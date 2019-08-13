Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Playoffs

First round

(Best-of-three)

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Great Plains Division

Eau Claire 7, Waterloo 0, Eau Claire wins series 2-0

Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2, Willmar wins series 2-0

Great Lakes Division

Traverse City 5, Kalamazoo 4, Traverse City wins series 2-0

Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapids 0, Madison wins series 2-0

GAMES TODAY

Great Plains Division

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary

Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary

Great Lakes Division

Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, Salt Lake 2

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);30;20;.600;—

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);30;20;.600;—

South Bend (Cubs);27;23;.540;3

Lake Co. (Indians);26;24;.520;4

Lansing (Blue Jays);26;24;.520;4

Dayton (Reds);21;29;.420;9

Fort Wayne (Padres);21;29;.420;9

West Mich. (Tigers);17;33;.340;13

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (D'backs);34;16;.680;—

Clinton (Marlins);30;20;.600;4

Cedar Rapids (Twins);29;21;.580;5

x-Q. Cities (Astros);28;22;.560;6

Wisconsin (Brewers);27;23;.540;7

Beloit (Athletics);22;28;.440;12

Burlington (Angels);18;32;.360;16

Peoria (Cardinals);14;36;.280;20

x-won first-half title

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments