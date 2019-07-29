Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;20;4;.833;--

Kalamazoo;16;10;.615;5.0

Kenosha;13;12;.520;7.5

Kokomo;9;16;.360;11.5

Rockford;8;17;.320;12.5

Battle Creek;7;18;.280;13.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;15;9;.625;--

Green Bay;13;11;.542;2.0

Lakeshore;13;11;.542;2.0

Fond du Lac;12;12;.500;3.0

Madison;11;13;.458;4.0

Wisconsin;10;14;.417;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;15;9;.625;--

Eau Claire;14;9;.609;0.5

La Crosse;14;10;.583;1.0

Waterloo;9;15;.375;6.0

Thunder Bay;5;18;.217;9.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18;6;.750;--

Mankato;13;11;.542;5.0

Rochester;13;11;.542;5.0

Willmar;11;12;.478;6.5

Bismarck;6;17;.261;11.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 10-6, Waterloo 7-2

Mankato 8-1, St. Cloud 7-7

La Crosse 11-11, Thunder Bay 3-3

Willmar 5, Eau Claire 2

Rochester 21, Bismarck 9

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Bismarck at Rochester (DH)

Madison at Wisconsin

La Crosse at Duluth

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac

Willmar at Eau Claire (DH)

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Battle Creek at Rockford

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Kokomo at Kenosha

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Bismarck at Rochester

Willmar at Eau Claire

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Kokomo at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 17, Lansing 8

Bowling Green 10, Lake County 0

Clinton 9, Cedar Rapids 7

Fort Wayne 5, Dayton 1

West Michigan 9, Great Lakes 1

Beloit 11, Quad Cities 3

Kane County 4, Wisconsin 2

Peoria 3, Burlington 0

