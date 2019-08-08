Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;27;6;.818;--

Kenosha;19;15;.559;8.5

Kalamazoo;18;18;.500;10.5

Rockford;13;21;.382;14.5

Kokomo;12;22;.353;15.5

Battle Creek;9;25;.265;18.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;21;12;.636;--

Fond du Lac;19;13;.594;1.5

Green Bay;17;16;.515;4.0

Lakeshore;16;17;.485;5.0

Madison;16;17;.485;5.0

Wisconsin;14;19;.424;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;18;13;.581;--

La Crosse;18;15;.545;1.0

Duluth;14;14;.500;2.5

Waterloo;14;16;.467;3.5

Thunder Bay;9;23;.281;9.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;11;.667;--

Mankato;20;13;.606;2.0

Rochester;18;16;.529;4.5

Willmar;16;17;.485;6.0

Bismarck;11;22;.333;11.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Duluth 2

Kokomo 7-8, Kalamazoo 6-3

Kenosha 9, Wisconsin 5

Green Bay 6, Lakeshore 3

Fond du Lac 10, Battle Creek 6

Bismarck 7, Eau Claire 6

La Crosse 10, Thunder Bay 3

Mankato 4, Willmar 1

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Madison 2

Rochester 6, St. Cloud 3

Traverse City 8, Rockford 0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Willmar at Mankato

Rockford at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Rochester at St. Cloud

GAMES SATURDAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay (DH)

Bismarck at La Crosse

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Rochester at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Madison

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Wisconsin Rapids at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Rockford at Kokomo

Duluth at Willmar

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 4, Las Vegas 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);28;18;.609;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);27;19;.587;1

South Bend (Cubs);25;21;.543;3

Lake Co. (Indians);24;22;.522;4

Lansing (Blue Jays);22;24;.478;6

Dayton (Reds);20;26;.435;8

Ft. Wayne (Padres);20;26;.435;8

West Mich. (Tigers);16;30;.348;12

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);32;14;.696;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;19;.587;5

Clinton (Marlins);26;19;.578;5½

x-Q. Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;6½

Wisconsin (Brewers);25;21;.543;7

Beloit (Athletics);21;25;.457;11

Burlington (Angels);16;30;.348;16

Peoria (Cardinals);13;33;.283;19

x-won first-half championship

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 8, Lansing 4

Bowling Green 9, West Michigan 6

Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 2

Great Lakes 5, Lake County 4

Beloit 6, Peoria 3

Wisconsin 1, Burlington 0

Kane County 8, Cedar Rapids 0

Quad Cities 8, Clinton 4

