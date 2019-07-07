Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Second half

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;5;0;1.000;--

Kalamazoo;5;1;.833;0.5

Kenosha;2;3;.400;3.0

Kokomo;2;3;.400;3.0

Battle Creek;2;4;.333;3.5

Rockford;1;4;.200;4.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Fond du Lac;4;1;.800;--

Green Bay;3;2;.600;1.0

Wis. Rapids;3;2;.600;1.0

Madison;2;3;.400;2.0

Lakeshore;1;4;.200;3.0

Wisconsin;1;4;.200;3.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

La Crosse;4;1;.800;--

Eau Claire;3;2;.600;1.0

Duluth;3;2;.600;1.0

Waterloo;2;3;.400;2.0

Thunder Bay;0;5;.000;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;4;1;.800;--

St. Cloud;3;2;.600;1.0

Rochester;3;2;.600;1.0

Willmar;2;3;.400;2.0

Bismarck;1;4;.200;3.0

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

La Crosse 9, Thunder Bay 8, 12 innings

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

La Crosse 8, Waterloo 3

Rochester 5, Thunder Bay 2

Wisconsin Rapids 6, Kokomo 5

Madison 15, Green Bay 5

Fond du Lac 5, Wisconsin 3

Battle Creek 5, Lakeshore 4

Duluth 6, Eau Claire 2

Kalamazoo 6, Rockford 5

Bismarck 9, St. Cloud 4

Traverse City 3, Kenosha 2

Willmar 8, Mankato 2

GAMES TODAY

La Crosse at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Kalamazoo at Rockford

Willmar at Mankato

Thunder Bay at Rochester

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin

Duluth at Eau Claire

Madison at Green Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Kokomo

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Traverse City at Kenosha

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Fond du Lac

Bismarck at Mankato

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Rockford at Madison

Duluth at Willmar

Eau Claire at Thunder Bay

Kalamazoo at Green Bay

Kenosha at Traverse City

Battle Creek at Kokomo

Rochester at St. Cloud

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);52;38;.578;—

Omaha (Royals);42;48;.467;10

Nashville (Rangers);38;51;.427;13½

Memphis (Cards);36;54;.400;16

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

San Ant. (Brewers);54;36;.600;—

Round Rock (Astros);52;38;.578;2

New Orl. (Marlins);49;41;.544;5

Okla. City (Dodgers);38;51;.427;15½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);46;43;.517;—

Fresno (Nationals);46;44;.511;½

Tacoma (Mariners);43;47;.478;3½

Reno (D'backs);39;50;.438;7

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

El Paso (Padres);55;34;.618;—

Las Vegas (A's);51;39;.567;4½

Salt Lake (Angels);39;50;.438;16

Alb'qrque (Rockies);37;53;.411;18½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 8, Memphis 5

New Orleans 3, San Antonio 2

Round Rock 11, Oklahoma City 2

El Paso 9, Salt Lake 2

Omaha 10, Nashville 5

Albuquerque 6, Las Vegas 5

Sacramento 21, Reno 7

Las Vegas 4, Albuquerque 1, 7 innings

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);13;4;.765;—

Lake Co. (Indians);10;7;.588;3

S. Bend (Cubs);10;7;.588;3

Lansing (Bl. Jays);9;8;.529;4

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);7;10;.412;6

West Mich. (Tigers);7;10;.412;6

Dayton (Reds);6;11;.353;7

Ft. Wayne (Padres);6;11;.353;7

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (D'backs);12;5;.706;—

Cedar Rapids (Twins);11;6;.647;1

Wisconsin (Brewers);11;6;.647;1

Clinton (Marlins);11;6;.647;1

x-Q. Cities (Astros);10;6;.625;1½

Burlington (Angels);6;11;.353;6

Beloit (Athletics);3;13;.188;8½

Peoria (Cardinals);3;14;.176;9

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 10, Dayton 0

Clinton 3, Kane County 2, 10 innings

Wisconsin 4, Beloit 3

Fort Wayne 3, Great Lakes 2

Burlington 5, Peoria 3

Bowling Green 3, West Michigan 2

Lansing 3, Lake County 2

Cedar Rapids 5, Quad Cities 2

Prep

Late Saturday

COLUMBUS 12, WOOD. CENT. 0

Woodbury Cent.;000;00 -- 0;1;5

Columbus;218;0x -- 12;11;1

Even, Kluender (3), Paulsen (3) and Beaver. Freeseman, Gallagher (5) and Rausch. WP -- Freeseman. LP -- Even. 2B -- Wright (Col), Freeseman 2 (Col), Sinnott (Col). 3B -- Seidel (Col).

Highlights: Ben Leibold, Sinnott and Freeseman had two hits each for Columbus (20-12-1). Freeseman drove in three runs and Robert Porth knocked in two.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments