9;6;.600;2.0

Wisconsin;9;7;.563;2.5

Fond du Lac;8;8;.500;3.5

Wis. Rapids;8;8;.500;3.5

Lakeshore;5;11;.313;6.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;8;7;.533;--

Duluth;7;8;.467;--

Waterloo;7;8;.467;1.0

Eau Claire;7;8;.438;1.5

Thunder Bay;3;12;.200;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;10;5;.667;--

Willmar;10;6;.625;.5

Mankato;9;7;.563;1.5

Rochester;8;7;.533;2.0

St. Cloud;8;8;.500;2.5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Duluth 3

Willmar 8-7, Eau Claire 3-3

Rockford 14-5, Kenosha 3-0

Fond du Lac 4-4, Lakeshore 1-13

Wisconsin 10-0, Wisconsin Rapids 7-5

Mankato 12-0, St. Cloud 3-1

Traverse City 6, Kokomo 1

Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 2

Lacrosse 12, Thunder Bay 5

Green Bay 3, Madison 1

Bismark 6, Rochester 4

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth (DH), Noon

Rochester at Bismarck (DH)

La Crosse at Thunder Bay (DH)

Lakeshore at Madison

Rockford at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek (DH)

Traverse City at Kokomo (DH)

Eau Claire at Mankato

Green Bay at Wisconsin

St. Cloud at Willmar

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Kenosha at Rockford

Eau Claire at Mankato

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kokomo

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Rochester at Bismarck

St. Cloud at Willmar

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Minors

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 9, Great Lakes 3

Dayton 5, West Michigan 4

Lansing 11, South Bend 7

Quad Cities 10, Beloit 9

Peoria 1, Clinton 0

Kane County 10, Burlington 4

Fort Wayne 4, Bowling Green 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 1

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games schedule

Prep

METRO

New Hampton 4, Columbus 0

AREA

Dike-New Hartford 9-5, Hudson 0-0

Clear Creek-Amana 11, Iowa City Regina 3

Coon Rapids-Bayard 13, Newell-Fonda 9

Eastherville Lincoln Central 4, Forest City 2

Harlan 10-4, Carroll Kuemper 0-1

Roland-Story 12-9, Lenox 2-4

Underwood 6, Audubon 3

Southeast Valley 2, Sioux Central 1

Martensdale St. Mary's 11, Wayne 1

North Linn 10, Don Bosco 5

Winterset 9, Humboldt 1

Underwood 6, Audubon 3

