Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;18;3;.857;--

Kalamazoo;13;10;.565;6.0

Kenosha;11;11;.500;7.5

Kokomo;8;14;.364;10.5

Battle Creek;7;15;.318;11.5

Rockford;7;15;.318;11.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;13;8;.619;--

Lakeshore;12;9;.571;1.0

Green Bay;11;10;.524;2.0

Fond du Lac;10;11;.476;3.0

Madison;10;11;.476;3.0

Wisconsin;9;12;.429;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;12;7;.632;--

Duluth;12;7;.632;--

La Crosse;10;9;.526;2.0

Waterloo;7;12;.368;5.0

Thunder Bay;4;15;.211;8.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;15;5;.750;--

Mankato;12;7;.632;2.5

Rochester;10;10;.500;5.0

Willmar;8;11;.421;6.5

Bismarck;6;13;.316;8.5

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Eau Claire 12, Waterloo 2

Wisconsin 8, Fond du Lac 2

Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 9

Duluth 9, Thunder Bay 7

Madison 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4, 10 innings

Mankato 11, Rochester 3

St. Cloud 12, Bismarck 10

Willmar 12, La Crosse 2

Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3

Kenosha 5, Battle Creek 0

Rockford 4, Kokomo 3

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Traverse City at Kalamzaoo

Rockford at Kokomo

La Crosse at Willmar

Bismarck at St. Cloud

Rochester at Mankato

GAMES SATURDAY

Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Bismarck

Thunder Bay at St. Cloud

Rochester at La Crosse

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Madison

Mankato at Eau Claire

Rockford at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kenosha at Kokomo

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 9, Iowa 1

Midwest League

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 6, Dayton 4

South Bend 4, Lake County 1

Lansing 8, West Michigan 0

Burlington 5, Beloit 3

Kane County 4, Clinton 2

Bowling Green 9, Fort Wayne 3

Cedar Rapids 6, Wisconsin 1

Quad Cities 3, Peoria 0

Prep

State tournament

At Des Moines

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (28-4) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)

1:30 p.m. -- Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. Pekin (17-7)

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (Calmar) (29-9)

1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-6) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (26-7)

GAMES MONDAY

Class 2A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)

1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)

4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)

7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)

GAMES TUESDAY

Class 3A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. ADM (13-17)

1:30 p.m. -- Marion (32-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (29-10)

4:30 p.m. -- Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. Centerville (24-6)

7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 4A quarterfinals

11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)

1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)

4:30 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)

7 p.m. -- Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)

All-Conference

WAMAC WEST

First team

P -- Grant Bryant, soph. (Center Point-Urbana), Carter Kriegel, sr. (South Tama).

C -- Keegan Schmitt, fr. (Independence).

IF -- Axl Hoepner, sr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Garrett Jensen, sr. (Williamsburg), Caleb Andrews, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Camden Smyka, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana).

OF -- Turner Schroeder, jr. (Benton), Quin Cornell, soph. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Aaron Wendel, sr. (Center Point-Urbana).

UT -- Charlie Dudley, jr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Cael Kellogg, sr. (South Tama), Brady Sadler, jr. (Benton).

Second team (area only)

P -- Logan Schmitt, jr. (Independence).

IF -- Korver Hupke, 8th-grade (Independence).

Recognition (area only) -- Marcus Beatty, fr. (Independence), Teegan McEnany, fr. (Independence).

TRI-RIVERS

First team

P -- Keaton Parker, sr. (Alburnett), Max Hansen, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland).

C -- Norman Wilson, sr. (Maquoketa Valley).

1B -- Reed Stallman, soph. (Alburnett).

IF -- Jake Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Hunter Caves, soph. (Alburnett), Brant Boekmann, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Trevor Boge, sr. (North Linn).

OF -- Caleb Banowetz, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Hunter Rickels, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), David Seber, sr. (North Linn), Hagen Waters, sr. (Lisbon).

UT -- Tyler Rowold, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Austin Hilmer, fr. (North Linn), Austin Huber, jr. (Alburnett), Parker Sternhagen, soph. (Maquoketa Valley).

Second team (area only)

IF -- T.J. Lau, soph. (East Buchanan).

Honorable mention (area only) -- Adam Dolf, sr. (Starmont), Nate Schmidt, sr. (East Buchanan).

Co-most valuable players -- Jake Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Caleb Banowetz, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland).

Coach of year -- Mike Bruns (Calamus-Wheatland).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments