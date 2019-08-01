Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;23;4;.852;--
Kalamazoo;16;13;.552;8.0
Kenosha;14;14;.500;9.5
Kokomo;10;18;.357;13.5
Rockford;10;18;.357;13.5
Battle Creek;9;19;.321;14.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;18;9;.667;--
Lakeshore;14;13;.519;4.0
Green Bay;14;13;.519;4.0
Fond du Lac;14;13;.519;4.0
Madison;12;15;.444;6.0
Wisconsin;11;16;.407;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;17;10;.630;--
Eau Claire;15;12;.556;2.0
La Crosse;15;12;.556;2.0
Waterloo;10;17;.370;7.0
Thunder Bay;7;19;.269;9.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;20;7;.741;--
Rochester;16;12;.571;4.5
Mankato;14;13;.519;6.0
Willmar;13;14;.481;7.0
Bismarck;8;19;.296;12.0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 1
Green Bay 10, Wisconsin 8
Rochester 5, Mankato 4
Duluth 9, Eau Claire 1
Battle Creek 8, Madison 7
St. Cloud 5, Willmar 3
Wisconsin Rapids 11, Lakeshore 7
Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 8
Traverse City 4, Kenosha 0
Bismarck 3, La Crosse 2
Fond du Lac 6, Kokomo 4
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Eau Claire at Duluth
Madison at Battle Creek
Willmar at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Mankato at Rochester
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
La Crosse at Bismarck
GAMES SATURDAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rochester at St. Cloud
La Crosse at Bismarck
Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Green Bay
Madison at Rockford
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Willmar
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Reno 3, Iowa 1
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 5, Lansing 4
Dayton 3, Bowling Green 2
South Bend 4, West Michigan 3
Fort Wayne 10, Great Lakes 9
Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2
Quad Cities 7, Burlington 6
Peoria 6, Kane County 3
Clinton 7, Wisconsin 3
