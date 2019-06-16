Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;12;9;.571;--
Traverse City;11;10;.524;1.0
Battle Creek;9;10;.474;2.0
Rockford;9;10;.474;2.0
Kalamazoo;9;11;.450;2.5
Kenosha;7;13;.350;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;14;6;.700;--
Green Bay;11;8;.579;2.5
Wis. Rapids;11;8;.579;2.5
Wisconsin;11;10;.524;3.5
Fond du Lac;10;10;.500;4.0
Lakeshore;6;15;.286;8.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;11;10;.524;--
La Crosse;11;10;.524;--
Eau Claire;9;12;.429;2.0
Duluth;8;13;.381;3.0
Thunder Bay;7;14;.333;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;14;7;.667;--
Rochester;12;8;.600;1.5
Mankato;11;10;.524;3.0
Bismarck;11;10;.524;3.0
St. Cloud;10;10;.500;3.5
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Waterloo 11, Thunder Bay 5
Eau Claire 7, Duluth 6
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 10, Waterloo 3
Kokomo 4, Kalamazoo 3
Kenosha 3, Battle Creek 2
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Madison 3
Rochester 10, Bismarck 2
Fond du Lac 6, Lakeshore 0
Traverse City 2, Rockford 0
Green Bay 7, Wisconsin 0
St. Cloud 6, Duluth 5
Willmar 10, Mankato 5
La Crosse 4, Eau Claire 3
GAMES TODAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Willmar at Mankato
St. Cloud at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Bismarck at Rochester
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Madison at Wisconsin Rapids
Rockford at Traverse City
Kenosha at Battle Creek
Kalamazoo at Kokomo
GAMES TUESDAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Duluth
Battle Creek at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin
Willmar at St. Cloud
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);38;32;.543;—
Omaha (Royals);34;35;.493;3½
Memphis (Cards);29;41;.414;9
Nashville (Rangers);28;41;.406;9½
AMERICAN SOUTHERN
San Ant. (Brewers);44;26;.629;—
Round Rock (Astros);42;27;.609;1½
New Orl. (Marlins);38;31;.551;5½
Okla. City (Dodgers);28;39;.418;14½
PACIFIC NORTHERN
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Sacramento (Giants);36;33;.522;—
Fresno (Nationals);33;35;.485;2½
Tacoma (Mariners);32;38;.457;4½
Reno (D'backs);29;40;.420;7
PACIFIC SOUTHERN
El Paso (Padres);42;26;.618;—
Las Vegas (A's);38;32;.543;5
Salt Lake (Angels);31;37;.456;11
Alb'qrque (Rockies);30;39;.435;12½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Las Vegas 11, Memphis 8
San Antonio 8, Reno 3
Salt Lake 11, Nashville 8
Iowa 1, Sacramento 0
Round Rock 6, Tacoma 3
Albuquerque 7, New Orleans 6
El Paso 10, Oklahoma City 7
Fresno 8, Omaha 1
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);43;24;.642;—
Lake Co. (Indians);40;29;.580;4
Bowl. Green (Rays);39;31;.557;5½
S. Bend (Cubs);37;31;.544;6½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);33;35;.485;10½
Lansing (Bl. Jays);32;37;.464;12
Dayton (Reds);28;42;.400;16½
West Mich. (Tigers);21;48;.304;23
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Q. Cities (Astros);43;23;.652;—
Ced. Rapids (Twins);39;31;.557;6
Burlington (Angels);39;31;.557;6
Kane Co. (D'backs);35;34;.507;9½
Clinton (Marlins);33;36;.478;11½
Wisconsin (Brewers);31;38;.449;13½
Peoria (Cardinals);30;39;.435;14½
Beloit (Athletics);27;41;.397;17
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Lansing 2, Bowling Green 1
Fort Wayne 4, Lake County 3
South Bend 4, West Michigan 3
Kane County 8, Beloit 0
Great Lakes 6, Dayton 3
Quad Cities 3, Wisconsin 2
Cedar Rapids 4-8, Clinton 1-1
Peoria 7, Burlington 2
College
NCAA World Series
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Vanderbilt 3, Louisville 1
Mississippi St. 5, Auburn 4
GAMES TODAY
Texas Tech (44-19) vs. Arkansas (46-19), 1 p.m.
Michigan (46-20) vs. Florida St. (42-21), 6 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 6 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.