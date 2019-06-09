Northwoods
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;7;6;.538;--
Kokomo;7;6;.538;--
Rockford;6;7;.462;1.0
Traverse City;6;7;.462;1.0
Kenosha;5;8;.385;2.0
Battle Creek;5;8;.385;2.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11;2;.846;--
Wisconsin;8;5;.615;3.0
Green Bay;7;6;.538;4.0
Fond Du Lac;6;7;.462;5.0
Wis. Rapids;6;7;.462;5.0
Lakeshore;4;9;.308;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7;6;538;--
Waterloo;6;7;462;1.0
La Crosse;6;7;.462;1.0
Eau Claire;6;7;.462;1.0
Thunder Bay;3;10;.231;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;9;4;692;--
Willmar;8;5;615;1.0
Rochester;7;6;.538;2,0
Mankato;7;6;.538;2.0
St. Cloud;6;7;.462;3.0
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 6, Waterloo 1
Wisconsin 5, Fond du Lac 2
Lakeshore 5, Green Bay 4
Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 6
Traverse City 7, Kalamazoo 0
La Crosse 10, Duluth 8
Mankato 3, Bismarck 0
Kokomo 7, Rockford 4
St. Cloud 2, Willmar 1
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3
Battle Creek 9, Kenosha 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Rochester
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Kokomo at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
St. Cloud at Willmar
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Mankato
Lakeshore at Green Bay
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at Duluth
Eau Claire at Willmar
Kenosha at Rockford
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rockford at Kenosha
Traverse City at Kokomo
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Rochester at Bismark
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Minors
Midwest League
Eastern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Great Lakes (Dodgers);39;21;.650;—
Bowling Green (Rays);37;26;.587;3½
Lake County (Indians);36;26;.581;4
South Bend (Cubs);33;28;.541;6½
Fort Wayne (Padres);28;33;.459;11½
Lansing (Blue Jays);28;33;.459;11½
Dayton (Reds);24;39;.381;16½
West Michigan (Tigers);20;43;.317;20½
Western Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Quad Cities (Astros);38;20;.655;—
Burlington (Angels);36;27;.571;4½
Cedar Rapids (Twins);33;30;.524;7½
Kane County (Diamondbacks);31;30;.508;8½
Clinton (Marlins);30;32;.484;10
Wisconsin (Brewers);29;33;.468;11
Peoria (Cardinals);27;35;.435;13
Beloit (Athletics);24;37;.393;15½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 4, West Michigan 1, 7 innings
Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2, 7 innings
Lake County 5, Lansing 2
Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 4
Cedar Rapids 7, Peoria 2, 7 innings
Peoria 2, Cedar Rapids 1, 7 innings
Beloit 2, Wisconsin 1
Great Lakes 10, South Bend 0, 8 innings
Burlington 4, Clinton 3, 7 innings
Burlington 2, Clinton 1, 7 innings
Pacific Coast League
American Northern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);34;30;.531;—
Omaha (Royals);31;33;.484;3
Memphis (Cardinals);27;37;.422;7
Nashville (Rangers);25;38;.397;8½
American Southern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
San Antonio (Brewers);40;24;.625;—
Round Rock (Astros);38;25;.603;1½
New Orleans (Marlins);35;29;.547;5
Oklahoma City (Dodgers);23;38;.377;15½
Pacific Northern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);32;31;.508;—
Fresno (Nationals);31;31;.500;½
Tacoma (Mariners);30;34;.469;2½
Reno (Diamondbacks);27;36;.429;5
Pacific Southern Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
El Paso (Padres);41;22;.651;—
Las Vegas (Athletics);34;30;.531;7½
Albuquerque (Rockies);30;34;.469;11½
Salt Lake (Angels);28;34;.452;12½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Sacramento 4, New Orleans 3, 10 innings
Albuquerque 10, Iowa 4
Salt Lake 6, Round Rock 5
El Paso 6, Omaha 3, 10 innings
San Antonio 4, Las Vegas 1
Memphis 7, Reno 4
Nashville 3, Tacoma 0
College
NCAA Super Regionals
Best-of-3; x-if necessary
At Hawkins Field
Nashville, Tenn.
Sunday: Vanderbilt 13, Duke 2, Vanderbilt advances
At Rip Griffin Park
Lubbock, Texas
Sunday: Texas Tech 8, Oklahoma State 6, Texas Tech advances
At Jackie Robinson Stadium
Los Angeles
Saturday: UCLA 5, Michigan 4, 12 innings, series tied 1-1
Sunday: UCLA (52-10) vs. Michigan (45-20), late
At Boshamer Stadium
Chapel Hill, N.C.
Sunday: North Carolina 2, Auburn 0, Series tied 1-1
Today: North Carolina (46-18) vs. Auburn (37-26), Noon
At Dudy Noble Field
Starkville, Miss.
Sunday: Mississippi State (50-13) vs. Stanford (45-13), late, MSU leads series 1-0
x-Today: Mississippi State vs. Stanford, 6 p.m., if necessary
At Baum Stadium
Fayetteville, Ark.
Sunday: Mississippi 13, Arkansas 5, Series tied 1-1
Today: Arkansas (45-18), Mississippi (41-26), 3 p.m.
At Alex Box Stadium
Baton Rouge, La.
Sunday: Florida State 5, LSU 4, Florida State wins series 2-0
