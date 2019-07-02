Amateur
Northwoods League
Final first half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;23;13;.639;--
Rockford;20;15;.571;2.5
Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;5.0
Kokomo;15;18;.455;6.5
Battle Creek;13;22;.371;9.5
Kenosha;13;22;.371;9.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;25;11;.694;--
Wis. Rapids;23;13;.639;2.0
Wisconsin;18;18;.500;7.0
Lakeshore;16;20;.444;9.0
Green Bay;15;21;.417;10.0
Fond du Lac;14;22;.389;11.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;20;16;.556;--
Eau Claire;19;17;.528;1.0
La Crosse;17;19;.472;3.0
Thunder Bay;14;21;.400;5.5
Duluth;13;23;.361;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;22;13;.611;--
St. Cloud;20;15;.571;1.5
Bismarck;20;16;.556;2.0
Rochester;18;17;.514;3.5
Mankato;15;21;.417;7.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Thunder Bay 0
Madison 4, Lakeshore 3, 5 innings
La Crosse 4-2, Rochester 2-1
Wisconsin Rapids 5-6, Green Bay 3-3
Willmar 5-1, Bismarck 3-13
Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7
Eau Claire 11, Mankato 3
Wisconsin 4, Fond du Lac 1
Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 1
Kenosha at Kalamazoo, ppd. to July 11
Kokomo at Rockford, ppd. to July 13
First half ends
GAMES TODAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Willmar at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Mankato at Bismarck
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Madison at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at Duluth
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Rockford at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at St. Cloud
Mankato at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
San Antonio 2, Iowa 1
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Fort Wayne 10, Lake County 5
Bowling Green 3, Dayton 0
Lansing 4, Great Lakes 3
Clinton 3, Beloit 0
Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 1
West Michigan 5, South Bend 3
Quad Cities 4, Wisconsin 2
Kane County 11, Peoria 3
Prep
METRO
Davenport Assumption 4, Waterloo Columbus 0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 9, Williamsburg 0
AREA
Decorah 3-6, Crestwood (Cresco) 2-2
Grundy Center 7, Clarksville 4
Mason City Newman 16-8, Denver 11-7
New Hampton 4-1, Charles City 3-2, 1st game 10 innings
North Fayette Valley 15, MFL MarMac 10
St. Ansgar 6, Forest City 4
Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 15, Nashua-Plainfield 4
West Fork (Sheffield) 15, Tripoli 0
STATE
AHSTW 17, East Mills 0
Ankeny Christian 5, Moravia 4
Cascade 7, North Cedar 0
Central Lyon 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2
Central Springs 5, Rockford 2
Council Bluffs Lincoln 7, Indianola 5
Danville 5, Wapello 4
Fairfield 11, Muscatine 9
Gilbert 8, Knoxville 4
Glenwood 4, Creston 0
Iowa Valley 7, English Valleys 1
Kingsley-Pierson 7, MVAOCOU 3
Martensdale-St. Marys 16, East Union 0
Mid-Prairie 4, Wilton 3
Mount Ayr 13, Lenox 3
Northwood-Kensett 4, North Union 1
Regina, Iowa City 8, West Liberty 7
Southeast Warren 16, Wayne 1
Unity Christian 11, Akron-Westfield 1
West Harrison 10, Glidden-Ralston 0
Wilton 12, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1
Woodward-Granger 5, ACGC 1
