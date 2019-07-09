Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;7;0;1.000;--
Kalamazoo;6;2;.750;1.5
Kokomo;3;4;.429;4.0
Kenosha;2;5;.286;5.0
Battle Creek;2;6;.250;5.5
Rockford;1;5;.167;5.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;5;2;.714;--
Fond du Lac;4;3;.571;1.0
Green Bay;4;3;.571;1.0
Madison;3;3;.500;1.5
Lakeshore;3;4;.429;2.0
Wisconsin;2;5;.286;3.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;5;2;.714;--
Eau Claire;5;2;.714;--
Duluth;3;4;.429;2.0
Waterloo;3;4;.429;2.0
Thunder Bay;1;6;.143;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;5;2;.714;--
Rochester;4;3;.571;1.0
Willmar;4;3;.571;1.0
St. Cloud;3;3;.500;1.5
Bismarck;1;5;.167;3.5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 13, La Crosse 10
Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 0
Mankato 8, Bismarck 3
Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 7
Willmar 13, Duluth 4
Eau Claire 10, Thunder Bay 2
Green Bay 17, Kalamazoo 5
Traverse City 3, Kenosha 0
Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 3
Rochester 3, St. Cloud 1
Rockford 8, Madison 8, susp. to Wednesday
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
St. Cloud at Rochester (DH)
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Bismarck at Mankato
Rockford at Madison (DH)
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Traverse City
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Duluth at Willmar
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Battle Creek at Kokomo
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo (DH)
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Madison
Bismarck at Willmar
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 5, Waukon 0
Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3
AREA
Belle Plaine 11, Clarksville 10
Dike-New Hartford 5-14, Independence 0-4
Jesup 7, Clayton Ridge/Central 6
North Linn 13, Hudson 0
Rockford 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2
South Hamilton 20, Tripoli 4
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 12, St. Ansgar 4
STATE
Ankeny 2, Gilbert 1
Calamus-Wheatland 9, Camanche 2
Central Decatur 11, Bedford 6
Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Harlan 5
Des Moines East 15-9, Des Moines Hoover 3-1
East Marshall 8, Lynnville-Sully 0
Fairfield 2, Oskaloosa 1
Glenwood 11, LeMars 1
Harris-Lake Park 4, South O'Brien 2
Highland 9, New London 6
Indianola 9-3, Sioux City East 8-4
Iowa Mennonite 9, Winfield-Mt. Union 0
Kingsley-Pierson 6, Akron-Westfield 0
Lamoni 7, Murray 2
Madrid 5, Southeast Valley 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 3, Des Moines Christian 1
Murray 16, Melcher-Dallas 6
Newman Catholic 13, Algona 3
North Mahaska 20, Moulton-Udell 5
North Polk 10, Carlisle 3
Norwalk 11-4, Newton 0-0
Ogden 3, Treynor 2
Pleasantville 11, Southeast Warren 7
Red Oak 11, Sidney 1
Regina, Iowa City 9, Bellevue 8
South Central Calhoun 5, Audubon 4
Stanton 11, Essex-South Page 0
Underwood 10, CAM 1
Washington 10, Solon 1
Woodward-Granger 10, Roland-Story 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.