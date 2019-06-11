Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;9;6;.600;--
Kokomo;8;7;.533;1.0
Rockford;8;8;.500;1.5
Traverse City;7;8;.467;2.0
Battle Creek;6;9;.400;3.0
Kenosha;5;11;.313;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11;4;.733;--
Green Bay;9;6;.600;2.0
Wisconsin;9;7;.563;2.5
Fond du Lac;8;8;.500;3.5
Wis. Rapids;8;8;.500;3.5
Lakeshore;5;11;.313;6.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;8;7;.533;--
Duluth;7;8;.467;--
Waterloo;7;8;.467;1.0
Eau Claire;7;8;.438;1.5
Thunder Bay;3;12;.200;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;10;5;.667;--
Willmar;10;6;.625;.5
Mankato;9;7;.563;1.5
Rochester;8;7;.533;2.0
St. Cloud;8;8;.500;2.5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Duluth 3
Willmar 8-7, Eau Claire 3-3
Rockford 14-5, Kenosha 3-0
Fond du Lac 4-4, Lakeshore 1-13
Wisconsin 10-0, Wisconsin Rapids 7-5
Mankato 12-0, St. Cloud 3-1
Traverse City 6, Kokomo 1
Kalamazoo 6, Battle Creek 2
Lacrosse 12, Thunder Bay 5
Green Bay 3, Madison 1
Bismark 6, Rochester 4
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth (DH), Noon
Rochester at Bismarck (DH)
La Crosse at Thunder Bay (DH)
Lakeshore at Madison
Rockford at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek (DH)
Traverse City at Kokomo (DH)
Eau Claire at Mankato
Green Bay at Wisconsin
St. Cloud at Willmar
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Kenosha at Rockford
Eau Claire at Mankato
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kokomo
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Rochester at Bismarck
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Minors
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 9, Great Lakes 3
Dayton 5, West Michigan 4
Lansing 11, South Bend 7
Quad Cities 10, Beloit 9
Peoria 1, Clinton 0
Kane County 10, Burlington 4
Fort Wayne 4, Bowling Green 0
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 1
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games schedule
Prep
METRO
New Hampton 4, Columbus 0
AREA
Dike-New Hartford 9-5, Hudson 0-0
Clear Creek-Amana 11, Iowa City Regina 3
Coon Rapids-Bayard 13, Newell-Fonda 9
Eastherville Lincoln Central 4, Forest City 2
Harlan 10-4, Carroll Kuemper 0-1
Roland-Story 12-9, Lenox 2-4
Underwood 6, Audubon 3
Southeast Valley 2, Sioux Central 1
Martensdale St. Mary's 11, Wayne 1
North Linn 10, Don Bosco 5
Winterset 9, Humboldt 1
Underwood 6, Audubon 3
