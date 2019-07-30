Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;21;4;.840;--
Kalamazoo;16;11;.593;6.0
Kenosha;13;13;.500;8.5
Kokomo;10;16;.385;11.5
Rockford;8;18;.308;13.5
Battle Creek;8;18;.308;13.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;16;9;.640;--
Green Bay;13;12;.520;3.0
Lakeshore;13;12;.520;3.0
Fond du Lac;13;12;.520;3.0
Madison;12;13;.480;4.0
Wisconsin;10;15;.400;6.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;15;10;.600;--
La Crosse;15;10;.600;--
Eau Claire;14;11;.560;1.0
Waterloo;10;15;.400;5.0
Thunder Bay;6;18;.250;8.5
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;18;7;.720;--
Rochester;14;12;.538;4.5
Willmar;13;12;.520;5.0
Mankato;13;12;.520;5.0
Bismarck;7;18;.280;11.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 2, St. Cloud 1
Bismarck 9-2, Rochester 4-3
Madison 4, Wisconsin 3
La Crosse 2, Duluth 1
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 5
Willmar 11-7, Eau Claire 0-3
Thunder Bay 6, Mankato 5
Battle Creek 9, Rockford 8
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Green Bay 2
Traverse City 6, Kalamazoo 0
Kokomo 13, Kenosha 4
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Madison
La Crosse at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Thunder Bay at Mankato
Bismarck at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Kokomo at Kenosha
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Mankato at Rochester
Eau Claire at Duluth
Madison at Battle Creek
St. Cloud at Willmar
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Traverse City at Kenosha
La Crosse at Bismarck
Fond du Lac at Kokomo
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Reno, late
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 5, Lake County 1
Dayton 6, Bowling Green 1
South Bend 4, West Michigan 1
Great Lakes 6, Fort Wayne 4
Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 2
Peoria 11, Kane County 7
Quad Cities 4, Burlington 1
Clinton 8, Wisconsin 3
Prep
State tournament
At Des Moines
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Class 3A quarterfinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7, ADM 2
Marion 4, Sioux City Heelan 0
Central DeWitt 11, Centerville 1, 5 innings
Davenport Assumption 7, Boone 3
GAMES TODAY
Class 4A quarterfinals
11 a.m. — West Des Moines Dowling (30-11) vs. Southeast Polk (30-13)
1:30 p.m. — Johnston (34-5) vs. Ankeny (21-17)
4:30 p.m. — Western Dubuque (32-9) vs. Urbandale (28-14)
7 p.m. — Iowa City West (33-7) vs. Pleasant Valley (25-11)
GAMES THURSDAY
Class 1A semifinals
11 a.m. — Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (29-4) vs. Mason City Newman (36-3)
1:30 p.m. — Alburnett (33-5) vs. Remsen-St. Mary’s (27-7)
Class 2A semifinals
4:30 p.m. — Van Meter (32-3) vs. West Sioux (22-5)
7 p.m. — North Linn (39-5) vs. Des Moines Christian (29-8)
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 3A semifinals
11 a.m. -- C.R. Xavier (39-2) vs. Marion (33-5)
1:30 p.m. -- Davenport Assumption (32-4) vs. Central DeWitt (37-3)
