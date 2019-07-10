Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;7;1;.875;--

Kalamazoo;6;3;.667;1.5

Kokomo;4;4;.500;3.0

Kenosha;3;5;.375;4.0

Rockford;2;6;.250;5.0

Battle Creek;2;7;.222;5.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;5;3;.625;--

Fond du Lac;5;3;.625;--

Green Bay;5;3;.625;--

Madison;4;4;.500;1.0

Lakeshore;4;4;.500;1.0

Wisconsin;2;6;.250;3.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;6;2;.750;--

Eau Claire;6;2;.750;--

Duluth;4;4;.500;2.0

Waterloo;3;5;.375;3.0

Thunder Bay;1;7;.125;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;5;3;.625;--

Rochester;5;4;.556;0.5

Willmar;4;4;.500;1.0

St. Cloud;4;4;.500;1.0

Bismarck;2;5;.286;2.5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

La Crosse 6, Waterloo 0

Rochester 3-3, St. Cloud 2-4

Lakeshore 12, Wisconsin 6

Bismarck 8, Mankato 4

Rockford 11-2, Madison 8-5

Fond du Lac 18, Wisconsin Rapids 4

Kenosha 7, Traverse City 5

Eau Claire 9, Thunder Bay 7, 10 innings

Duluth 6, Willmar 5, 10 innings

Green Bay 18, Kalamazoo 8

Kokomo 4, Battle Creek 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Kenosha at Kalamazoo (DH)

Rochester at La Crosse

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Fond du Lac at Madison

Bismarck at Willmar

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Mankato at St. Cloud

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Traverse City

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Duluth at Thunder Bay

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Wisconsin at Traverse City

La Crosse at Rochester

St. Cloud at Mankato

Bismarck at Willmar

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

All-Star Game

Pacific Coast League 9, International League 3

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 6, Wisconsin 2

Kane County 3, South Bend 2

West Michigan 9, Quad Cities 5

Burlington 4, Fort Wayne 1

Clinton 8, Lake County 6

Great Lakes 6, Cedar Rapids 2

Lansing 8, Peoria 2

Beloit 9, Bowling Green 8

Prep

METRO

Columbus 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Senior 13, Davenport Central 1

Iowa City Liberty 10-2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-4, 2nd game 12 innings

Cedar Rapids Xavier 11, Iowa City Regina 0

AREA

Columbus 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2

Denver 7, Dike-New Hartford 1

North Fayette Valley 13, Jesup 1

South Hamilton 10, South Hardin 0

STATE

ADM 11, Carroll 5

Akron-Westfield 3, MMCRU 1

Alburnett 7, Camanche 5

Ankeny Centennial 5, Des Moines East 2

Belmond-Klemme 8, West Bend-Mallard 7

Boone 3, Dallas Center-Grimes 2

Burlington 10-10, Bettendorf 8-9

CAM 23, Glidden-Ralston 0

CAM 9, Ar-We-Va 4

Carlisle 15, Norwalk 0

Cascade 3, North Linn 2

Centerville 4, Oskaloosa 3, 8 innings

Des Moines Christian 27, Woodward Academy 1

Dowling Catholic 11-6, Mason City 4-3

Fort Dodge 11-19, Des Moines North 0-2

Fort Madison 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Grinnell 8, Nevada 1

Indianola 11-13, Newton 1-6

Marion 11, Keokuk 1

Marshalltown 11-6, Ankeny 7-1

Mid-Prairie 13, North Cedar 2

Newman Catholic 12, West Fork 2

Newman Catholic 15, Forest City 12

Ottumwa 4-5, West Des Moines Valley 2-7

Pocahontas Area 10, Ridge View 2

Southeast Polk 5-9, Urbandale 3-4

Treynor 9-1, Roland-Story 1-4

Unity Christian 3, Trinity Christian 1

Waukee 19-8, Des Moines Hoover 2-0

