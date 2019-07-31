Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;22;4;.846;--
Kalamazoo;16;12;.571;7.0
Kenosha;14;13;.519;8.5
Kokomo;10;17;.370;12.5
Rockford;9;18;.333;13.5
Battle Creek;8;19;.296;14.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;17;9;.654;--
Lakeshore;14;12;.538;3.0
Green Bay;13;13;.500;4.0
Fond du Lac;13;13;.500;4.0
Madison;12;14;.462;5.0
Wisconsin;11;15;.423;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;16;10;.615;--
Eau Claire;15;11;.577;1.0
La Crosse;15;11;.577;1.0
Waterloo;10;16;.385;6.0
Thunder Bay;6;19;.240;9.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;19;7;.731;--
Rochester;15;12;.556;4.5
Mankato;14;12;.538;5.0
Willmar;13;13;.500;6.0
Bismarck;7;19;.269;12.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 11, Waterloo 2
Rockford 8, Battle Creek 5
Wisconsin 8, Madison 5
Duluth 11, La Crosse 5
Lakeshore 3, Fond du Lac 0
Mankato 11, Thunder Bay 1
Rochester 10, Bismarck 2
Eau Claire 7, Willmar 3
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Green Bay 1
Kenosha 2, Kokomo 1
Traverse City 8, Kalamazoo 0
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Mankato at Rochester
Eau Claire at Duluth
Madison at Battle Creek
St. Cloud at Willmar
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
La Crosse at Bismarck
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:35 p.m.
Eau Claire at Duluth
Madison at Battle Creek
Willmar at St. Cloud
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
Mankato at Rochester
Wisconsin at Green Bay
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
La Crosse at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
LATE TUESDAY RESULT
Reno 13, Iowa 7
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 7, Reno 4
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 10, Lake County 8, 10 innings
Dayton 6, Bowling Green 5
South Bend 5, West Michigan 1
Great Lakes 8, Fort Wayne 2
Beloit 12, Cedar Rapids 5
Kane County 7, Peoria 5
Quad Cities 8, Burlington 3
Clinton 5, Wisconsin 3
Prep
State tournament
At Des Moines
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Class 4A quarterfinals
West Des Moines Dowling 7, Southeast Polk 0
Johnston 6, Ankeny 0
Urbandale 3, Western Dubuque 0
Iowa City West 6, Pleasant Valley 3
GAMES TODAY
Class 1A semifinals
11 a.m. — Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3)
1:30 p.m. — Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary’s (27-7)
Class 2A semifinals
4:30 p.m. — Van Meter (32-3) vs. West Sioux (22-5)
7 p.m. — North Linn (39-5) vs. Des Moines Christian (29-8)
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 3A semifinals
11 a.m. -- C.R. Xavier (39-2) vs. Marion (33-5)
1:30 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)
Class 4A semifinals
4:30 p.m. -- Urbandale (29-14) vs. Iowa City West (34-7)
7 p.m. -- Johnston (34-5) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (31-11)
