Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;27;6;.818;--
Kenosha;19;15;.559;8.5
Kalamazoo;18;18;.500;10.5
Rockford;13;21;.382;14.5
Kokomo;12;22;.353;15.5
Battle Creek;9;25;.265;18.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;21;12;.636;--
Fond du Lac;19;13;.594;1.5
Green Bay;17;16;.515;4.0
Lakeshore;16;17;.485;5.0
Madison;16;17;.485;5.0
Wisconsin;14;19;.424;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;18;13;.581;--
La Crosse;18;15;.545;1.0
Duluth;14;14;.500;2.5
Waterloo;14;16;.467;3.5
Thunder Bay;9;23;.281;9.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;11;.667;--
Mankato;20;13;.606;2.0
Rochester;18;16;.529;4.5
Willmar;16;17;.485;6.0
Bismarck;11;22;.333;11.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Duluth 2
Kokomo 7-8, Kalamazoo 6-3
Kenosha 9, Wisconsin 5
Green Bay 6, Lakeshore 3
Fond du Lac 10, Battle Creek 6
Bismarck 7, Eau Claire 6
La Crosse 10, Thunder Bay 3
Mankato 4, Willmar 1
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Madison 2
Rochester 6, St. Cloud 3
Traverse City 8, Rockford 0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Willmar at Mankato
Rockford at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Rochester at St. Cloud
GAMES SATURDAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay (DH)
Bismarck at La Crosse
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Rochester at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Madison
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Rockford at Kokomo
Duluth at Willmar
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 4, Las Vegas 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);28;18;.609;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);27;19;.587;1
South Bend (Cubs);25;21;.543;3
Lake Co. (Indians);24;22;.522;4
Lansing (Blue Jays);22;24;.478;6
Dayton (Reds);20;26;.435;8
Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;26;.435;8
West Mich. (Tigers);16;30;.348;12
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);32;14;.696;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;19;.587;5
Clinton (Marlins);26;19;.578;5½
x-Q. Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;6½
Wisconsin (Brewers);25;21;.543;7
Beloit (Athletics);21;25;.457;11
Burlington (Angels);16;30;.348;16
Peoria (Cardinals);13;33;.283;19
x-won first-half championship
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 8, Lansing 4
Bowling Green 9, West Michigan 6
Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 2
Great Lakes 5, Lake County 4
Beloit 6, Peoria 3
Wisconsin 1, Burlington 0
Kane County 8, Cedar Rapids 0
Quad Cities 8, Clinton 4
