Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;7;0;1.000;--

Kalamazoo;6;2;.750;1.5

Kokomo;3;4;.429;4.0

Kenosha;2;5;.286;5.0

Battle Creek;2;6;.250;5.5

Rockford;1;5;.167;5.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;5;2;.714;--

Fond du Lac;4;3;.571;1.0

Green Bay;4;3;.571;1.0

Madison;3;3;.500;1.5

Lakeshore;3;4;.429;2.0

Wisconsin;2;5;.286;3.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;5;2;.714;--

Eau Claire;5;2;.714;--

Duluth;3;4;.429;2.0

Waterloo;3;4;.429;2.0

Thunder Bay;1;6;.143;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;5;2;.714;--

Rochester;4;3;.571;1.0

Willmar;4;3;.571;1.0

St. Cloud;3;3;.500;1.5

Bismarck;1;5;.167;3.5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 13, La Crosse 10

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Fond du Lac 0

Mankato 8, Bismarck 3

Lakeshore 10, Wisconsin 7

Willmar 13, Duluth 4

Eau Claire 10, Thunder Bay 2

Green Bay 17, Kalamazoo 5

Traverse City 3, Kenosha 0

Kokomo 9, Battle Creek 3

Rochester 3, St. Cloud 1

Rockford 8, Madison 8, susp. to Wednesday

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

St. Cloud at Rochester (DH)

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Bismarck at Mankato

Rockford at Madison (DH)

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Traverse City

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Duluth at Willmar

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Battle Creek at Kokomo

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo (DH)

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Madison

Bismarck at Willmar

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Mankato at St. Cloud

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 5, Waukon 0

Pleasant Valley 13, Western Dubuque 3

AREA

Belle Plaine 11, Clarksville 10

Dike-New Hartford 5-14, Independence 0-4

Jesup 7, Clayton Ridge/Central 6

North Linn 13, Hudson 0

Rockford 3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2

South Hamilton 20, Tripoli 4

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 12, St. Ansgar 4

STATE

Ankeny 2, Gilbert 1

Calamus-Wheatland 9, Camanche 2

Central Decatur 11, Bedford 6

Dallas Center-Grimes 7, Harlan 5

Des Moines East 15-9, Des Moines Hoover 3-1

East Marshall 8, Lynnville-Sully 0

Fairfield 2, Oskaloosa 1

Glenwood 11, LeMars 1

Harris-Lake Park 4, South O'Brien 2

Highland 9, New London 6

Indianola 9-3, Sioux City East 8-4

Iowa Mennonite 9, Winfield-Mt. Union 0

Kingsley-Pierson 6, Akron-Westfield 0

Lamoni 7, Murray 2

Madrid 5, Southeast Valley 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 3, Des Moines Christian 1

Murray 16, Melcher-Dallas 6

Newman Catholic 13, Algona 3

North Mahaska 20, Moulton-Udell 5

North Polk 10, Carlisle 3

Norwalk 11-4, Newton 0-0

Ogden 3, Treynor 2

Pleasantville 11, Southeast Warren 7

Red Oak 11, Sidney 1

Regina, Iowa City 9, Bellevue 8

South Central Calhoun 5, Audubon 4

Stanton 11, Essex-South Page 0

Underwood 10, CAM 1

Washington 10, Solon 1

Woodward-Granger 10, Roland-Story 0

