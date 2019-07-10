Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;7;1;.875;--
Kalamazoo;6;3;.667;1.5
Kokomo;4;4;.500;3.0
Kenosha;3;5;.375;4.0
Rockford;2;6;.250;5.0
Battle Creek;2;7;.222;5.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;5;3;.625;--
Fond du Lac;5;3;.625;--
Green Bay;5;3;.625;--
Madison;4;4;.500;1.0
Lakeshore;4;4;.500;1.0
Wisconsin;2;6;.250;3.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;6;2;.750;--
Eau Claire;6;2;.750;--
Duluth;4;4;.500;2.0
Waterloo;3;5;.375;3.0
Thunder Bay;1;7;.125;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;5;3;.625;--
Rochester;5;4;.556;0.5
Willmar;4;4;.500;1.0
St. Cloud;4;4;.500;1.0
Bismarck;2;5;.286;2.5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
La Crosse 6, Waterloo 0
Rochester 3-3, St. Cloud 2-4
Lakeshore 12, Wisconsin 6
Bismarck 8, Mankato 4
Rockford 11-2, Madison 8-5
Fond du Lac 18, Wisconsin Rapids 4
Kenosha 7, Traverse City 5
Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 7, 10 innings
Duluth 6, Willmar 5, 10 innings
Green Bay 18, Kalamazoo 8
Kokomo 4, Battle Creek 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Kenosha at Kalamazoo (DH)
Rochester at La Crosse
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Fond du Lac at Madison
Bismarck at Willmar
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Mankato at St. Cloud
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Traverse City
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Duluth at Thunder Bay
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Wisconsin at Traverse City
La Crosse at Rochester
St. Cloud at Mankato
Bismarck at Willmar
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
All-Star Game
Pacific Coast League 9, International League 3
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2
Kane County 3, South Bend 2
West Michigan 9, Quad Cities 5
Burlington 4, Fort Wayne 1
Clinton 8, Lake County 6
Great Lakes 6, Cedar Rapids 2
Lansing 8, Peoria 2
Beloit 9, Bowling Green 8
Prep
METRO
Columbus 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Senior 13, Davenport Central 1
Iowa City Liberty 10-2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-4, 2nd game 12 innings
Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Iowa City Regina 0
AREA
Columbus 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2
Denver 7, Dike-New Hartford 1
North Fayette Valley 13, Jesup 1
South Hamilton 10, South Hardin 0
STATE
ADM 11, Carroll 5
Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 1
Alburnett 7, Camanche 5
Ankeny Centennial 5, Des Moines East 2
Belmond-Klemme 8, West Bend-Mallard 7
Boone 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 2
Burlington 10-10, Bettendorf 8-9
CAM 23, Glidden-Ralston 0
CAM 9, Ar-We-Va 4
Carlisle 15, Norwalk 0
Cascade 3, North Linn 2
Centerville 4, Oskaloosa 3, 8 innings
Des Moines Christian 27, Woodward Academy 1
Dowling Catholic 11-6, Mason City 4-3
Fort Dodge 11-19, Des Moines North 0-2
Fort Madison 10, Denison-Schleswig 0
Grinnell 8, Nevada 1
Indianola 11-13, Newton 1-6
Marion 11, Keokuk 1
Marshalltown 11-6, Ankeny 7-1
Mid-Prairie 13, North Cedar 2
Newman Catholic 12, West Fork 2
Newman Catholic 15, Forest City 12
Ottumwa 4-5, West Des Moines Valley 2-7
Pocahontas Area 10, Ridge View 2
Southeast Polk 5-9, Urbandale 3-4
Treynor 9-1, Roland-Story 1-4
Unity Christian 3, Trinity Christian 1
Waukee 19-8, Des Moines Hoover 2-0
