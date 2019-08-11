Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half (final)

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;29;7;.806;--

Kenosha;21;16;.568;8.5

Kalamazoo;21;19;.525;10.0

Kokomo;14;24;.368;16.0

Rockford;13;24;.351;16.5

Battle Creek;10;27;.270;19.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;23;13;.639;--

Fond du Lac;22;13;.629;0.5

Green Bay;18;18;.500;5.0

Madison;17;19;.472;6.0

Lakeshore;16;20;.444;7.0

Wisconsin;16;20;.444;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;21;13;.618;--

La Crosse;20;16;.556;2.0

Duluth;16;15;.516;3.5

Waterloo;14;19;.424;6.5

Thunder Bay;10;26;.278;11.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;24;13;.649;--

Mankato;21;15;.583;2.5

Rochester;20;17;.541;4.0

Willmar;18;18;.500;5.5

Bismarck;12;24;.333;11.5

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Willmar 9, Duluth 1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 11, Waterloo 7

Kenosha 4, Battle Creek 2

Fond du Lac 8, Madison 4

Kokomo 7, Rockford 5

St. Cloud 16, Thunder Bay 9

Kalamazoo 15, Traverse City 4

Mankato 10, Rochester 6

Wisconsin 7, Green Bay 2

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Lakeshore 6

Bismarck 15, La Crosse 1

Duluth 8, Willmar 5

Regular season ends

NWL playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

GAMES TODAY

Great Plains Division

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at St. Cloud

Great Lakes Division

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

GAMES TUESDAY

Great Plains Division

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Willmar

Great Lakes Division

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Great Plains Division

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary

Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary

Great Lakes Division

Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);64;55;.538;—

Memphis (Cards);53;65;.449;10½

Omaha (Royals);52;67;.437;12

Nashville (Rangers);51;66;.436;12

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

San Antonio (Brewers);72;47;.605;—

Round Rock (Astros);70;48;.593;1½

New Orleans (Marlins);63;54;.538;8

Okla. City (Dodgers);55;63;.466;16½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);64;55;.538;—

Reno (Diamondbacks);57;62;.479;7

Fresno (Nationals);54;64;.458;9½

Tacoma (Mariners);53;66;.445;11

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

Las Vegas (Athletics);69;50;.580;—

El Paso (Padres);69;50;.580;—

Alb'qrque (Rockies);51;68;.429;18

Salt Lake (Angels);51;68;.429;18

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Tacoma 10, New Orleans 3

Iowa 5, Salt Lake 2

Sacramento 3, Nashville 2

Omaha 4, Las Vegas 3, 10 innings

Reno 10, Oklahoma City 2

Albuquerque 6, Round Rock 5

El Paso 3, San Antonio 2

Memphis 5, Fresno 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);30;19;.612;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);29;20;.592;1

South Bend (Cubs);27;22;.551;3

Lake Co. (Indians);25;24;.510;5

Lansing (Bl. Jays);25;24;.510;5

Dayton (Reds);21;28;.429;9

Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;29;.408;10

West Mich. (Tigers);17;32;.347;13

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (D'backs);33;16;.673;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;20;.592;4

Clinton (Marlins);29;20;.592;4

x-Quad Cities (Astros);28;21;.571;5

Wisconsin (Brewers);26;23;.531;7

Beloit (Athletics);21;28;.429;12

Burlington (Angels);18;31;.367;15

Peoria (Cardinals);14;35;.286;19

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 10, Dayton 6

South Bend 8, Fort Wayne 3

Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2

Great Lakes 7, Bowling Green 4

Burlington 3, Kane County 0

Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2

Clinton 10, Peoria 6

West Michigan 6, Lake County 5

