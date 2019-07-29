Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;20;4;.833;--
Kalamazoo;16;10;.615;5.0
Kenosha;13;12;.520;7.5
Kokomo;9;16;.360;11.5
Rockford;8;17;.320;12.5
Battle Creek;7;18;.280;13.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;--
Green Bay;13;11;.542;2.0
Lakeshore;13;11;.542;2.0
Fond du Lac;12;12;.500;3.0
Madison;11;13;.458;4.0
Wisconsin;10;14;.417;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;15;9;.625;--
Eau Claire;14;9;.609;0.5
La Crosse;14;10;.583;1.0
Waterloo;9;15;.375;6.0
Thunder Bay;5;18;.217;9.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;18;6;.750;--
Mankato;13;11;.542;5.0
Rochester;13;11;.542;5.0
Willmar;11;12;.478;6.5
Bismarck;6;17;.261;11.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 10-6, Waterloo 7-2
Mankato 8-1, St. Cloud 7-7
La Crosse 11-11, Thunder Bay 3-3
Willmar 5, Eau Claire 2
Rochester 21, Bismarck 9
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Bismarck at Rochester (DH)
Madison at Wisconsin
La Crosse at Duluth
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac
Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Battle Creek at Rockford
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Kokomo at Kenosha
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Bismarck at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Kokomo at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 17, Lansing 8
Bowling Green 10, Lake County 0
Clinton 9, Cedar Rapids 7
Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1
West Michigan 9, Great Lakes 1
Beloit 11, Quad Cities 3
Kane County 4, Wisconsin 2
Peoria 3, Burlington 0
