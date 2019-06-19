Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;13;11;.542;--

Rockford;11;10;.524;0.5

Traverse City;12;12;.500;1.0

Kalamazoo;11;12;.478;1.5

Battle Creek;10;11;.476;1.5

Kenosha;8;15;.348;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;16;7;.696;--

Wis. Rapids;13;9;.591;2.5

Green Bay;12;10;.545;3.5

Wisconsin;13;11;.542;3.5

Fond du Lac;11;12;.478;5.0

Lakeshore;7;17;.292;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;13;11;.542;--

Eau Claire;12;12;.500;1.0

La Crosse;11;13;.458;2.0

Duluth;8;16;.333;5.0

Thunder Bay;8;16;.333;5.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;16;8;.667;--

Rochester;14;9;.609;1.5

Bismarck;14;10;.583;2.0

St. Cloud;12;11;.522;3.5

Mankato;11;13;.458;5.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4, 10 innings

Rochester 1, Mankato 0

Wisconsin 9, Madison 5

Bismarck 7, Duluth 6

Eau Claire 4, Thunder Bay 2

Kalamazoo 3, Kenosha 2

Traverse City 10, Kokomo 5

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Lakeshore 1

Fond du Lac 2, Green Bay 0

Willmar 8, St. Cloud 7

Battle Creek at Rockford, ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kenosha

Duluth at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Madison at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Kenosha

Mankato at Thunder Bay

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Willmar

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Battle Creek

GAMES FRIDAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Kenosha at Rockford

Mankato at Thunder Bay

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Duluth at La Crosse

Rochester at Willmar

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Traverse city at Battle Creek

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

No games scheduled

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

College

NCAA World Series

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Louisville 5, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated

Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi St. 3

Texas Tech 4, Florida St. 1, Florida St. eliminated

GAME TODAY

Louisville (50-17) vs. Mississippi St. (52-14), 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Michigan (47-20) vs. Texas Tech (46-19), 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt (56-11) vs. Louisville/Mississippi St. winner, 6 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-11, Waterloo West 2-1

Waterloo Columbus 4-1, Union Community (La Porte City) 2-2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-11, Waterloo West 2-1

Dubuque Wahlert 7, West Delaware 0

AREA

Calamus-Wheatland 17-27, Starmont (Arlington) 0-1

Denver 1-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-1

East Marshall 3, Grundy Center 2

Hudson 9, North Fayette Valley 4

Northwood-Kensett 3, North Butler 2

Osage 13, Rockford 6

St. Ansgar 11, North Iowa 1

Waterloo Columbus 4-1, Union Community (La Porte City) 2-2

Waverly-Shell Rock 13-7, New Hampton 4-4

STATE

Bishop Garrigan 10, North Union 3

Boone 5, ADM 4, 9 innings

CAM 11, West Central Valley 2

Colo-Nesco 6, Collins-Maxwell 0

Forest City 6, West Hancock 1

Fort Dodge 2, Mason City 1

Gilbert 6-9, Roland-Story 1-1

Grinnell 3-1, Oskaloosa 1-4

Harlan 5-6, Sioux City East 2-3

Indianola 2, Norwalk 0

Kingsley-Pierson 10, West Monona 1

Lake Mills 5, Belmond-Klemme 2

MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

MVAOCOU 11, Westwood 1

Marshalltown 3-3, Waukee 2-13

Mason City 8, Fort Dodge 2

Newell-Fonda 5, South Central Calhoun 1

Newman Catholic 20, Eagle Grove 0

North Polk 8, Nevada 3, susp.

Pocahontas Area 10, West Bend-Mallard 2

South O'Brien 13, Harris-Lake Park 3

Southeast Valley 13, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7

Underwood 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 6

Unity Christian 10, Gehlen Catholic 5

West Fork 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2

West Harrison 16, Glidden-Ralston 1

Woodbine 9, Boyer Valley 1

