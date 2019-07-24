Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17;3;.850;--
Kalamazoo;13;9;.591;5.0
Kenosha;10;11;.476;7.5
Kokomo;8;13;.381;9.5
Battle Creek;7;14;.333;10.5
Rockford;6;15;.286;11.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Wis. Rapids;13;7;.650;--
Green Bay;11;9;.550;2.0
Lakeshore;11;9;.550;2.0
Fond du Lac;10;10;.500;3.0
Madison;9;11;.450;4.0
Wisconsin;8;12;.400;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Eau Claire;11;7;.611;--
Duluth;11;7;.611;--
La Crosse;10;8;.556;1.0
Waterloo;7;11;.389;4.0
Thunder Bay;4;14;.222;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
St. Cloud;14;5;.737;--
Mankato;11;7;.611;2.5
Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0
Willmar;7;11;.389;6.5
Bismarck;6;12;.333;7.5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Kalamazoo 11-10, Battle Creek 8-8
Wisconsin Rapids 7-1, Wisconsin 3-3
Fond du Lac 8, Lakeshore 5
Green Bay 16-5, Madison 6-8
Kenosha 8-5, Rockford 7-2
Traverse City 10, Kokomo 5
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Rochester at Mankato
Bismarck at St. Cloud
La Crosse at Willmar
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Rockford at Kokomo
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Wisconsin Rapids at Madison
Battle Creek at Kenosha
Traverse City at Kalamzaoo
Rockford at Kokomo
La Crosse at Willmar
Bismarck at St. Cloud
Rochester at Mankato
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, San Antonio 4
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 2, Dayton 0, 10 innings
South Bend 8, Lake County 2
West Michigan 4, Lansing 3
Beloit 5, Burlington 1
Kane County 5, Clinton 3
Bowling Green 6, Fort Wayne 5
Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3
Peoria 9, Quad Cities 5
Prep
Class 4A
SUBSTATE FINALS
Ankeny 16, Des Moines Roosevelt 0, 4 innings
Western Dubuque 8, Davenport Central 0
Johnston 10, Indianola 0, 5 innings
Pleasant Valley 3, Linn-Mar 0
Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1
Southeast Polk 6, Ankeny Centennial 3
West Des Moines Dowling 5, West Des Moines Valley 3
Urbandale 2, Waukee 0
Class 3A
SUBSTATE FINALS
ADM 3, Harlan 1
Boone 10, Ballard 3
Centerville 4, North Polk 1
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Charles City 2, 4 innings
Davenport Assumption 3, Fairfield 2
Sioux City Heelan 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Marion 2, Solon 1
Central DeWitt 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2
