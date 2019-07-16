Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;10;2;.833;--
Kalamazoo;9;5;.643;2.0
Kokomo;5;8;.385;5.5
Rockford;5;8;.385;5.5
Battle Creek;4;9;.308;6.5
Kenosha;4;9;.308;6.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Green Bay;9;3;.750;--
Wis. Rapids;8;4;.667;1.0
Madison;6;6;.500;3.0
Fond du Lac;5;7;.417;4.0
Lakeshore;5;7;.417;4.0
Wisconsin;5;7;.417;4.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;8;4;.667;--
Duluth;8;4;.667;--
La Crosse;7;5;.583;1.0
Waterloo;4;8;.333;4.0
Thunder Bay;2;10;.167;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;9;4;.692;--
Rochester;8;5;.615;1.0
Mankato;7;5;.583;1.5
Willmar;5;7;.417;3.5
Bismarck;3;9;.250;5.5
TUESDAY'S RESULT
NWL All-Star Game
At Waterloo
NWL Great Lakes 5, NWL Great Plains 2
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES THURSDAY
Waterloo at Mankato, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Wisconsin
Lakeshore at Madison
Thunder Bay at Duluth
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
Kenosha at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Battle Creek
Rochester at Willmar
Bismarck at St. Cloud
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Oklahoma City 13, Iowa 4
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
Prep
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
Waterloo West 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Mississippi Valley
Central DeWitt 14-1, Dubuque Senior 4-11
Davenport Central 9, Iowa City West 7, 10 innings
Waterloo West 4, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
State
Fort Dodge 5, Carroll 0
Grinnell 4, Ballard 0
Mason City 16, Clear Lake 0
North Polk 6, Boone 1
Urbandale 2, Norwalk 1
1A district semifinals
Audubon 11, CAM 1
B-G-M 7, Sigourney 5
Calamus-Wheatland 6, Marquette Catholic 0
Central Decatur 10, Twin Cedars 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10, IKM-Manning 1
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 13, Grundy Center 1
H-L-V 2, North Mahaska 1
Hudson 4, Baxter 3, 8 innings
Iowa Mennonite 14, Highland 5
Kingsley-Pierson 12, Gehlen Catholic 2
Lamoni 4, Bedford 0
Lawton-Bronson 13, Central Lyon 7
Logan-Magnolia 10, Stanton 0
Lone Tree 10, Midland 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 15, Lenox 4
Moravia 10, Wayne, Corydon 0
Newell-Fonda 9, Bishop Garrigan 6
Newman Catholic 12, Central Springs 2
North Butler 6, Janesville 5
North Tama (Traer) 4, Belle Plaine 2
Pekin 10, Notre Dame, Burlington 4
St. Ansgar 8, Rockford 1
Sioux Central 7, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 0
South Winneshiek (Calmar) 3, Kee (Lansing) 2, 8 innings
Southeast Warren 15, Nodaway Valley 0
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 16, AHSTW 8
St. Mary's, Remsen 15, George-Little Rock 0
Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 13, MFL-MarMac 5
West Fork 10, North Iowa 2
Woodbine 6, West Harrison 1
Woodbury Central 7, MMCRU 5
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Alburnett, ppd. to today
2A district semifinals
Alta/Aurelia 8, MVAOCOU 5
Beckman Catholic 16, Monticello 8
Camanche 7, Bellevue 1
Cascade 3, Waukon 2
Central Lee 10 , Chariton 0
Columbus Catholic 5, Denver 3
Davis County 6, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Des Moines Christian 6, Madrid 0
Dike-New Hartford 10, South Hardin 0
Hinton 10, Missouri Valley 0
Interstate 35 5, Panorama, Panora 4, 9 innings
Kuemper Catholic 1, Southeast Valley 0
Mediapolis 9, Wapello 1
Mid-Prairie 11, West Liberty 1
New Hampton 3, Lake Mills 0
North Linn 2, Jesup 1
Oelwein 7, North Fayette Valley 1
Ogden 3, South Central Calhoun 2
Osage 8, Forest City 5
Pella Christian 8, PCM 1
Roland-Story 8, South Hamilton 4
Treynor 8, Red Oak 7
Underwood 6, Clarinda 2
Van Meter 7, Mount Ayr 0
West Branch 14, Regina, Iowa City 7
West Lyon 19, Western Christian 4
West Marshall 11, East Marshall 1
West Sioux 4, Unity Christian 0
Wilton 3, Louisa-Muscatine 1
Woodward-Granger 10, Pleasantville 5
