Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Final first half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;23;13;.639;--

Rockford;20;15;.571;2.5

Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;5.0

Kokomo;15;18;.455;6.5

Battle Creek;13;22;.371;9.5

Kenosha;13;22;.371;9.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;25;11;.694;--

Wis. Rapids;23;13;.639;2.0

Wisconsin;18;18;.500;7.0

Lakeshore;16;20;.444;9.0

Green Bay;15;21;.417;10.0

Fond du Lac;14;22;.389;11.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;20;16;.556;--

Eau Claire;19;17;.528;1.0

La Crosse;17;19;.472;3.0

Thunder Bay;14;21;.400;5.5

Duluth;13;23;.361;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;22;13;.611;--

St. Cloud;20;15;.571;1.5

Bismarck;20;16;.556;2.0

Rochester;18;17;.514;3.5

Mankato;15;21;.417;7.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Thunder Bay 0

Madison 4, Lakeshore 3, 5 innings

La Crosse 4-2, Rochester 2-1

Wisconsin Rapids 5-6, Green Bay 3-3

Willmar 5-1, Bismarck 3-13

Duluth 8, St. Cloud 7

Eau Claire 11, Mankato 3

Wisconsin 4, Fond du Lac 1

Traverse City 7, Battle Creek 1

Kenosha at Kalamazoo, ppd. to July 11

Kokomo at Rockford, ppd. to July 13

First half ends

GAMES TODAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Rockford at Kenosha

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Willmar at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Mankato at Bismarck

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Madison at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at Duluth

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Rockford at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

San Antonio 2, Iowa 1

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Fort Wayne 10, Lake County 5

Bowling Green 3, Dayton 0

Lansing 4, Great Lakes 3

Clinton 3, Beloit 0

Cedar Rapids 3, Burlington 1

West Michigan 5, South Bend 3

Quad Cities 4, Wisconsin 2

Kane County 11, Peoria 3

Prep

METRO

Davenport Assumption 4, Waterloo Columbus 0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 9, Williamsburg 0

AREA

Decorah 3-6, Crestwood (Cresco) 2-2

Grundy Center 7, Clarksville 4

Mason City Newman 16-8, Denver 11-7

New Hampton 4-1, Charles City 3-2, 1st game 10 innings

North Fayette Valley 15, MFL MarMac 10

St. Ansgar 6, Forest City 4

Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 15, Nashua-Plainfield 4

West Fork (Sheffield) 15, Tripoli 0

STATE

AHSTW 17, East Mills 0

Ankeny Christian 5, Moravia 4

Cascade 7, North Cedar 0

Central Lyon 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2

Central Springs 5, Rockford 2

Council Bluffs Lincoln 7, Indianola 5

Danville 5, Wapello 4

Fairfield 11, Muscatine 9

Gilbert 8, Knoxville 4

Glenwood 4, Creston 0

Iowa Valley 7, English Valleys 1

Kingsley-Pierson 7, MVAOCOU 3

Martensdale-St. Marys 16, East Union 0

Mid-Prairie 4, Wilton 3

Mount Ayr 13, Lenox 3

Northwood-Kensett 4, North Union 1

Regina, Iowa City 8, West Liberty 7

Southeast Warren 16, Wayne 1

Unity Christian 11, Akron-Westfield 1

West Harrison 10, Glidden-Ralston 0

Wilton 12, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 1

Woodward-Granger 5, ACGC 1

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments