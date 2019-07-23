Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;16;3;.842;--
Kalamazoo;11;9;.550;5.5
Kenosha;8;11;.421;8.0
Kokomo;8;12;.400;8.5
Battle Creek;7;12;.368;9.0
Rockford;6;13;.316;10.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;12;6;.667;--
Green Bay;10;8;.556;2.0
Lakeshore;10;8;.556;2.0
Fond du Lac;9;9;.500;3.0
Madison;8;10;.444;4.0
Wisconsin;7;11;.389;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11;7;.611;--
Duluth;11;7;.611;--
La Crosse;10;8;.556;1.0
Waterloo;7;11;.389;4.0
Thunder Bay;4;14;.222;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;14;5;.737;--
Mankato;11;7;.611;2.5
Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0
Willmar;7;11;.389;6.5
Bismarck;6;12;.333;7.5
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 16, Waterloo 6
Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 3
Kenosha 9, Battle Creek 2
Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 3
Traverse City 7-10, Kokomo 2-0
Madison 5, Lakeshore 1
La Crosse 3, Rochester 1
Mankato 7, Willmar 2
Duluth 5, Bismarck 1
Eau Claire 8, Thunder Bay 1
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 3
GAMES TODAY
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin (DH)
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (DH)
Green Bay at Madison (DH)
Rockford at Kenosha
Kenosha at Rockford
Kokomo at Traverse City
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Rochester at Mankato
Bismarck at St. Cloud
La Crosse at Willmar
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Rockford at Kokomo
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 4, Iowa 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);19;11;.633;—
Lake Cou. (Indians);17;13;.567;2
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);16;14;.533;3
Lansing (Bl. Jays);15;15;.500;4
South Bend (Cubs);14;16;.467;5
Dayton (Reds);14;16;.467;5
West Mich. (Tigers);12;18;.400;7
Fort Wayne (Padres);11;19;.367;8
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Clinton (Marlins);21;9;.700;—
Kane Co. (D'backs);20;10;.667;1
Wisconsin (Brewers);18;12;.600;3
x-Q. Cities (Astros);17;12;.586;3½
Ced. Rapids (Twins);17;13;.567;4
Burlington (Angels);13;17;.433;8
Beloit (Athletics);9;20;.310;11½
Peoria (Cardinals);6;24;.200;15
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Prep
Class 1A
SUBSTATE FINALS
Alburnett 4, H-L-V 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, Southeast Warren 1
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 10, Central Decatur 0
Martensdale-St. Marys 4, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3
Newman Catholic 9, Newell-Fonda 2
Pekin 7, Calamus-Wheatland 0
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 7, St. Ansgar 1
St. Mary's, Remsen 7, Kingsley-Pierson 1
Class 2A
SUBSTATE FINALS
Central Lee 14, Wilton 0
Des Moines Christian 8, Roland-Story 0
New Hampton 5, Oelwein 2
North Linn 8, Pella Christian 0
Underwood 4, Hinton 3
Van Meter 5, Ogden 3
West Branch 3, Camanche 2
West Sioux 3, Pocahontas Area 0
