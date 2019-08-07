Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;26;6;.813;--
Kenosha;18;15;.545;8.5
Kalamazoo;18;16;.529;9.0
Rockford;13;20;.394;13.5
Kokomo;10;22;.313;16.0
Battle Creek;9;24;.273;17.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;20;12;.625;--
Fond du Lac;18;13;.581;1.5
Lakeshore;16;16;.500;4.0
Madison;16;16;.500;4.0
Green Bay;16;16;.500;4.0
Wisconsin;14;18;.438;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;19;13;.594;--
Eau Claire;18;14;.563;1.0
La Crosse;17;15;.531;2.0
Waterloo;13;19;.406;6.0
Thunder Bay;9;22;.290;9.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;22;10;.688;--
Mankato;19;13;.594;3.0
Rochester;17;16;.515;5.5
Willmar;16;16;.500;6.0
Bismarck;10;22;.313;12.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 2
La Crosse 6-0, Duluth 4-7
Willmar 12-1, Rochester 6-4
Fond du Lac 4, Kokomo 3, 2nd game ppd.
Mankato 6, St. Cloud 4
Madison 13, Battle Creek 0
Eau Claire 10, Bismarck 5
Green Bay 6, Rockford 4
Traverse City 9, Lakeshore 7
Willmar 12, Rochester 6
Kalamazoo 7, Wisconsin 3
Kenosha 8, Wisconsin Rapids 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at Mankato
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Rochester at St. Cloud
Rockford at Traverse City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Battle Creek at Fond du Lac
Kenosha at Wisconsin
Willmar at Mankato
Rockford at Traverse City
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Bismarck at Eau Claire
Rochester at St. Cloud
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Las Vegas 8, Iowa 6
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);27;18;.600;—
Bowl. Green (Rays);26;19;.578;1
South Bend (Cubs);24;21;.533;3
Lake Co. (Indians);24;21;.533;3
Lansing (Bl. Jays);22;23;.489;5
Dayton (Reds);20;25;.444;7
Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;26;.422;8
West Mich. (Tigers);16;29;.356;11
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane Co. (D'backs);31;14;.689;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;18;.600;4
Clinton (Marlins);26;19;.578;5
x-Q. Cities (Astros);25;20;.556;6
Wisconsin (Brewers);24;21;.533;7
Beloit (Athletics);20;25;.444;11
Burlington (Angels);16;29;.356;15
Peoria (Cardinals);13;32;.289;18
x - won first half
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 9, South Bend 5
West Michigan 3, Bowling Green 1
Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 4, Lake County 1
Beloit 7, Peoria 2
Burlington 5, Wisconsin 3
Kane County 3, Cedar Rapids 1
Quad Cities 4, Clinton 3
