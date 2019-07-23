Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;16;3;.842;--

Kalamazoo;11;9;.550;5.5

Kenosha;8;11;.421;8.0

Kokomo;8;12;.400;8.5

Battle Creek;7;12;.368;9.0

Rockford;6;13;.316;10.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;12;6;.667;--

Green Bay;10;8;.556;2.0

Lakeshore;10;8;.556;2.0

Fond du Lac;9;9;.500;3.0

Madison;8;10;.444;4.0

Wisconsin;7;11;.389;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11;7;.611;--

Duluth;11;7;.611;--

La Crosse;10;8;.556;1.0

Waterloo;7;11;.389;4.0

Thunder Bay;4;14;.222;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;14;5;.737;--

Mankato;11;7;.611;2.5

Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0

Willmar;7;11;.389;6.5

Bismarck;6;12;.333;7.5

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 16, Waterloo 6

Kalamazoo 4, Rockford 3

Kenosha 9, Battle Creek 2

Fond du Lac 7, Wisconsin 3

Traverse City 7-10, Kokomo 2-0

Madison 5, Lakeshore 1

La Crosse 3, Rochester 1

Mankato 7, Willmar 2

Duluth 5, Bismarck 1

Eau Claire 8, Thunder Bay 1

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Green Bay 3

GAMES TODAY

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin (DH)

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore (DH)

Green Bay at Madison (DH)

Rockford at Kenosha

Kenosha at Rockford

Kokomo at Traverse City

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Rochester at Mankato

Bismarck at St. Cloud

La Crosse at Willmar

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Rockford at Kokomo

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 4, Iowa 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);19;11;.633;—

Lake Cou. (Indians);17;13;.567;2

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);16;14;.533;3

Lansing (Bl. Jays);15;15;.500;4

South Bend (Cubs);14;16;.467;5

Dayton (Reds);14;16;.467;5

West Mich. (Tigers);12;18;.400;7

Fort Wayne (Padres);11;19;.367;8

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Clinton (Marlins);21;9;.700;—

Kane Co. (D'backs);20;10;.667;1

Wisconsin (Brewers);18;12;.600;3

x-Q. Cities (Astros);17;12;.586;3½

Ced. Rapids (Twins);17;13;.567;4

Burlington (Angels);13;17;.433;8

Beloit (Athletics);9;20;.310;11½

Peoria (Cardinals);6;24;.200;15

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Prep

Class 1A

SUBSTATE FINALS

Alburnett 4, H-L-V 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 9, Southeast Warren 1

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 10, Central Decatur 0

Martensdale-St. Marys 4, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 3

Newman Catholic 9, Newell-Fonda 2

Pekin 7, Calamus-Wheatland 0

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 7, St. Ansgar 1

St. Mary's, Remsen 7, Kingsley-Pierson 1

Class 2A

SUBSTATE FINALS

Central Lee 14, Wilton 0

Des Moines Christian 8, Roland-Story 0

New Hampton 5, Oelwein 2

North Linn 8, Pella Christian 0

Underwood 4, Hinton 3

Van Meter 5, Ogden 3

West Branch 3, Camanche 2

West Sioux 3, Pocahontas Area 0

