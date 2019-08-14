Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Playoffs

Division finals

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Great Plains Division

Eau Claire 2, Willmar 0

Great Lakes Division

Traverse City 3, Madison 2

GAME FRIDAY

League championship

Eau Claire at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);66;55;.545;—

Memphis (Cards);55;66;.455;11

Nashville (Rangers);53;66;.445;12

Omaha (Royals);52;69;.430;14

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

Round Rock (Astros);72;48;.600;—

S. Antonio (Brewers);72;49;.595;½

N. Orleans (Marlins);65;54;.546;6½

Okla. City (Dodgers);57;63;.475;15

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);64;57;.529;—

Reno (D'backs);57;64;.471;7

Fresno (Nationals);55;66;.455;9

Tacoma (Mariners);53;68;.438;11

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

El Paso (Padres);71;50;.587;—

Las Vegas (A's);71;50;.587;—

Alb'qrque (Rockies);51;70;.421;20

Salt Lake (Angels);51;70;.421;20

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

x-Gr.Lakes (Dodgers);31;20;.608;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);30;21;.588;1

South Bend (Cubs);28;23;.549;3

Lansing (Blue Jays);27;24;.529;4

Lake Co. (Indians);26;25;.510;5

Dayton (Reds);22;29;.431;9

Ft. Wayne (Padres);21;30;.412;10

West Mich. (Tigers);17;34;.333;14

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (D'backs);34;17;.667;—

Clinton (Marlins);31;20;.608;3

Ced. Rapids (Twins);29;21;.580;4½

x-Q. Cities (Astros);28;23;.549;6

Wisconsin (Brewers);27;23;.540;6½

Beloit (Athletics);23;28;.451;11

Burlington (Angels);18;33;.353;16

Peoria (Cardinals);15;36;.294;19

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 6, Lake County 1

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3

Great Lakes 4, West Michigan 3, 11 innings

Clinton 7, Burlington 1

Peoria 6, Kane County 3

Dayton 4, Bowling Green 1, 12 innings

Beloit 6, Quad Cities 2

Wisconsin 3, Cedar Rapids 2

