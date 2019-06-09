Clip art baseball

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;7;6;.538;--

Kokomo;7;6;.538;--

Rockford;6;7;.462;1.0

Traverse City;6;7;.462;1.0

Kenosha;5;8;.385;2.0

Battle Creek;5;8;.385;2.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11;2;.846;--

Wisconsin;8;5;.615;3.0

Green Bay;7;6;.538;4.0

Fond Du Lac;6;7;.462;5.0

Wis. Rapids;6;7;.462;5.0

Lakeshore;4;9;.308;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7;6;538;--

Waterloo;6;7;462;1.0

La Crosse;6;7;.462;1.0

Eau Claire;6;7;.462;1.0

Thunder Bay;3;10;.231;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;9;4;692;--

Willmar;8;5;615;1.0

Rochester;7;6;.538;2,0

Mankato;7;6;.538;2.0

St. Cloud;6;7;.462;3.0

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 6, Waterloo 1

Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 2

Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 4

Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 6

Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 0

La Crosse 10, Duluth 8

Mankato 3, Bismarck 0

Kokomo 7, Rockford 4

St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3

Battle Creek 9, Kenosha 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Rochester

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Kokomo at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

St. Cloud at Willmar

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Mankato

Lakeshore at Green Bay

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at Duluth

Eau Claire at Willmar

Kenosha at Rockford

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Mankato at St. Cloud

Rockford at Kenosha

Traverse City at Kokomo

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Rochester at Bismark

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

 

Minors

Midwest League

Eastern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Great Lakes (Dodgers);39;21;.650;—

Bowling Green (Rays);37;26;.587;3½

Lake County (Indians);36;26;.581;4

South Bend (Cubs);33;28;.541;6½

Fort Wayne (Padres);28;33;.459;11½

Lansing (Blue Jays);28;33;.459;11½

Dayton (Reds);24;39;.381;16½

West Michigan (Tigers);20;43;.317;20½

Western Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Quad Cities (Astros);38;20;.655;—

Burlington (Angels);36;27;.571;4½

Cedar Rapids (Twins);33;30;.524;7½

Kane County (Diamondbacks);31;30;.508;8½

Clinton (Marlins);30;32;.484;10

Wisconsin (Brewers);29;33;.468;11

Peoria (Cardinals);27;35;.435;13

Beloit (Athletics);24;37;.393;15½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 4, West Michigan 1, 7 innings

Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2, 7 innings

Lake County 5, Lansing 2

Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4

Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 2, 7 innings

Peoria 2, Cedar Rapids 1, 7 innings

Beloit 2, Wisconsin 1

Great Lakes 10, South Bend 0, 8 innings

Burlington 4, Clinton 3, 7 innings

Burlington 2, Clinton 1, 7 innings

Pacific Coast League

American Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);34;30;.531;—

Omaha (Royals);31;33;.484;3

Memphis (Cardinals);27;37;.422;7

Nashville (Rangers);25;38;.397;8½

American Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

San Antonio (Brewers);40;24;.625;—

Round Rock (Astros);38;25;.603;1½

New Orleans (Marlins);35;29;.547;5

Oklahoma City (Dodgers);23;38;.377;15½

Pacific Northern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);32;31;.508;—

Fresno (Nationals);31;31;.500;½

Tacoma (Mariners);30;34;.469;2½

Reno (Diamondbacks);27;36;.429;5

Pacific Southern Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

El Paso (Padres);41;22;.651;—

Las Vegas (Athletics);34;30;.531;7½

Albuquerque (Rockies);30;34;.469;11½

Salt Lake (Angels);28;34;.452;12½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Sacramento 4, New Orleans 3, 10 innings

Albuquerque 10, Iowa 4

Salt Lake 6, Round Rock 5

El Paso 6, Omaha 3, 10 innings

San Antonio 4, Las Vegas 1

Memphis 7, Reno 4

Nashville 3, Tacoma 0

College

NCAA Super Regionals

Best-of-3; x-if necessary

At Hawkins Field

Nashville, Tenn.

Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2, Vanderbilt advances

At Rip Griffin Park

Lubbock, Texas

Sunday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech advances

At Jackie Robinson Stadium

Los Angeles

Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings, series tied 1-1

Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), late

At Boshamer Stadium

Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0, Series tied 1-1

Today: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), Noon

At Dudy Noble Field

Starkville, Miss.

Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), late, MSU leads series 1-0

x-Today: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., if necessary

At Baum Stadium

Fayetteville, Ark.

Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5, Series tied 1-1

Today: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 3 p.m.

At Alex Box Stadium

Baton Rouge, La.

Sunday: Florida State 5, LSU 4, Florida State wins series 2-0

