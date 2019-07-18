Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10;3;.769;--

Kalamazoo;9;6;.600;2.0

Kokomo;6;8;.429;4.5

Rockford;6;8;.429;4.5

Battle Creek;4;10;.286;6.5

Kenosha;4;10;.286;6.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;10;3;.769;--

Wis. Rapids;9;4;.692;1.0

Madison;7;6;.538;3.0

Wisconsin;6;7;.462;4.0

Fond du Lac;5;8;.385;5.0

Lakeshore;5;8;.385;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;9;4;.692;--

Eau Claire;8;5;.615;1.0

La Crosse;8;5;.615;1.0

Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.5

Thunder Bay;2;11;.154;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;11;3;.786;--

Mankato;7;5;.583;3.0

Rochester;8;6;.571;3.0

Willmar;5;8;.385;5.5

Bismarck;3;10;.231;7.5

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Mankato 3, Waterloo 1, 3rd inning, suspended

Wisconsin 2, Traverse City 0

Madison 8, Lakeshore 7, 10 innings

Duluth 13, Thunder Bay 5

La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 3

Green Bay 12, Fond du Lac 10

Kokomo 11, Kalamazoo 10

Wisconsin Rapids 1, Kenosha 0

Rockford 13, Battle Creek 3

Rochester 4, Willmar 1

St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 3

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Mankato (DH), 4:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Madison

Traverse City at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Rochester at Willmar

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rockford at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Bismarck at St. Cloud

GAMES SATURDAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Bismarck

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Madison

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Duluth at St. Cloud

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Kenosha

Traverse City at Rockford

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Oklahoma City 18, Iowa 5

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);17;9;.654;—

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);14;12;.538;3

Lansing (Bl. Jays);14;12;.538;3

Lake Co. (Indians);14;12;.538;3

Dayton (Reds);12;14;.462;5

S. Bend (Cubs);12;14;.462;5

West Mich. (Tigers);11;15;.423;6

Ft. Wayne (Padres);9;17;.346;8

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Clinton (Marlins);18;8;.692;—

Kane Co. (D'backs);18;8;.692;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);16;10;.615;2

x-Q. Cities (Astros);15;10;.600;2½

Wisconsin (Brewers);15;11;.577;3

Burlington (Angels);11;15;.423;7

Beloit (Athletics);7;18;.280;10½

Peoria (Cardinals);4;22;.154;14

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 5, Lake County 4

Lansing 5, Burlington 4

Fort Wayne 12, Peoria 11

Clinton 16, Great Lakes 7

West Michigan 13, Beloit 7

Kane County 6, Bowling Green 0

Dayton 8, Quad Cities 5

Wisconsin 5, South Bend 4

Prep

STATE

Class 2A district semifinals

Estherville Lincoln Central 2 , Spirit Lake 0

Pocahontas Area 10 , Okoboji, Milford 1

