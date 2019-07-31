Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;22;4;.846;--

Kalamazoo;16;12;.571;7.0

Kenosha;14;13;.519;8.5

Kokomo;10;17;.370;12.5

Rockford;9;18;.333;13.5

Battle Creek;8;19;.296;14.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;17;9;.654;--

Lakeshore;14;12;.538;3.0

Green Bay;13;13;.500;4.0

Fond du Lac;13;13;.500;4.0

Madison;12;14;.462;5.0

Wisconsin;11;15;.423;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;16;10;.615;--

Eau Claire;15;11;.577;1.0

La Crosse;15;11;.577;1.0

Waterloo;10;16;.385;6.0

Thunder Bay;6;19;.240;9.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;19;7;.731;--

Rochester;15;12;.556;4.5

Mankato;14;12;.538;5.0

Willmar;13;13;.500;6.0

Bismarck;7;19;.269;12.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 11, Waterloo 2

Rockford 8, Battle Creek 5

Wisconsin 8, Madison 5

Duluth 11, La Crosse 5

Lakeshore 3, Fond du Lac 0

Mankato 11, Thunder Bay 1

Rochester 10, Bismarck 2

Eau Claire 7, Willmar 3

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Green Bay 1

Kenosha 2, Kokomo 1

Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 0

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Mankato at Rochester

Eau Claire at Duluth

Madison at Battle Creek

St. Cloud at Willmar

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

La Crosse at Bismarck

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.

Eau Claire at Duluth

Madison at Battle Creek

Willmar at St. Cloud

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

Mankato at Rochester

Wisconsin at Green Bay

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

La Crosse at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

LATE TUESDAY RESULT

Reno 13, Iowa 7

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 7, Reno 4

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 10, Lake County 8, 10 innings

Dayton 6, Bowling Green 5

South Bend 5, West Michigan 1

Great Lakes 8, Fort Wayne 2

Beloit 12, Cedar Rapids 5

Kane County 7, Peoria 5

Quad Cities 8, Burlington 3

Clinton 5, Wisconsin 3

Prep

State tournament

At Des Moines

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Class 4A quarterfinals

West Des Moines Dowling 7, Southeast Polk 0

Johnston 6, Ankeny 0

Urbandale 3, Western Dubuque 0

Iowa City West 6, Pleasant Valley 3

GAMES TODAY

Class 1A semifinals

11 a.m. — Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3)

1:30 p.m. — Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary’s (27-7)

Class 2A semifinals

4:30 p.m. — Van Meter (32-3) vs. West Sioux (22-5)

7 p.m. — North Linn (39-5) vs. Des Moines Christian (29-8)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 3A semifinals

11 a.m. -- C.R. Xavier (39-2) vs. Marion (33-5)

1:30 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)

Class 4A semifinals

4:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (29-14) vs. Iowa City West (34-7)

7 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (31-11)

