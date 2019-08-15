Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

Playoffs

GAME TODAY

League championship

Eau Claire at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Memphis 5, Iowa 0

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);31;21;.596;—

x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);31;21;.596;—

South Bend (Cubs);28;24;.538;3

Lake Co. (Indians);27;25;.519;4

Lansing (Blue Jays);27;25;.519;4

Dayton (Reds);22;30;.423;9

Ft. Wayne (Padres);22;30;.423;9

West Mich. (Tigers);18;34;.346;13

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kane County (D'backs);34;18;.654;—

Clinton (Marlins);31;21;.596;3

Ced. Rapids (Twins);30;22;.577;4

x-Q. Cities (Astros);29;23;.558;5

Wisconsin (Brewers);28;24;.538;6

Beloit (Athletics);23;29;.442;11

Burlington (Angels);19;33;.365;15

Peoria (Cardinals);16;36;.308;18

x-won first-half championship

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 2, South Bend 1, 10 innings

Fort Wayne 12, Lansing 4

West Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1

Burlington 4, Clinton 1

Peoria 3, Kane County 2

Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1

Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2

Cedar Rapids 2, Wisconsin 1

Little League

World Series

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Caribbean 11, Australia 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments