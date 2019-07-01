Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;22;13;.629;--

Rockford;20;15;.571;2.0

Kalamazoo;16;16;.500;4.5

Kokomo;15;18;.455;6.0

Battle Creek;13;21;.382;8.5

Kenosha;13;22;.371;9.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;24;11;.686;--

Wis. Rapids;21;13;.618;2.5

Wisconsin;17;18;.486;7.0

Lakeshore;16;19;.457;8.0

Green Bay;15;19;.441;8.5

Fond du Lac;14;21;.400;10.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;19;16;.543;--

Eau Claire;18;17;.514;1.0

La Crosse;15;19;.441;3.5

Thunder Bay;14;20;.412;4.5

Duluth;12;23;.343;7.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;21;13;.618;--

St. Cloud;20;14;.588;1.0

Bismarck;19;15;.559;2.0

Rochester;18;15;.545;2.5

Mankato;15;20;.429;6.5

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 9, Thunder Bay 7

St. Cloud 8, Duluth 3

Lakeshore 7, Madison 6

Rockford 5, Kokomo 4

Eau Claire 9, Mankato 2

Fond du Lac 13, Wisconsin 11

Traverse City 12, Battle Creek 9, 10 innings

Kalamazoo 7, Kenosha 4

La Crosse at Rochester, ppd.

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids, ppd.

Bismarck at Willmar, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Thunder Bay, 6:05 p.m.

Madison at Lakeshore

Rochester at La Crosse

La Crosse at Rochester

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids (DH)

Bismarck at Willmar (DH)

Kokomo at Rockford

St. Cloud at Duluth

Eau Claire at Mankato

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

First half ends

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Rockford at Kenosha

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Willmar at Duluth

Madison at Kokomo

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Lakeshore at Traverse City

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Mankato at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, San Antonio 3

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 4, Kane County 1

Quad Cities 2-7, Clinton 0-3

Lake County 5-1, West Michigan 1-5

Bowling Green 4, Lansing 1

Dayton 6, South Bend 2

Great Lakes 16, Fort Wayne 9

Beloit 3, Wisconsin 2

Burlington 4, Peoria 1

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 17, Dunkerton 2

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Waterloo West 2-3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-10, Waterloo East 1-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Western Dubuque 7-0, Iowa City High 4-1

Linn-Mar 12-15, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-7

Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6, Dubuque Senior 1-5

Iowa City West 12-13, Dubuque Wahlert 2-0

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 8-9, Waterloo West 2-3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 14-10, Waterloo East 1-0

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, South Hardin (Eldora) 2

Hudson 9, AGWSR (Ackley) 4

Belle Plaine 12, Tripoli 1

New Hampton 6, St. Ansgar 4

Mason City Newman 15, North Butler 0

North Fayette Valley 10-7, MFL MarMac 8-5

Waterloo Columbus 17, Dunkerton 2

STATE

Ankeny 5-8, Ames 4-1

Ankeny Centennial 3-1, Dowling Catholic 2-3

Benton Community 4-6, Vinton-Shellsburg 0-2

Boyer Valley 16, Riverside 1

Centerville 12-16, Chariton 1 -5

Clear Lake 7, Algona 6

Colo-Nesco 6, Colfax-Mingo 2

Forest City 2, Lake Mills 1

Grinnell 3, Norwalk 0

Harlan 12, Lewis Central 6

Indianola 3, Oskaloosa 0

Interstate 35, Truro 12, Central Decatur 8

Kingsley-Pierson 8, Woodbury Central 0

Lake Mills 14, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5

Lewis Central 16, Red Oak 6

MMCRU 7, South O'Brien 2

Marshalltown 5-5, Valley, West Des Moines 3-12

Martensdale-St. Marys 11, H-L-V 3

Mount Ayr 11-6, Bedford 2-2

New London 12, Moravia 0

North Linn 11-9, Marquette Catholic 5-8

Pekin 7, Davis County 5

Pella Christian 8, Newton 7

Pleasantville 13, Interstate 35, Truro 7

Pocahontas Area 11, North Union 1

Sigourney 11, Winfield-Mt. Union 1

Sigourney 13, Tri-County 0

Sioux Central 12, Cherokee 6

South Hamilton 13, Belmond-Klemme 2

Southeast Polk 11-9, Fort Dodge 5-2

Southeast Valley 5, Greene County 2

St. Mary's, Remsen 4, Hinton 3

Stanton 13, Sidney 6

Storm Lake 6, Emmetsburg 0

Underwood 11, St. Albert Council Bluffs 5

Van Meter 10-12, Roland-Story 6-5

Wapello 3, Camanche 2

Waukee 5-6, Mason City 4-2, 1st game 8 innings

Webster City 15, St. Edmond 1

West Harrison 13, Whiting 0

Woodward-Granger 11, CAM 6

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 22-3, 2. Iowa City West 21-6, 3. Western Dubuque 21-5, 4. Des Moines Roosevelt 20-4, 5. Linn-Mar 20-5, 6. Urbandale 18-9, 7. Ankeny Centennial 19-8, 8. Southeast Polk 21-9, 9. West Des Moines Dowling 17-9, 10. Mason City 18-8.

Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 24-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 21-3, 3. Central DeWitt 22-0, 4. Marion 20-3, 5. Harlan 18-4, 6. Ballard 17-3, 7. Gilbert 19-2, 8. Sioux City Heelan 20-6, 9. Centerville 17-3, 10. Fairfield 16-3.

Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 17-1, 2. Dike-New Hartford 23-2, 3. North Linn 31-4, 4. Treynor 22-3, 5. West Lyon 23-0, 6. Van Meter 21-3, 7. New Hampton 23-4, 8. Dyersville Beckman 21-8, 9. Hinton 22-1, 10. Estherville Lincoln Central 22-2.

Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 21-3, 2. Martensdale-St. Mary's 25-3, 3. Alburnett 24-4, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 24-3, 5. Southeast Warren 22-2, 6. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 21-4, 7. St. Ansgar 19-6, 8. Kingsley-Pierson 21-4, 9. Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-3, 10. Remsen-St. Mary's 18-6.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments