Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;4;2;.667;--

Kalamazoo;3;3;.500;1.0

Rockford;3;3;.500;1.0

Battle Creek;2;4;.333;2.0

Kokomo;2;4;.333;2.0

Kenosha;1;5;.167;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;6;0;1.000;--

Wisconsin;4;2;.667;2.0

Green Bay;4;2;.667;2.0

Fond Du Lac;4;2;.667;2.0

Wis. Rapids;2;4;.333;4.0

Lakeshore;1;5;.167;5.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;4;2;667;--

Duluth;4;2;667;--

La Crosse;2;4;.333;2.0

Eau Claire;1;5;.167;3.0

Thunder Bay;0;6;.000;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;6;0;1.000;--

Willmar;5;1;833;1.0

Rochester;4;2;.667;2.0

St. Cloud;2;4;.333;4.0

Mankato;2;4;.333;4.0

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Bismarck 9, St. Cloud 6

Rockford 5, Kokomo 4, 11 innings

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 8, Waterloo 5

Kalamazoo 4-7, Kenosha 3-4

Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 2

Mankato 11, Thunder Bay 8

Traverse City 4, Battle Creek 0

Duluth 11, Eau Claire 5

Madison 4, Wisconsin 3

Bismarck 16, St. Cloud 5

Kokomo 6, Rockford 5

La Crosse 13, Willmar 9

Green Bay 7, Wisconsin Rapids 0

GAMES TODAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Green Bay at Fond du Lac

St. Cloud at Duluth

Lakeshore at Madison

Traverse City at Kenosha

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at Bismarck

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Kokomo at Battle Creek

GAMES TUESDAY

Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Madison at Lakeshore

Traverse City at Kenosha

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Kokomo at Battle Creek

Duluth at St. Cloud

Willmar at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

AMERICAN NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Iowa (Cubs);34;24;.586;—

Omaha (Royals);27;31;.466;7

Memphis (Cards);23;35;.397;11

Nashville (Rangers);22;35;.386;11½

AMERICAN SOUTH

San Ant. (Brewers);36;22;.621;—

Round Rock (Astros);34;23;.596;1½

New Orleans (Marlins);32;26;.552;4

Okla. City (Dodgers);22;34;.393;13

PACIFIC NORTH

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Tacoma (Mariners);29;29;.500;—

Fresno (Nationals);28;29;.491;½

Sacramento (Giants);28;29;.491;½

Reno (D'backs);23;34;.406;5½

PACIFIC SOUTH

El Paso (Padres);36;21;.632;—

Las Vegas (A's);32;26;.552;4½

Alb'qrque (Rockies);27;31;.466;9½

Salt Lake (Angels);26;30;.464;9½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa 8, Round Rock 5

New Orleans 7, Nashville 4

Oklahoma City 8, Memphis 2

San Antonio 8, Omaha 3

Las Vegas 7, Sacramento 5

Fresno 9, Salt Lake 8

Albuquerque 16, Reno 9

El Paso 5, Tacoma 3

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);35;19;.648;—

Lake Co. (Indians);34;22;.607;2

Bowl. Green (Rays);34;23;.596;2½

S. Bend (Cubs);30;25;.545;5½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);26;29;.473;9½

Lansing (Bl. Jays);24;31;.436;11½

West Mich. (Tigers);20;37;.351;16½

Dayton (Reds);18;39;.316;18½

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Q. Cities (Astros);35;18;.660;—

Burlington (Angels);31;25;.554;5½

Kane Co. (D'backs);30;26;.536;6½

Clinton (Marlins);28;27;.509;8

Ced. Rapids (Twins);28;28;.500;8½

Wisconsin (Brewers);26;29;.473;10

Peoria (Cardinals);24;31;.436;12

Beloit (Athletics);20;34;.370;15½

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 7-4, Lansing 0-1

Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 4

Lake County 7-2, West Michigan 3-4

Dayton 4, South Bend 2

Wisconsin 8, Peoria 5

Beloit 6, Cedar Rapids 1

Burlington 2, Quad Cities 1

Clinton 2, Kane County 1

College

NCAA Div. I tournament

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Oklahoma St. 6, Nebraska 5

Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4

Fresno St. 7, Stanford 2

Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10

Duke 4, Texas A&M 1

Tennessee 6, Liberty 5, 10 innings

North Carolina 5, Tennessee 2

East Carolina 9, N.C. State 4

Campbell 9, Quinnipiac 8

East Carolina 13, Quinnipiac 3

Louisville 9, Indiana 7

Louisville 11, Illinois St. 2

Georgia 13, FAU 0

Florida State 10, Georgia 1

Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8

Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 1

Indiana St. 10, Ohio St. 5

Vanderbilt 12, Indiana St. 1

Miami 18, Central Michigan 3

Mississippi St. 5, Miami (Fla.) 2

Jacksonville St. 9, Clemson 2

TCU 9, CCSU 5

Arkansas 6, TCU 0

Southern Miss. 13, Arizona St. 12

LSU 6, Southern Miss. 4

UConn 16, Nebraska 1

Oklahoma St. 2, UConn 5

Dallas Baptist 9, Florida 8

Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 0

Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1

Stanford 12, Sacramento St. 3

UCLA 11, Baylor 6

UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 1

Mississippi vs. Jacksonville St., late

Michigan vs. Creighton, late

Fresno St. vs. Stanford, late

NCAA Div. II tournament

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

UC San Diego 5, Catawba 0

Tampa 4, Mercyhurst 2

NCAA Div. III tournament

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Johns Hopkins 6, Babson 5, 10 innings

Chapman 8, Washington & Jefferson 4

Chapman 8, Mass.-Boston 4, 10 innings

Johns Hopkins vs. Birmingham-So., late

