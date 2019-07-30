Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;21;4;.840;--

Kalamazoo;16;11;.593;6.0

Kenosha;13;13;.500;8.5

Kokomo;10;16;.385;11.5

Rockford;8;18;.308;13.5

Battle Creek;8;18;.308;13.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;16;9;.640;--

Green Bay;13;12;.520;3.0

Lakeshore;13;12;.520;3.0

Fond du Lac;13;12;.520;3.0

Madison;12;13;.480;4.0

Wisconsin;10;15;.400;6.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;15;10;.600;--

La Crosse;15;10;.600;--

Eau Claire;14;11;.560;1.0

Waterloo;10;15;.400;5.0

Thunder Bay;6;18;.250;8.5

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;18;7;.720;--

Rochester;14;12;.538;4.5

Willmar;13;12;.520;5.0

Mankato;13;12;.520;5.0

Bismarck;7;18;.280;11.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 2, St. Cloud 1

Bismarck 9-2, Rochester 4-3

Madison 4, Wisconsin 3

La Crosse 2, Duluth 1

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 5

Willmar 11-7, Eau Claire 0-3

Thunder Bay 6, Mankato 5

Battle Creek 9, Rockford 8

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Green Bay 2

Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0

Kokomo 13, Kenosha 4

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Madison

La Crosse at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Thunder Bay at Mankato

Bismarck at Rochester

Willmar at Eau Claire

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Kokomo at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Traverse City

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Mankato at Rochester

Eau Claire at Duluth

Madison at Battle Creek

St. Cloud at Willmar

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Traverse City at Kenosha

La Crosse at Bismarck

Fond du Lac at Kokomo

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Reno, late

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 5, Lake County 1

Dayton 6, Bowling Green 1

South Bend 4, West Michigan 1

Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 4

Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 2

Peoria 11, Kane County 7

Quad Cities 4, Burlington 1

Clinton 8, Wisconsin 3

Prep

State tournament

At Des Moines

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Class 3A quarterfinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, ADM 2

Marion 4, Sioux City Heelan 0

Central DeWitt 11, Centerville 1, 5 innings

Davenport Assumption 7, Boone 3

GAMES TODAY

Class 4A quarterfinals

11 a.m. — West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)

1:30 p.m. — Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)

4:30 p.m. — Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)

7 p.m. — Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)

GAMES THURSDAY

Class 1A semifinals

11 a.m. — Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3)

1:30 p.m. — Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary’s (27-7)

Class 2A semifinals

4:30 p.m. — Van Meter (32-3) vs. West Sioux (22-5)

7 p.m. — North Linn (39-5) vs. Des Moines Christian (29-8)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 3A semifinals

11 a.m. -- C.R. Xavier (39-2) vs. Marion (33-5)

1:30 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)

