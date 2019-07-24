Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17;3;.850;--

Kalamazoo;13;9;.591;5.0

Kenosha;10;11;.476;7.5

Kokomo;8;13;.381;9.5

Battle Creek;7;14;.333;10.5

Rockford;6;15;.286;11.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Wis. Rapids;13;7;.650;--

Green Bay;11;9;.550;2.0

Lakeshore;11;9;.550;2.0

Fond du Lac;10;10;.500;3.0

Madison;9;11;.450;4.0

Wisconsin;8;12;.400;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Eau Claire;11;7;.611;--

Duluth;11;7;.611;--

La Crosse;10;8;.556;1.0

Waterloo;7;11;.389;4.0

Thunder Bay;4;14;.222;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

St. Cloud;14;5;.737;--

Mankato;11;7;.611;2.5

Rochester;10;9;.526;4.0

Willmar;7;11;.389;6.5

Bismarck;6;12;.333;7.5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Kalamazoo 11-10, Battle Creek 8-8

Wisconsin Rapids 7-1, Wisconsin 3-3

Fond du Lac 8, Lakeshore 5

Green Bay 16-5, Madison 6-8

Kenosha 8-5, Rockford 7-2

Traverse City 10, Kokomo 5

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Rochester at Mankato

Bismarck at St. Cloud

La Crosse at Willmar

Traverse City at Kalamazoo

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Rockford at Kokomo

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at Eau Claire, 7:05 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Wisconsin Rapids at Madison

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Traverse City at Kalamzaoo

Rockford at Kokomo

La Crosse at Willmar

Bismarck at St. Cloud

Rochester at Mankato

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, San Antonio 4

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 2, Dayton 0, 10 innings

South Bend 8, Lake County 2

West Michigan 4, Lansing 3

Beloit 5, Burlington 1

Kane County 5, Clinton 3

Bowling Green 6, Fort Wayne 5

Cedar Rapids 4, Wisconsin 3

Peoria 9, Quad Cities 5

Prep

Class 4A

SUBSTATE FINALS

Ankeny 16, Des Moines Roosevelt 0, 4 innings

Western Dubuque 8, Davenport Central 0

Johnston 10, Indianola 0, 5 innings

Pleasant Valley 3, Linn-Mar 0

Iowa City West 2, Cedar Rapids Prairie 1

Southeast Polk 6, Ankeny Centennial 3

West Des Moines Dowling 5, West Des Moines Valley 3

Urbandale 2, Waukee 0

Class 3A

SUBSTATE FINALS

ADM 3, Harlan 1

Boone 10, Ballard 3

Centerville 4, North Polk 1

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Charles City 2, 4 innings

Davenport Assumption 3, Fairfield 2

Sioux City Heelan 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2

Marion 2, Solon 1

Central DeWitt 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2

