Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10;2;.833;--

Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0

Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5

Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5

Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5

Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;9;3;.750;--

Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0

Madison;6;6;.500;3.0

Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0

Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0

Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--

Duluth;8;4;.667;--

La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0

Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0

Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--

Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0

Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5

Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5

Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Madison

Thunder Bay at Duluth

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Battle Creek

Rochester at Willmar

Bismarck at St. Cloud

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Madison

Traverse City at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Rochester at Willmar

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Bismarck at St. Cloud

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 5

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 5, Lake County 4

Burlington 3, Lansing 2

Fort Wayne 6, Peoria 2

Great Lakes 6, Clinton 5

Kane County 6, Bowling Green 5

West Michigan 8, Beloit 5

Quad Cities 9, Dayton 3

Wisconsin 6, South Bend 1

Prep

STATE

Denison-Schleswig 5, Storm Lake 4

Indianola 3-3, Grinnell 0-2

Sioux City Heelan 4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1

West Des Moines Dowling 5, Southeast Polk 4

CLASS 1A DISTRICT

Alburnett 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0

