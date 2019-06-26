Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;17;13;.567;--

Kokomo;15;13;.536;1.0

Rockford;15;14;.517;1.5

Kalamazoo;13;14;.481;2.5

Battle Creek;12;16;.429;4.0

Kenosha;11;19;.367;6.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;21;9;.700;--

Wis. Rapids;17;12;.586;3.5

Wisconsin;16;14;.533;5.0

Green Bay;15;15;.500;6.0

Fond du Lac;12;17;.414;8.5

Lakeshore;11;19;.367;10.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;17;13;.567;--

Eau Claire;14;16;.467;3.0

La Crosse;13;17;.433;4.0

Thunder Bay;11;18;.379;5.5

Duluth;11;19;.367;6.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;19;11;.633;--

St. Cloud;18;11;.621;0.5

Rochester;16;13;.552;2.5

Bismarck;16;14;.533;3.0

Mankato;13;17;.433;6.0

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 15, La Crosse 9

Bismarck 21, Duluth 0

Wisconsin 4, Lakeshore 2

Mankato 4, Eau Claire 2

Madison 10, Green Bay 4

Willmar 5, Rochester 0

St. Cloud 9, Thunder Bay 3

Rockford 3, Battle Creek 1

Traverse City 4, Kokomo 0

Kalamazoo 5, Kenosha 4, 11 innings

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Fond du Lac 4

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Fond du Lac at Madison

La Crosse at Eau Claire

Lakeshore at Green Bay

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Mankato

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Bismarck at Willmar

GAMES FRIDAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 7:05 p.m.

Madison at Fond du Lac

Thunder Bay at Duluth

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Green Bay at Lakeshore

Mankato at Rochester

Bismarck at Willmar

Eau Claire at La Crosse

Rockford at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Traverse City

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, Omaha 4

Midwest League

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 6, Lansing 3

Fort Wayne 9, South Bend 1

West Michigan 15, Dayton 1

Quad Cities 7, Burlington 5

Clinton 5, Peoria 4, 10 innings

Kane County 11, Beloit 4

Wisconsin 4, Cedar Rapids 0

College

NCAA World Series

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

Championship series

(Best-of-three)

Vanderbilt 8, Michigan 2, Vanderbilt wins series 2-1

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 8, Decorah 4

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 12, North Scott 6

Dubuque Senior 8, Bettendorf 4

Linn-Mar 8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 7

Western Dubuque 6,-0, Dubuque Wahlert 0-2

AREA

Clear Lake 4, Hampton-Dumont 3

East Marshall 5, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3

Forest City 8, North Butler 2

New Hampton 4, Kee (Lansing) 3

North Fayette Valley 15, Clayton Ridge/Central 0

Oelwein 5, Dike-New Hartford 1

Rockford 12, Nashua-Plainfield 1

St. Ansgar 3, Lake Mills 2

South Winneshiek 12, Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

Waterloo Columbus 8, Decorah 4

West Fork (Sheffield) 3, Osage 1

STATE

Ankeny 4-6, Urbandale 1-7

Ankeny Centennial 17-25, Ames 6-1

Ankeny Christian 13, Melcher-Dallas 3

Ar-We-Va 3, West Harrison 0

B-G-M 7, H-L-V 6

Boone 18, Carroll 2

Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Woodbine 1

Creston 8, Red Oak 2

Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Maquoketa Valley 4

Estherville Lincoln Central 10, Spirit Lake 1

Fort Madison 21, Wapello 7

Gilbert 11, South Hamilton 4

Glidden-Ralston 8, Boyer Valley 3

Highland 7, Iowa Mennonite 5

Hinton 16, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 2

Johnston 3-6, Dowling Catholic 2-1

Lamoni 10, Central Decatur 3

Lewis Central 11, Atlantic 3

Maquoketa Valley 17, Edgewood-Colesburg 7

Marshalltown 4-5, Fort Dodge 3-1, 1st game 8 innings

Martensdale-St. Marys 4, Clarke 3

Mason City 4, Southeast Polk 1

North Mahaska 13, Montezuma 0

North Union 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8

Norwalk 6, Oskaloosa 3

Ottumwa 12-6, Des Moines North 2-1

Pella 10, Newton 3

Sigourney 6, Belle Plaine 5

South Central Calhoun 5, Southeast Valley 0

Southeast Polk 6, Mason City 1

Southeast Valley 10, Manson Northwest Webster 0

Southeast Warren 19, West Central Valley 1

Storm Lake 7, Spencer 0

Unity Christian 10, South O'Brien 0

West Burlington 14, Winfield-Mt. Union 4

West Marshall 16, BCLUW 0

