GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;18;3;.857;--
Kalamazoo;13;10;.565;6.0
Kenosha;11;11;.500;7.5
Kokomo;8;14;.364;10.5
Battle Creek;7;15;.318;11.5
Rockford;7;15;.318;11.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;13;8;.619;--
Lakeshore;12;9;.571;1.0
Green Bay;11;10;.524;2.0
Fond du Lac;10;11;.476;3.0
Madison;10;11;.476;3.0
Wisconsin;9;12;.429;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;12;7;.632;--
Duluth;12;7;.632;--
La Crosse;10;9;.526;2.0
Waterloo;7;12;.368;5.0
Thunder Bay;4;15;.211;8.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;15;5;.750;--
Mankato;12;7;.632;2.5
Rochester;10;10;.500;5.0
Willmar;8;11;.421;6.5
Bismarck;6;13;.316;8.5
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Eau Claire 12, Waterloo 2
Wisconsin 8, Fond du Lac 2
Lakeshore 13, Green Bay 9
Duluth 9, Thunder Bay 7
Madison 5, Wisconsin Rapids 4, 10 innings
Mankato 11, Rochester 3
St. Cloud 12, Bismarck 10
Willmar 12, La Crosse 2
Traverse City 4, Kalamazoo 3
Kenosha 5, Battle Creek 0
Rockford 4, Kokomo 3
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Traverse City at Kalamzaoo
Rockford at Kokomo
La Crosse at Willmar
Bismarck at St. Cloud
Rochester at Mankato
GAMES SATURDAY
Duluth at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Bismarck
Thunder Bay at St. Cloud
Rochester at La Crosse
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Madison
Mankato at Eau Claire
Rockford at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Kenosha at Kokomo
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 9, Iowa 1
Midwest League
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 6, Dayton 4
South Bend 4, Lake County 1
Lansing 8, West Michigan 0
Burlington 5, Beloit 3
Kane County 4, Clinton 2
Bowling Green 9, Fort Wayne 3
Cedar Rapids 6, Wisconsin 1
Quad Cities 3, Peoria 0
Prep
State tournament
At Des Moines
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (28-4) vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (29-4)
1:30 p.m. -- Mason City Newman (35-3) vs. Pekin (17-7)
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 1A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Alburnett (32-5) vs. South Winneshiek (Calmar) (29-9)
1:30 p.m. -- Martensdale-St. Mary's (34-6) vs. Remsen-St. Mary's (26-7)
GAMES MONDAY
Class 2A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- North Linn (38-5) vs. West Branch (20-7)
1:30 p.m. -- Central Lee (21-2) vs. Des Moines Christian (28-8)
4:30 p.m. -- New Hampton (28-9) vs. West Sioux (21-5)
7 p.m. -- Van Meter (31-3) vs. Underwood (26-4)
GAMES TUESDAY
Class 3A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) vs. ADM (13-17)
1:30 p.m. -- Marion (32-5) vs. Sioux City Heelan (29-10)
4:30 p.m. -- Central DeWitt (36-3) vs. Centerville (24-6)
7 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (31-4) vs. Boone (20-12)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Class 4A quarterfinals
11 a.m. -- West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)
1:30 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)
4:30 p.m. -- Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)
7 p.m. -- Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)
All-Conference
WAMAC WEST
First team
P -- Grant Bryant, soph. (Center Point-Urbana), Carter Kriegel, sr. (South Tama).
C -- Keegan Schmitt, fr. (Independence).
IF -- Axl Hoepner, sr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Garrett Jensen, sr. (Williamsburg), Caleb Andrews, jr. (Center Point-Urbana), Camden Smyka, sr. (Clear Creek-Amana).
OF -- Turner Schroeder, jr. (Benton), Quin Cornell, soph. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Aaron Wendel, sr. (Center Point-Urbana).
UT -- Charlie Dudley, jr. (Vinton-Shellsburg), Cael Kellogg, sr. (South Tama), Brady Sadler, jr. (Benton).
Second team (area only)
P -- Logan Schmitt, jr. (Independence).
IF -- Korver Hupke, 8th-grade (Independence).
Recognition (area only) -- Marcus Beatty, fr. (Independence), Teegan McEnany, fr. (Independence).
TRI-RIVERS
First team
P -- Keaton Parker, sr. (Alburnett), Max Hansen, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
C -- Norman Wilson, sr. (Maquoketa Valley).
1B -- Reed Stallman, soph. (Alburnett).
IF -- Jake Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Hunter Caves, soph. (Alburnett), Brant Boekmann, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Trevor Boge, sr. (North Linn).
OF -- Caleb Banowetz, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Hunter Rickels, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), David Seber, sr. (North Linn), Hagen Waters, sr. (Lisbon).
UT -- Tyler Rowold, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Austin Hilmer, fr. (North Linn), Austin Huber, jr. (Alburnett), Parker Sternhagen, soph. (Maquoketa Valley).
Second team (area only)
IF -- T.J. Lau, soph. (East Buchanan).
Honorable mention (area only) -- Adam Dolf, sr. (Starmont), Nate Schmidt, sr. (East Buchanan).
Co-most valuable players -- Jake Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Caleb Banowetz, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Coach of year -- Mike Bruns (Calamus-Wheatland).
