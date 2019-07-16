Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;10;2;.833;--

Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0

Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5

Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5

Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5

Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Green Bay;9;3;.750;--

Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0

Madison;6;6;.500;3.0

Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0

Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0

Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--

Duluth;8;4;.667;--

La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0

Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0

Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--

Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0

Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5

Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5

Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5

TUESDAY'S RESULT

NWL All-Star Game

At Waterloo

NWL Great Lakes 5, NWL Great Plains 2

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES THURSDAY

Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.

Traverse City at Wisconsin

Lakeshore at Madison

Thunder Bay at Duluth

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Battle Creek

Rochester at Willmar

Bismarck at St. Cloud

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Oklahoma City 13, Iowa 4

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Prep

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

Waterloo West 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Mississippi Valley

Central DeWitt 14-1, Dubuque Senior 4-11

Davenport Central 9, Iowa City West 7, 10 innings

State

Fort Dodge 5, Carroll 0

Grinnell 4, Ballard 0

Mason City 16, Clear Lake 0

North Polk 6, Boone 1

Urbandale 2, Norwalk 1

1A district semifinals

Audubon 11, CAM 1

B-G-M 7, Sigourney 5

Calamus-Wheatland 6, Marquette Catholic 0

Central Decatur 10, Twin Cedars 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, IKM-Manning 1

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 13, Grundy Center 1

H-L-V 2, North Mahaska 1

Hudson 4, Baxter 3, 8 innings

Iowa Mennonite 14, Highland 5

Kingsley-Pierson 12, Gehlen Catholic 2

Lamoni 4, Bedford 0

Lawton-Bronson 13, Central Lyon 7

Logan-Magnolia 10, Stanton 0

Lone Tree 10, Midland 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 15, Lenox 4

Moravia 10, Wayne, Corydon 0

Newell-Fonda 9, Bishop Garrigan 6

Newman Catholic 12, Central Springs 2

North Butler 6, Janesville 5

North Tama (Traer) 4, Belle Plaine 2

Pekin 10, Notre Dame, Burlington 4

St. Ansgar 8, Rockford 1

Sioux Central 7, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0

South Winneshiek (Calmar) 3, Kee (Lansing) 2, 8 innings

Southeast Warren 15, Nodaway Valley 0

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16, AHSTW 8

St. Mary's, Remsen 15, George-Little Rock 0

Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 13, MFL-MarMac 5

West Fork 10, North Iowa 2

Woodbine 6, West Harrison 1

Woodbury Central 7, MMCRU 5

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Alburnett, ppd. to today

2A district semifinals

Alta/Aurelia 8, MVAOCOU 5

Beckman Catholic 16, Monticello 8

Camanche 7, Bellevue 1

Cascade 3, Waukon 2

Central Lee 10 , Chariton 0

Columbus Catholic 5, Denver 3

Davis County 6, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0

Des Moines Christian 6, Madrid 0

Dike-New Hartford 10, South Hardin 0

Hinton 10, Missouri Valley 0

Interstate 35 5, Panorama, Panora 4, 9 innings

Kuemper Catholic 1, Southeast Valley 0

Mediapolis 9, Wapello 1

Mid-Prairie 11, West Liberty 1

New Hampton 3, Lake Mills 0

North Linn 2, Jesup 1

Oelwein 7, North Fayette Valley 1

Ogden 3, South Central Calhoun 2

Osage 8, Forest City 5

Pella Christian 8, PCM 1

Roland-Story 8, South Hamilton 4

Treynor 8, Red Oak 7

Underwood 6, Clarinda 2

Van Meter 7, Mount Ayr 0

West Branch 14, Regina, Iowa City 7

West Lyon 19, Western Christian 4

West Marshall 11, East Marshall 1

West Sioux 4, Unity Christian 0

Wilton 3, Louisa-Muscatine 1

Woodward-Granger 10, Pleasantville 5

