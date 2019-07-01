Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;22;13;.629;--
Rockford;20;15;.571;2.0
Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;4.5
Kokomo;15;18;.455;6.0
Battle Creek;13;21;.382;8.5
Kenosha;13;22;.371;9.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;24;11;.686;--
Wis. Rapids;21;13;.618;2.5
Wisconsin;17;18;.486;7.0
Lakeshore;16;19;.457;8.0
Green Bay;15;19;.441;8.5
Fond du Lac;14;21;.400;10.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;19;16;.543;--
Eau Claire;18;17;.514;1.0
La Crosse;15;19;.441;3.5
Thunder Bay;14;20;.412;4.5
Duluth;12;23;.343;7.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;21;13;.618;--
St. Cloud;20;14;.588;1.0
Bismarck;19;15;.559;2.0
Rochester;18;15;.545;2.5
Mankato;15;20;.429;6.5
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 7
St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3
Lakeshore 7, Madison 6
Rockford 5, Kokomo 4
Eau Claire 9, Mankato 2
Fond du Lac 13, Wisconsin 11
Traverse City 12, Battle Creek 9, 10 innings
Kalamazoo 7, Kenosha 4
La Crosse at Rochester, ppd.
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.
Bismarck at Willmar, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.
Madison at Lakeshore
Rochester at La Crosse
La Crosse at Rochester
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (DH)
Bismarck at Willmar (DH)
Kokomo at Rockford
St. Cloud at Duluth
Eau Claire at Mankato
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
First half ends
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Rockford at Kenosha
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Willmar at Duluth
Madison at Kokomo
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Lakeshore at Traverse City
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Mankato at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, San Antonio 3
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 4, Kane County 1
Quad Cities 2-7, Clinton 0-3
Lake County 5-1, West Michigan 1-5
Bowling Green 4, Lansing 1
Dayton 6, South Bend 2
Great Lakes 16, Fort Wayne 9
Beloit 3, Wisconsin 2
Burlington 4, Peoria 1
Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 17, Dunkerton 2
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Waterloo West 2-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-10, Waterloo East 1-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Western Dubuque 7-0, Iowa City High 4-1
Linn-Mar 12-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-7
Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6, Dubuque Senior 1-5
Iowa City West 12-13, Dubuque Wahlert 2-0
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Waterloo West 2-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-10, Waterloo East 1-0
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 5, South Hardin (Eldora) 2
Hudson 9, AGWSR (Ackley) 4
Belle Plaine 12, Tripoli 1
New Hampton 6, St. Ansgar 4
Mason City Newman 15, North Butler 0
North Fayette Valley 10-7, MFL MarMac 8-5
Waterloo Columbus 17, Dunkerton 2
STATE
Ankeny 5-8, Ames 4-1
Ankeny Centennial 3-1, Dowling Catholic 2-3
Benton Community 4-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-2
Boyer Valley 16, Riverside 1
Centerville 12-16, Chariton 1 -5
Clear Lake 7, Algona 6
Colo-Nesco 6, Colfax-Mingo 2
Forest City 2, Lake Mills 1
Grinnell 3, Norwalk 0
Harlan 12, Lewis Central 6
Indianola 3, Oskaloosa 0
Interstate 35, Truro 12, Central Decatur 8
Kingsley-Pierson 8, Woodbury Central 0
Lake Mills 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
Lewis Central 16, Red Oak 6
MMCRU 7, South O'Brien 2
Marshalltown 5-5, Valley, West Des Moines 3-12
Martensdale-St. Marys 11, H-L-V 3
Mount Ayr 11-6, Bedford 2-2
New London 12, Moravia 0
North Linn 11-9, Marquette Catholic 5-8
Pekin 7, Davis County 5
Pella Christian 8, Newton 7
Pleasantville 13, Interstate 35, Truro 7
Pocahontas Area 11, North Union 1
Sigourney 11, Winfield-Mt. Union 1
Sigourney 13, Tri-County 0
Sioux Central 12, Cherokee 6
South Hamilton 13, Belmond-Klemme 2
Southeast Polk 11-9, Fort Dodge 5-2
Southeast Valley 5, Greene County 2
St. Mary's, Remsen 4, Hinton 3
Stanton 13, Sidney 6
Storm Lake 6, Emmetsburg 0
Underwood 11, St. Albert Council Bluffs 5
Van Meter 10-12, Roland-Story 6-5
Wapello 3, Camanche 2
Waukee 5-6, Mason City 4-2, 1st game 8 innings
Webster City 15, St. Edmond 1
West Harrison 13, Whiting 0
Woodward-Granger 11, CAM 6
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 22-3, 2. Iowa City West 21-6, 3. Western Dubuque 21-5, 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 20-4, 5. Linn-Mar 20-5, 6. Urbandale 18-9, 7. Ankeny Centennial 19-8, 8. Southeast Polk 21-9, 9. West Des Moines Dowling 17-9, 10. Mason City 18-8.
Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 24-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 21-3, 3. Central DeWitt 22-0, 4. Marion 20-3, 5. Harlan 18-4, 6. Ballard 17-3, 7. Gilbert 19-2, 8. Sioux City Heelan 20-6, 9. Centerville 17-3, 10. Fairfield 16-3.
Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 17-1, 2. Dike-New Hartford 23-2, 3. North Linn 31-4, 4. Treynor 22-3, 5. West Lyon 23-0, 6. Van Meter 21-3, 7. New Hampton 23-4, 8. Dyersville Beckman 21-8, 9. Hinton 22-1, 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 22-2.
Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 21-3, 2. Martensdale-St. Mary's 25-3, 3. Alburnett 24-4, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 24-3, 5. Southeast Warren 22-2, 6. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 21-4, 7. St. Ansgar 19-6, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 21-4, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-3, 10. Remsen-St. Mary's 18-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.