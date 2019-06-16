Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;12;9;.571;--

Traverse City;11;10;.524;1.0

Battle Creek;9;10;.474;2.0

Rockford;9;10;.474;2.0

Kalamazoo;9;11;.450;2.5

Kenosha;7;13;.350;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;14;6;.700;--

Green Bay;11;8;.579;2.5

Wis. Rapids;11;8;.579;2.5

Wisconsin;11;10;.524;3.5

Fond du Lac;10;10;.500;4.0

Lakeshore;6;15;.286;8.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;11;10;.524;--

La Crosse;11;10;.524;--

Eau Claire;9;12;.429;2.0

Duluth;8;13;.381;3.0

Thunder Bay;7;14;.333;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;14;7;.667;--

Rochester;12;8;.600;1.5

Mankato;11;10;.524;3.0

Bismarck;11;10;.524;3.0

St. Cloud;10;10;.500;3.5

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Waterloo 11, Thunder Bay 5

Eau Claire 7, Duluth 6

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 10, Waterloo 3

Kokomo 4, Kalamazoo 3

Kenosha 3, Battle Creek 2

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3

Rochester 10, Bismarck 2

Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 0

Traverse City 2, Rockford 0

Green Bay 7, Wisconsin 0

St. Cloud 6, Duluth 5

Willmar 10, Mankato 5

La Crosse 4, Eau Claire 3

GAMES TODAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Willmar at Mankato

St. Cloud at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Bismarck at Rochester

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Madison at Wisconsin Rapids

Rockford at Traverse City

Kenosha at Battle Creek

Kalamazoo at Kokomo

GAMES TUESDAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Rochester

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Duluth

Battle Creek at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin

Willmar at St. Cloud

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);38;32;.543;—

Omaha (Royals);34;35;.493;3½

Memphis (Cards);29;41;.414;9

Nashville (Rangers);28;41;.406;9½

AMERICAN SOUTHERN

San Ant. (Brewers);44;26;.629;—

Round Rock (Astros);42;27;.609;1½

New Orl. (Marlins);38;31;.551;5½

Okla. City (Dodgers);28;39;.418;14½

PACIFIC NORTHERN

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Sacramento (Giants);36;33;.522;—

Fresno (Nationals);33;35;.485;2½

Tacoma (Mariners);32;38;.457;4½

Reno (D'backs);29;40;.420;7

PACIFIC SOUTHERN

El Paso (Padres);42;26;.618;—

Las Vegas (A's);38;32;.543;5

Salt Lake (Angels);31;37;.456;11

Alb'qrque (Rockies);30;39;.435;12½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Las Vegas 11, Memphis 8

San Antonio 8, Reno 3

Salt Lake 11, Nashville 8

Iowa 1, Sacramento 0

Round Rock 6, Tacoma 3

Albuquerque 7, New Orleans 6

El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 7

Fresno 8, Omaha 1

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);43;24;.642;—

Lake Co. (Indians);40;29;.580;4

Bowl. Green (Rays);39;31;.557;5½

S. Bend (Cubs);37;31;.544;6½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);33;35;.485;10½

Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;37;.464;12

Dayton (Reds);28;42;.400;16½

West Mich. (Tigers);21;48;.304;23

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Q. Cities (Astros);43;23;.652;—

Ced. Rapids (Twins);39;31;.557;6

Burlington (Angels);39;31;.557;6

Kane Co. (D'backs);35;34;.507;9½

Clinton (Marlins);33;36;.478;11½

Wisconsin (Brewers);31;38;.449;13½

Peoria (Cardinals);30;39;.435;14½

Beloit (Athletics);27;41;.397;17

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Lansing 2, Bowling Green 1

Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 3

South Bend 4, West Michigan 3

Kane County 8, Beloit 0

Great Lakes 6, Dayton 3

Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2

Cedar Rapids 4-8, Clinton 1-1

Peoria 7, Burlington 2

College

NCAA World Series

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1

Mississippi St. 5, Auburn 4

GAMES TODAY

Texas Tech (44-19) vs. Arkansas (46-19), 1 p.m.

Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida St. (42-21), 6 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 6 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments