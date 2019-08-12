Clip art baseball

NWL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Great Plains Division

Eau Claire 2, Waterloo 1, Eau Claire leads series 1-0

Willmar 4, St. Cloud 1, Willmar leads series 1-0

Great Lakes Division

Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 1, Traverse City leads series 1-0

Madison 9, Wisconsin Rapids 2. Madison leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

Great Plains Division

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Willmar

Great Lakes Division

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Great Plains Division

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary

Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary

Great Lakes Division

Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary

Minors

Monday's results

Midwest League

Bowling Green 4, Great Lakes 1

Clinton 7, Peoria 0

Wisconsin 4, Quad Cities 3

Lake County 13, West Michigan 6

Lansing 4, Dayton 3

Fort Wayne 3, South Bend 1

Kane County 3, Burlington 2

Beloit 4, Cedar Rapids 3<

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 6, Salt Lake 0

