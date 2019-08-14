Amateur
Northwoods League
Playoffs
Division finals
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Great Plains Division
Eau Claire 2, Willmar 0
Great Lakes Division
Traverse City 3, Madison 2
GAME FRIDAY
League championship
Eau Claire at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);66;55;.545;—
Memphis (Cards);55;66;.455;11
Nashville (Rangers);53;66;.445;12
Omaha (Royals);52;69;.430;14
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
Round Rock (Astros);72;48;.600;—
S. Antonio (Brewers);72;49;.595;½
N. Orleans (Marlins);65;54;.546;6½
Okla. City (Dodgers);57;63;.475;15
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);64;57;.529;—
Reno (D'backs);57;64;.471;7
Fresno (Nationals);55;66;.455;9
Tacoma (Mariners);53;68;.438;11
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
El Paso (Padres);71;50;.587;—
Las Vegas (A's);71;50;.587;—
Alb'qrque (Rockies);51;70;.421;20
Salt Lake (Angels);51;70;.421;20
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Gr.Lakes (Dodgers);31;20;.608;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);30;21;.588;1
South Bend (Cubs);28;23;.549;3
Lansing (Blue Jays);27;24;.529;4
Lake Co. (Indians);26;25;.510;5
Dayton (Reds);22;29;.431;9
Ft. Wayne (Padres);21;30;.412;10
West Mich. (Tigers);17;34;.333;14
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (D'backs);34;17;.667;—
Clinton (Marlins);31;20;.608;3
Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;21;.580;4½
x-Q. Cities (Astros);28;23;.549;6
Wisconsin (Brewers);27;23;.540;6½
Beloit (Athletics);23;28;.451;11
Burlington (Angels);18;33;.353;16
Peoria (Cardinals);15;36;.294;19
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 6, Lake County 1
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3
Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3, 11 innings
Clinton 7, Burlington 1
Peoria 6, Kane County 3
Dayton 4, Bowling Green 1, 12 innings
Beloit 6, Quad Cities 2
Wisconsin 3, Cedar Rapids 2
