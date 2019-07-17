Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10;2;.833;--
Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0
Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5
Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5
Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5
Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;9;3;.750;--
Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0
Madison;6;6;.500;3.0
Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0
Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0
Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--
Duluth;8;4;.667;--
La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0
Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0
Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--
Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0
Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5
Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5
Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Madison
Thunder Bay at Duluth
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Battle Creek
Rochester at Willmar
Bismarck at St. Cloud
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Bismarck at St. Cloud
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 7, Oklahoma City 5
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Lake County 4
Burlington 3, Lansing 2
Fort Wayne 6, Peoria 2
Great Lakes 6, Clinton 5
Kane County 6, Bowling Green 5
West Michigan 8, Beloit 5
Quad Cities 9, Dayton 3
Wisconsin 6, South Bend 1
Prep
STATE
Denison-Schleswig 5, Storm Lake 4
Indianola 3-3, Grinnell 0-2
Sioux City Heelan 4, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1
West Des Moines Dowling 5, Southeast Polk 4
CLASS 1A DISTRICT
Alburnett 10, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0
