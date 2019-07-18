Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10;3;.769;--
Kalamazoo;9;6;.600;2.0
Kokomo;6;8;.429;4.5
Rockford;6;8;.429;4.5
Battle Creek;4;10;.286;6.5
Kenosha;4;10;.286;6.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;10;3;.769;--
Wis. Rapids;9;4;.692;1.0
Madison;7;6;.538;3.0
Wisconsin;6;7;.462;4.0
Fond du Lac;5;8;.385;5.0
Lakeshore;5;8;.385;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;9;4;.692;--
Eau Claire;8;5;.615;1.0
La Crosse;8;5;.615;1.0
Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.5
Thunder Bay;2;11;.154;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;11;3;.786;--
Mankato;7;5;.583;3.0
Rochester;8;6;.571;3.0
Willmar;5;8;.385;5.5
Bismarck;3;10;.231;7.5
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Mankato 3, Waterloo 1, 3rd inning, suspended
Wisconsin 2, Traverse City 0
Madison 8, Lakeshore 7, 10 innings
Duluth 13, Thunder Bay 5
La Crosse 5, Eau Claire 3
Green Bay 12, Fond du Lac 10
Kokomo 11, Kalamazoo 10
Wisconsin Rapids 1, Kenosha 0
Rockford 13, Battle Creek 3
Rochester 4, Willmar 1
St. Cloud 7, Bismarck 3
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Mankato (DH), 4:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Rochester at Willmar
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rockford at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Bismarck at St. Cloud
GAMES SATURDAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Bismarck
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Madison
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Duluth at St. Cloud
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Kenosha
Traverse City at Rockford
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Oklahoma City 18, Iowa 5
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);17;9;.654;—
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);14;12;.538;3
Lansing (Bl. Jays);14;12;.538;3
Lake Co. (Indians);14;12;.538;3
Dayton (Reds);12;14;.462;5
S. Bend (Cubs);12;14;.462;5
West Mich. (Tigers);11;15;.423;6
Ft. Wayne (Padres);9;17;.346;8
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Clinton (Marlins);18;8;.692;—
Kane Co. (D'backs);18;8;.692;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);16;10;.615;2
x-Q. Cities (Astros);15;10;.600;2½
Wisconsin (Brewers);15;11;.577;3
Burlington (Angels);11;15;.423;7
Beloit (Athletics);7;18;.280;10½
Peoria (Cardinals);4;22;.154;14
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Lake County 4
Lansing 5, Burlington 4
Fort Wayne 12, Peoria 11
Clinton 16, Great Lakes 7
West Michigan 13, Beloit 7
Kane County 6, Bowling Green 0
Dayton 8, Quad Cities 5
Wisconsin 5, South Bend 4
Prep
STATE
Class 2A district semifinals
Estherville Lincoln Central 2 , Spirit Lake 0
Pocahontas Area 10 , Okoboji, Milford 1
