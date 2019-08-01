Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;23;4;.852;--

Kalamazoo;16;13;.552;8.0

Kenosha;14;14;.500;9.5

Kokomo;10;18;.357;13.5

Rockford;10;18;.357;13.5

Battle Creek;9;19;.321;14.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;18;9;.667;--

Lakeshore;14;13;.519;4.0

Green Bay;14;13;.519;4.0

Fond du Lac;14;13;.519;4.0

Madison;12;15;.444;6.0

Wisconsin;11;16;.407;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;17;10;.630;--

Eau Claire;15;12;.556;2.0

La Crosse;15;12;.556;2.0

Waterloo;10;17;.370;7.0

Thunder Bay;7;19;.269;9.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;20;7;.741;--

Rochester;16;12;.571;4.5

Mankato;14;13;.519;6.0

Willmar;13;14;.481;7.0

Bismarck;8;19;.296;12.0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 4, Waterloo 1

Green Bay 10, Wisconsin 8

Rochester 5, Mankato 4

Duluth 9, Eau Claire 1

Battle Creek 8, Madison 7

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 3

Wisconsin Rapids 11, Lakeshore 7

Rockford 11, Kalamazoo 8

Traverse City 4, Kenosha 0

Bismarck 3, La Crosse 2

Fond du Lac 6, Kokomo 4

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Eau Claire at Duluth

Madison at Battle Creek

Willmar at St. Cloud

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Mankato at Rochester

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

La Crosse at Bismarck

GAMES SATURDAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Rochester at St. Cloud

La Crosse at Bismarck

Kokomo at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Green Bay

Madison at Rockford

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Willmar

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Reno 3, Iowa 1

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 5, Lansing 4

Dayton 3, Bowling Green 2

South Bend 4, West Michigan 3

Fort Wayne 10, Great Lakes 9

Cedar Rapids 4, Beloit 2

Quad Cities 7, Burlington 6

Peoria 6, Kane County 3

Clinton 7, Wisconsin 3

