Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;4;2;.667;--
Kalamazoo;3;3;.500;1.0
Rockford;3;3;.500;1.0
Battle Creek;2;4;.333;2.0
Kokomo;2;4;.333;2.0
Kenosha;1;5;.167;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;6;0;1.000;--
Wisconsin;4;2;.667;2.0
Green Bay;4;2;.667;2.0
Fond Du Lac;4;2;.667;2.0
Wis. Rapids;2;4;.333;4.0
Lakeshore;1;5;.167;5.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;4;2;667;--
Duluth;4;2;667;--
La Crosse;2;4;.333;2.0
Eau Claire;1;5;.167;3.0
Thunder Bay;0;6;.000;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;6;0;1.000;--
Willmar;5;1;833;1.0
Rochester;4;2;.667;2.0
St. Cloud;2;4;.333;4.0
Mankato;2;4;.333;4.0
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Bismarck 9, St. Cloud 6
Rockford 5, Kokomo 4, 11 innings
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 8, Waterloo 5
Kalamazoo 4-7, Kenosha 3-4
Fond du Lac 5, Lakeshore 2
Mankato 11, Thunder Bay 8
Traverse City 4, Battle Creek 0
Duluth 11, Eau Claire 5
Madison 4, Wisconsin 3
Bismarck 16, St. Cloud 5
Kokomo 6, Rockford 5
La Crosse 13, Willmar 9
Green Bay 7, Wisconsin Rapids 0
GAMES TODAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Fond du Lac
St. Cloud at Duluth
Lakeshore at Madison
Traverse City at Kenosha
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at Bismarck
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Battle Creek
GAMES TUESDAY
Mankato at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Madison at Lakeshore
Traverse City at Kenosha
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Kokomo at Battle Creek
Duluth at St. Cloud
Willmar at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
AMERICAN NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Iowa (Cubs);34;24;.586;—
Omaha (Royals);27;31;.466;7
Memphis (Cards);23;35;.397;11
Nashville (Rangers);22;35;.386;11½
AMERICAN SOUTH
San Ant. (Brewers);36;22;.621;—
Round Rock (Astros);34;23;.596;1½
New Orleans (Marlins);32;26;.552;4
Okla. City (Dodgers);22;34;.393;13
PACIFIC NORTH
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Tacoma (Mariners);29;29;.500;—
Fresno (Nationals);28;29;.491;½
Sacramento (Giants);28;29;.491;½
Reno (D'backs);23;34;.406;5½
PACIFIC SOUTH
El Paso (Padres);36;21;.632;—
Las Vegas (A's);32;26;.552;4½
Alb'qrque (Rockies);27;31;.466;9½
Salt Lake (Angels);26;30;.464;9½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa 8, Round Rock 5
New Orleans 7, Nashville 4
Oklahoma City 8, Memphis 2
San Antonio 8, Omaha 3
Las Vegas 7, Sacramento 5
Fresno 9, Salt Lake 8
Albuquerque 16, Reno 9
El Paso 5, Tacoma 3
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);35;19;.648;—
Lake Co. (Indians);34;22;.607;2
Bowl. Green (Rays);34;23;.596;2½
S. Bend (Cubs);30;25;.545;5½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);26;29;.473;9½
Lansing (Bl. Jays);24;31;.436;11½
West Mich. (Tigers);20;37;.351;16½
Dayton (Reds);18;39;.316;18½
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Q. Cities (Astros);35;18;.660;—
Burlington (Angels);31;25;.554;5½
Kane Co. (D'backs);30;26;.536;6½
Clinton (Marlins);28;27;.509;8
Ced. Rapids (Twins);28;28;.500;8½
Wisconsin (Brewers);26;29;.473;10
Peoria (Cardinals);24;31;.436;12
Beloit (Athletics);20;34;.370;15½
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Bowling Green 7-4, Lansing 0-1
Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 4
Lake County 7-2, West Michigan 3-4
Dayton 4, South Bend 2
Wisconsin 8, Peoria 5
Beloit 6, Cedar Rapids 1
Burlington 2, Quad Cities 1
Clinton 2, Kane County 1
College
NCAA Div. I tournament
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Oklahoma St. 6, Nebraska 5
Michigan 10, Cincinnati 4
Fresno St. 7, Stanford 2
Loyola Marymount 3, UCLA 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Texas A&M 11, West Virginia 10
Duke 4, Texas A&M 1
Tennessee 6, Liberty 5, 10 innings
North Carolina 5, Tennessee 2
East Carolina 9, N.C. State 4
Campbell 9, Quinnipiac 8
East Carolina 13, Quinnipiac 3
Louisville 9, Indiana 7
Louisville 11, Illinois St. 2
Georgia 13, FAU 0
Florida State 10, Georgia 1
Georgia Tech 10, Coastal Carolina 8
Auburn 4, Georgia Tech 1
Indiana St. 10, Ohio St. 5
Vanderbilt 12, Indiana St. 1
Miami 18, Central Michigan 3
Mississippi St. 5, Miami (Fla.) 2
Jacksonville St. 9, Clemson 2
TCU 9, CCSU 5
Arkansas 6, TCU 0
Southern Miss. 13, Arizona St. 12
LSU 6, Southern Miss. 4
UConn 16, Nebraska 1
Oklahoma St. 2, UConn 5
Dallas Baptist 9, Florida 8
Texas Tech 3, Dallas Baptist 0
Creighton 6, Cincinnati 1
Stanford 12, Sacramento St. 3
UCLA 11, Baylor 6
UCLA 6, Loyola Marymount 1
Mississippi vs. Jacksonville St., late
Michigan vs. Creighton, late
Fresno St. vs. Stanford, late
NCAA Div. II tournament
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
UC San Diego 5, Catawba 0
Tampa 4, Mercyhurst 2
NCAA Div. III tournament
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Johns Hopkins 6, Babson 5, 10 innings
Chapman 8, Washington & Jefferson 4
Chapman 8, Mass.-Boston 4, 10 innings
Johns Hopkins vs. Birmingham-So., late
