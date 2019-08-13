Amateur
Northwoods League
Playoffs
First round
(Best-of-three)
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Great Plains Division
Eau Claire 7, Waterloo 0, Eau Claire wins series 2-0
Willmar 3, St. Cloud 2, Willmar wins series 2-0
Great Lakes Division
Traverse City 5, Kalamazoo 4, Traverse City wins series 2-0
Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapids 0, Madison wins series 2-0
GAMES TODAY
Great Plains Division
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m., if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
Great Lakes Division
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, Salt Lake 2
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);30;20;.600;—
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);30;20;.600;—
South Bend (Cubs);27;23;.540;3
Lake Co. (Indians);26;24;.520;4
Lansing (Blue Jays);26;24;.520;4
Dayton (Reds);21;29;.420;9
Fort Wayne (Padres);21;29;.420;9
West Mich. (Tigers);17;33;.340;13
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (D'backs);34;16;.680;—
Clinton (Marlins);30;20;.600;4
Cedar Rapids (Twins);29;21;.580;5
x-Q. Cities (Astros);28;22;.560;6
Wisconsin (Brewers);27;23;.540;7
Beloit (Athletics);22;28;.440;12
Burlington (Angels);18;32;.360;16
Peoria (Cardinals);14;36;.280;20
x-won first-half title
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
