Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;26;6;.813;--

Kenosha;18;15;.545;8.5

Kalamazoo;18;16;.529;9.0

Rockford;13;20;.394;13.5

Kokomo;10;22;.313;16.0

Battle Creek;9;24;.273;17.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;20;12;.625;--

Fond du Lac;18;13;.581;1.5

Lakeshore;16;16;.500;4.0

Madison;16;16;.500;4.0

Green Bay;16;16;.500;4.0

Wisconsin;14;18;.438;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;19;13;.594;--

Eau Claire;18;14;.563;1.0

La Crosse;17;15;.531;2.0

Waterloo;13;19;.406;6.0

Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;9.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;22;10;.688;--

Mankato;19;13;.594;3.0

Rochester;17;16;.515;5.5

Willmar;16;16;.500;6.0

Bismarck;10;22;.313;12.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 2

La Crosse 6-0, Duluth 4-7

Willmar 12-1, Rochester 6-4

Fond du Lac 4, Kokomo 3, 2nd game ppd.

Mankato 6, St. Cloud 4

Madison 13, Battle Creek 0

Eau Claire 10, Bismarck 5

Green Bay 6, Rockford 4

Traverse City 9, Lakeshore 7

Willmar 12, Rochester 6

Kalamazoo 7, Wisconsin 3

Kenosha 8, Wisconsin Rapids 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at Mankato

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Rochester at St. Cloud

Rockford at Traverse City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Battle Creek at Fond du Lac

Kenosha at Wisconsin

Willmar at Mankato

Rockford at Traverse City

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Bismarck at Eau Claire

Rochester at St. Cloud

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Las Vegas 8, Iowa 6

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;18;.600;—

Bowl. Green (Rays);26;19;.578;1

South Bend (Cubs);24;21;.533;3

Lake Co. (Indians);24;21;.533;3

Lansing (Bl. Jays);22;23;.489;5

Dayton (Reds);20;25;.444;7

Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;26;.422;8

West Mich. (Tigers);16;29;.356;11

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane Co. (D'backs);31;14;.689;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;18;.600;4

Clinton (Marlins);26;19;.578;5

x-Q. Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;6

Wisconsin (Brewers);24;21;.533;7

Beloit (Athletics);20;25;.444;11

Burlington (Angels);16;29;.356;15

Peoria (Cardinals);13;32;.289;18

x - won first half

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 9, South Bend 5

West Michigan 3, Bowling Green 1

Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1

Great Lakes 4, Lake County 1

Beloit 7, Peoria 2

Burlington 5, Wisconsin 3

Kane County 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Quad Cities 4, Clinton 3

