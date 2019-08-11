Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half (final)
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;29;7;.806;--
Kenosha;21;16;.568;8.5
Kalamazoo;21;19;.525;10.0
Kokomo;14;24;.368;16.0
Rockford;13;24;.351;16.5
Battle Creek;10;27;.270;19.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;23;13;.639;--
Fond du Lac;22;13;.629;0.5
Green Bay;18;18;.500;5.0
Madison;17;19;.472;6.0
Lakeshore;16;20;.444;7.0
Wisconsin;16;20;.444;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;21;13;.618;--
La Crosse;20;16;.556;2.0
Duluth;16;15;.516;3.5
Waterloo;14;19;.424;6.5
Thunder Bay;10;26;.278;11.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;24;13;.649;--
Mankato;21;15;.583;2.5
Rochester;20;17;.541;4.0
Willmar;18;18;.500;5.5
Bismarck;12;24;.333;11.5
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Willmar 9, Duluth 1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 7
Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2
Fond du Lac 8, Madison 4
Kokomo 7, Rockford 5
St. Cloud 16, Thunder Bay 9
Kalamazoo 15, Traverse City 4
Mankato 10, Rochester 6
Wisconsin 7, Green Bay 2
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 6
Bismarck 15, La Crosse 1
Duluth 8, Willmar 5
Regular season ends
NWL playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
GAMES TODAY
Great Plains Division
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at St. Cloud
Great Lakes Division
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
GAMES TUESDAY
Great Plains Division
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Willmar
Great Lakes Division
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Great Plains Division
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
Great Lakes Division
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);64;55;.538;—
Memphis (Cards);53;65;.449;10½
Omaha (Royals);52;67;.437;12
Nashville (Rangers);51;66;.436;12
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
San Antonio (Brewers);72;47;.605;—
Round Rock (Astros);70;48;.593;1½
New Orleans (Marlins);63;54;.538;8
Okla. City (Dodgers);55;63;.466;16½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);64;55;.538;—
Reno (Diamondbacks);57;62;.479;7
Fresno (Nationals);54;64;.458;9½
Tacoma (Mariners);53;66;.445;11
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
Las Vegas (Athletics);69;50;.580;—
El Paso (Padres);69;50;.580;—
Alb'qrque (Rockies);51;68;.429;18
Salt Lake (Angels);51;68;.429;18
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Tacoma 10, New Orleans 3
Iowa 5, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 3, Nashville 2
Omaha 4, Las Vegas 3, 10 innings
Reno 10, Oklahoma City 2
Albuquerque 6, Round Rock 5
El Paso 3, San Antonio 2
Memphis 5, Fresno 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);30;19;.612;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);29;20;.592;1
South Bend (Cubs);27;22;.551;3
Lake Co. (Indians);25;24;.510;5
Lansing (Bl. Jays);25;24;.510;5
Dayton (Reds);21;28;.429;9
Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;29;.408;10
West Mich. (Tigers);17;32;.347;13
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (D'backs);33;16;.673;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;20;.592;4
Clinton (Marlins);29;20;.592;4
x-Quad Cities (Astros);28;21;.571;5
Wisconsin (Brewers);26;23;.531;7
Beloit (Athletics);21;28;.429;12
Burlington (Angels);18;31;.367;15
Peoria (Cardinals);14;35;.286;19
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 10, Dayton 6
South Bend 8, Fort Wayne 3
Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2
Great Lakes 7, Bowling Green 4
Burlington 3, Kane County 0
Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2
Clinton 10, Peoria 6
West Michigan 6, Lake County 5
