Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;13;11;.542;--
Rockford;11;10;.524;0.5
Traverse City;12;12;.500;1.0
Kalamazoo;11;12;.478;1.5
Battle Creek;10;11;.476;1.5
Kenosha;8;15;.348;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;16;7;.696;--
Wis. Rapids;13;9;.591;2.5
Green Bay;12;10;.545;3.5
Wisconsin;13;11;.542;3.5
Fond du Lac;11;12;.478;5.0
Lakeshore;7;17;.292;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;13;11;.542;--
Eau Claire;12;12;.500;1.0
La Crosse;11;13;.458;2.0
Duluth;8;16;.333;5.0
Thunder Bay;8;16;.333;5.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;16;8;.667;--
Rochester;14;9;.609;1.5
Bismarck;14;10;.583;2.0
St. Cloud;12;11;.522;3.5
Mankato;11;13;.458;5.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4, 10 innings
Rochester 1, Mankato 0
Wisconsin 9, Madison 5
Bismarck 7, Duluth 6
Eau Claire 4, Thunder Bay 2
Kalamazoo 3, Kenosha 2
Traverse City 10, Kokomo 5
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Lakeshore 1
Fond du Lac 2, Green Bay 0
Willmar 8, St. Cloud 7
Battle Creek at Rockford, ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kenosha
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Madison at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Kenosha
Mankato at Thunder Bay
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Willmar
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Battle Creek
GAMES FRIDAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Kenosha at Rockford
Mankato at Thunder Bay
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Duluth at La Crosse
Rochester at Willmar
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Traverse city at Battle Creek
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
No games scheduled
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
College
NCAA World Series
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Louisville 5, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated
Vanderbilt 6, Mississippi St. 3
Texas Tech 4, Florida St. 1, Florida St. eliminated
GAME TODAY
Louisville (50-17) vs. Mississippi St. (52-14), 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Michigan (47-20) vs. Texas Tech (46-19), 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt (56-11) vs. Louisville/Mississippi St. winner, 6 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-11, Waterloo West 2-1
Waterloo Columbus 4-1, Union Community (La Porte City) 2-2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-11, Waterloo West 2-1
Dubuque Wahlert 7, West Delaware 0
AREA
Calamus-Wheatland 17-27, Starmont (Arlington) 0-1
Denver 1-7, Aplington-Parkersburg 0-1
East Marshall 3, Grundy Center 2
Hudson 9, North Fayette Valley 4
Northwood-Kensett 3, North Butler 2
Osage 13, Rockford 6
St. Ansgar 11, North Iowa 1
Waterloo Columbus 4-1, Union Community (La Porte City) 2-2
Waverly-Shell Rock 13-7, New Hampton 4-4
STATE
Bishop Garrigan 10, North Union 3
Boone 5, ADM 4, 9 innings
CAM 11, West Central Valley 2
Colo-Nesco 6, Collins-Maxwell 0
Forest City 6, West Hancock 1
Fort Dodge 2, Mason City 1
Gilbert 6-9, Roland-Story 1-1
Grinnell 3-1, Oskaloosa 1-4
Harlan 5-6, Sioux City East 2-3
Indianola 2, Norwalk 0
Kingsley-Pierson 10, West Monona 1
Lake Mills 5, Belmond-Klemme 2
MOC-Floyd Valley 7, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
MVAOCOU 11, Westwood 1
Marshalltown 3-3, Waukee 2-13
Mason City 8, Fort Dodge 2
Newell-Fonda 5, South Central Calhoun 1
Newman Catholic 20, Eagle Grove 0
North Polk 8, Nevada 3, susp.
Pocahontas Area 10, West Bend-Mallard 2
South O'Brien 13, Harris-Lake Park 3
Southeast Valley 13, Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 7
Underwood 10, Council Bluffs Lincoln 6
Unity Christian 10, Gehlen Catholic 5
West Fork 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2
West Harrison 16, Glidden-Ralston 1
Woodbine 9, Boyer Valley 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.