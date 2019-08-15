Amateur
Northwoods League
Playoffs
GAME TODAY
League championship
Eau Claire at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Memphis 5, Iowa 0
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);31;21;.596;—
x-Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);31;21;.596;—
South Bend (Cubs);28;24;.538;3
Lake Co. (Indians);27;25;.519;4
Lansing (Blue Jays);27;25;.519;4
Dayton (Reds);22;30;.423;9
Ft. Wayne (Padres);22;30;.423;9
West Mich. (Tigers);18;34;.346;13
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kane County (D'backs);34;18;.654;—
Clinton (Marlins);31;21;.596;3
Ced. Rapids (Twins);30;22;.577;4
x-Q. Cities (Astros);29;23;.558;5
Wisconsin (Brewers);28;24;.538;6
Beloit (Athletics);23;29;.442;11
Burlington (Angels);19;33;.365;15
Peoria (Cardinals);16;36;.308;18
x-won first-half championship
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 2, South Bend 1, 10 innings
Fort Wayne 12, Lansing 4
West Michigan 5, Great Lakes 1
Burlington 4, Clinton 1
Peoria 3, Kane County 2
Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1
Quad Cities 3, Beloit 2
Cedar Rapids 2, Wisconsin 1
Little League
World Series
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Caribbean 11, Australia 0
