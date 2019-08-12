NWL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Great Plains Division
Eau Claire 2, Waterloo 1, Eau Claire leads series 1-0
Willmar 4, St. Cloud 1, Willmar leads series 1-0
Great Lakes Division
Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 1, Traverse City leads series 1-0
Madison 9, Wisconsin Rapids 2. Madison leads series 1-0
GAMES TODAY
Great Plains Division
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Willmar
Great Lakes Division
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Great Plains Division
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
Great Lakes Division
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Minors
Monday's results
Midwest League
Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 1
Clinton 7, Peoria 0
Wisconsin 4, Quad Cities 3
Lake County 13, West Michigan 6
Lansing 4, Dayton 3
Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1
Kane County 3, Burlington 2
Beloit 4, Cedar Rapids 3<
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 6, Salt Lake 0
