Amateur
Northwoods League
Second half
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;5;0;1.000;--
Kalamazoo;5;1;.833;0.5
Kenosha;2;3;.400;3.0
Kokomo;2;3;.400;3.0
Battle Creek;2;4;.333;3.5
Rockford;1;4;.200;4.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Fond du Lac;4;1;.800;--
Green Bay;3;2;.600;1.0
Wis. Rapids;3;2;.600;1.0
Madison;2;3;.400;2.0
Lakeshore;1;4;.200;3.0
Wisconsin;1;4;.200;3.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
La Crosse;4;1;.800;--
Eau Claire;3;2;.600;1.0
Duluth;3;2;.600;1.0
Waterloo;2;3;.400;2.0
Thunder Bay;0;5;.000;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Mankato;4;1;.800;--
St. Cloud;3;2;.600;1.0
Rochester;3;2;.600;1.0
Willmar;2;3;.400;2.0
Bismarck;1;4;.200;3.0
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
La Crosse 9, Thunder Bay 8, 12 innings
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
La Crosse 8, Waterloo 3
Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 2
Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 5
Madison 15, Green Bay 5
Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin 3
Battle Creek 5, Lakeshore 4
Duluth 6, Eau Claire 2
Kalamazoo 6, Rockford 5
Bismarck 9, St. Cloud 4
Traverse City 3, Kenosha 2
Willmar 8, Mankato 2
GAMES TODAY
La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Kalamazoo at Rockford
Willmar at Mankato
Thunder Bay at Rochester
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin
Duluth at Eau Claire
Madison at Green Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Traverse City at Kenosha
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac
Bismarck at Mankato
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Rockford at Madison
Duluth at Willmar
Eau Claire at Thunder Bay
Kalamazoo at Green Bay
Kenosha at Traverse City
Battle Creek at Kokomo
Rochester at St. Cloud
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);52;38;.578;—
Omaha (Royals);42;48;.467;10
Nashville (Rangers);38;51;.427;13½
Memphis (Cards);36;54;.400;16
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
San Ant. (Brewers);54;36;.600;—
Round Rock (Astros);52;38;.578;2
New Orl. (Marlins);49;41;.544;5
Okla. City (Dodgers);38;51;.427;15½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);46;43;.517;—
Fresno (Nationals);46;44;.511;½
Tacoma (Mariners);43;47;.478;3½
Reno (D'backs);39;50;.438;7
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
El Paso (Padres);55;34;.618;—
Las Vegas (A's);51;39;.567;4½
Salt Lake (Angels);39;50;.438;16
Alb'qrque (Rockies);37;53;.411;18½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 8, Memphis 5
New Orleans 3, San Antonio 2
Round Rock 11, Oklahoma City 2
El Paso 9, Salt Lake 2
Omaha 10, Nashville 5
Albuquerque 6, Las Vegas 5
Sacramento 21, Reno 7
Las Vegas 4, Albuquerque 1, 7 innings
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);13;4;.765;—
Lake Co. (Indians);10;7;.588;3
S. Bend (Cubs);10;7;.588;3
Lansing (Bl. Jays);9;8;.529;4
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);7;10;.412;6
West Mich. (Tigers);7;10;.412;6
Dayton (Reds);6;11;.353;7
Ft. Wayne (Padres);6;11;.353;7
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (D'backs);12;5;.706;—
Cedar Rapids (Twins);11;6;.647;1
Wisconsin (Brewers);11;6;.647;1
Clinton (Marlins);11;6;.647;1
x-Q. Cities (Astros);10;6;.625;1½
Burlington (Angels);6;11;.353;6
Beloit (Athletics);3;13;.188;8½
Peoria (Cardinals);3;14;.176;9
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
South Bend 10, Dayton 0
Clinton 3, Kane County 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3
Fort Wayne 3, Great Lakes 2
Burlington 5, Peoria 3
Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2
Lansing 3, Lake County 2
Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 2
Prep
Late Saturday
COLUMBUS 12, WOOD. CENT. 0
Woodbury Cent.;000;00 -- 0;1;5
Columbus;218;0x -- 12;11;1
Even, Kluender (3), Paulsen (3) and Beaver. Freeseman, Gallagher (5) and Rausch. WP -- Freeseman. LP -- Even. 2B -- Wright (Col), Freeseman 2 (Col), Sinnott (Col). 3B -- Seidel (Col).
Highlights: Ben Leibold, Sinnott and Freeseman had two hits each for Columbus (20-12-1). Freeseman drove in three runs and Robert Porth knocked in two.
