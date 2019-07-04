Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;2;0;1.000;--

Kokomo;2;0;1.000;--

Kalamazoo;2;1;.667;0.5

Rockford;1;1;.500;1.0

Kenosha;1;1;.500;1.0

Battle Creek;1;2;.333;1.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;2;0;1.000;--

Green Bay;1;1;.500;1.0

Fond du Lac;1;1;.500;1.0

Madison;0;2;.000;2.0

Wisconsin;0;2;.000;2.0

Lakeshore;0;2;.000;2.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;2;0;1.000;--

Eau Claire;1;1;.500;1.0

Waterloo;1;1;.500;1.0

La Crosse;1;1;.500;1.0

Thunder Bay;0;2;.000;2.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;2;0;1.000;--

Mankato;2;0;1.000;--

Rochester;1;1;.500;1.0

Bismarck;0;2;.000;2.0

Willmar;0;2;.000;2.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 11, Waterloo 3

Green Bay 5, Fond du Lac 4

Eau Claire 7, La Crosse 1

Duluth 1, Willmar 0

Kenosha 5, Rockford 4

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Wisconsin 0

Traverse City 8, Lakeshore 4

St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 1

Battle Creek 11, Kalamazoo 9

Kokomo 10, Madison 5

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Rochester 3

Rockford 10, Kenosha 9

Fond du Lac 15, Green Bay 2

Duluth 7, Willmar 0

Mankato 11-5, Bismarck 5-2

Kokomo 4, Madison 3

Wisconsin Rapids 14, Wisconsin 7

La Crosse 11, Eau Claire 5

Kalamazoo 13-12, Battle Creek 1-7

St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 2

Traverse City 5, Lakeshore 4, 11 innings

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Madison at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at Duluth

Lakeshore at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Rockford at Green Bay

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Willmar at St. Cloud

Mankato at Bismarck

GAMES SATURDAY

Waterloo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Wisconsin at Madison

Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)

Mankato at Bismarck

Thunder Bay at La Crosse

Rockford at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Eau Claire at Duluth

Kenosha at Lakeshore

Battle Creek at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Willmar

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, San Antonio 2

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, Memphis 4

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 3, Fort Wayne 2

Dayton 4, Bowling Green 2

Lansing 6, Great Lakes 4

Clinton 3, Beloit 2

Cedar Rapids 5, Burlington 4

Kane County 5, Peoria 4

South Bend 4, West Michigan 2

Quad Cities 4, Wisconsin 0

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 4, Burlington 2

Lake County 4, Fort Wayne 1

Great Lakes 8, Lansing 1

West Michigan 6, South Bend 4

Clinton 6, Peoria 2

Wisconsin 4, Kane County 3

Bowling Green 4, Dayton 2

Quad Cities 7, Beloit 4

Prep

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 13, Iowa City Regina 2

Wednesday

METRO

Cedar Falls 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 13, Dyersville Beckman 11

AREA

Cedar Falls 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2

Clarksville 11, Nashua-Plainfield 10

East Buchanan (Winthrop) 6, MFL MarMac 0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 1

Humboldt 19, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

North Fayette Valley 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0

Roland-Story 6-8, North Tama (Traer) 0-4

