Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;2;0;1.000;--
Kokomo;2;0;1.000;--
Kalamazoo;2;1;.667;0.5
Rockford;1;1;.500;1.0
Kenosha;1;1;.500;1.0
Battle Creek;1;2;.333;1.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;2;0;1.000;--
Green Bay;1;1;.500;1.0
Fond du Lac;1;1;.500;1.0
Madison;0;2;.000;2.0
Wisconsin;0;2;.000;2.0
Lakeshore;0;2;.000;2.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;2;0;1.000;--
Eau Claire;1;1;.500;1.0
Waterloo;1;1;.500;1.0
La Crosse;1;1;.500;1.0
Thunder Bay;0;2;.000;2.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;2;0;1.000;--
Mankato;2;0;1.000;--
Rochester;1;1;.500;1.0
Bismarck;0;2;.000;2.0
Willmar;0;2;.000;2.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 11, Waterloo 3
Green Bay 5, Fond du Lac 4
Eau Claire 7, La Crosse 1
Duluth 1, Willmar 0
Kenosha 5, Rockford 4
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Wisconsin 0
Traverse City 8, Lakeshore 4
St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 1
Battle Creek 11, Kalamazoo 9
Kokomo 10, Madison 5
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 7, Rochester 3
Rockford 10, Kenosha 9
Fond du Lac 15, Green Bay 2
Duluth 7, Willmar 0
Mankato 11-5, Bismarck 5-2
Kokomo 4, Madison 3
Wisconsin Rapids 14, Wisconsin 7
La Crosse 11, Eau Claire 5
Kalamazoo 13-12, Battle Creek 1-7
St. Cloud 3, Thunder Bay 2
Traverse City 5, Lakeshore 4, 11 innings
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Madison at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at Duluth
Lakeshore at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Rockford at Green Bay
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Willmar at St. Cloud
Mankato at Bismarck
GAMES SATURDAY
Waterloo at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Wisconsin at Madison
Kokomo at Kalamazoo (DH)
Mankato at Bismarck
Thunder Bay at La Crosse
Rockford at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Eau Claire at Duluth
Kenosha at Lakeshore
Battle Creek at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Willmar
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, San Antonio 2
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, Memphis 4
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 3, Fort Wayne 2
Dayton 4, Bowling Green 2
Lansing 6, Great Lakes 4
Clinton 3, Beloit 2
Cedar Rapids 5, Burlington 4
Kane County 5, Peoria 4
South Bend 4, West Michigan 2
Quad Cities 4, Wisconsin 0
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 4, Burlington 2
Lake County 4, Fort Wayne 1
Great Lakes 8, Lansing 1
West Michigan 6, South Bend 4
Clinton 6, Peoria 2
Wisconsin 4, Kane County 3
Bowling Green 4, Dayton 2
Quad Cities 7, Beloit 4
Prep
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 13, Iowa City Regina 2
Wednesday
METRO
Cedar Falls 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 13, Dyersville Beckman 11
AREA
Cedar Falls 3, Waverly-Shell Rock 2
Clarksville 11, Nashua-Plainfield 10
East Buchanan (Winthrop) 6, MFL MarMac 0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7, Aplington-Parkersburg 1
Humboldt 19, Iowa Falls-Alden 4
North Fayette Valley 8, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Roland-Story 6-8, North Tama (Traer) 0-4
