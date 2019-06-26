Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Traverse City;17;13;.567;--
Kokomo;15;13;.536;1.0
Rockford;15;14;.517;1.5
Kalamazoo;13;14;.481;2.5
Battle Creek;12;16;.429;4.0
Kenosha;11;19;.367;6.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;21;9;.700;--
Wis. Rapids;17;12;.586;3.5
Wisconsin;16;14;.533;5.0
Green Bay;15;15;.500;6.0
Fond du Lac;12;17;.414;8.5
Lakeshore;11;19;.367;10.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;17;13;.567;--
Eau Claire;14;16;.467;3.0
La Crosse;13;17;.433;4.0
Thunder Bay;11;18;.379;5.5
Duluth;11;19;.367;6.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;19;11;.633;--
St. Cloud;18;11;.621;0.5
Rochester;16;13;.552;2.5
Bismarck;16;14;.533;3.0
Mankato;13;17;.433;6.0
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 15, La Crosse 9
Bismarck 21, Duluth 0
Wisconsin 4, Lakeshore 2
Mankato 4, Eau Claire 2
Madison 10, Green Bay 4
Willmar 5, Rochester 0
St. Cloud 9, Thunder Bay 3
Rockford 3, Battle Creek 1
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 0
Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4, 11 innings
Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 4
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Fond du Lac at Madison
La Crosse at Eau Claire
Lakeshore at Green Bay
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Mankato
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Bismarck at Willmar
GAMES FRIDAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.
Madison at Fond du Lac
Thunder Bay at Duluth
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Green Bay at Lakeshore
Mankato at Rochester
Bismarck at Willmar
Eau Claire at La Crosse
Rockford at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Traverse City
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, Omaha 4
Midwest League
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 6, Lansing 3
Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 1
West Michigan 15, Dayton 1
Quad Cities 7, Burlington 5
Clinton 5, Peoria 4, 10 innings
Kane County 11, Beloit 4
Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 0
College
NCAA World Series
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
Championship series
(Best-of-three)
Vanderbilt 8, Michigan 2, Vanderbilt wins series 2-1
Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 8, Decorah 4
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, North Scott 6
Dubuque Senior 8, Bettendorf 4
Linn-Mar 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7
Western Dubuque 6,-0, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2
AREA
Clear Lake 4, Hampton-Dumont 3
East Marshall 5, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3
Forest City 8, North Butler 2
New Hampton 4, Kee (Lansing) 3
North Fayette Valley 15, Clayton Ridge/Central 0
Oelwein 5, Dike-New Hartford 1
Rockford 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1
St. Ansgar 3, Lake Mills 2
South Winneshiek 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1
West Fork (Sheffield) 3, Osage 1
STATE
Ankeny 4-6, Urbandale 1-7
Ankeny Centennial 17-25, Ames 6-1
Ankeny Christian 13, Melcher-Dallas 3
Ar-We-Va 3, West Harrison 0
B-G-M 7, H-L-V 6
Boone 18, Carroll 2
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Woodbine 1
Creston 8, Red Oak 2
Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Maquoketa Valley 4
Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Spirit Lake 1
Fort Madison 21, Wapello 7
Gilbert 11, South Hamilton 4
Glidden-Ralston 8, Boyer Valley 3
Highland 7, Iowa Mennonite 5
Hinton 16, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2
Johnston 3-6, Dowling Catholic 2-1
Lamoni 10, Central Decatur 3
Lewis Central 11, Atlantic 3
Maquoketa Valley 17, Edgewood-Colesburg 7
Marshalltown 4-5, Fort Dodge 3-1, 1st game 8 innings
Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Clarke 3
Mason City 4, Southeast Polk 1
North Mahaska 13, Montezuma 0
North Union 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
Norwalk 6, Oskaloosa 3
Ottumwa 12-6, Des Moines North 2-1
Pella 10, Newton 3
Sigourney 6, Belle Plaine 5
South Central Calhoun 5, Southeast Valley 0
Southeast Polk 6, Mason City 1
Southeast Valley 10, Manson Northwest Webster 0
Southeast Warren 19, West Central Valley 1
Storm Lake 7, Spencer 0
Unity Christian 10, South O'Brien 0
West Burlington 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 4
West Marshall 16, BCLUW 0
