Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;13;10;.565;--

Rockford;11;10;.524;1.0

Traverse City;11;12;.478;2.0

Battle Creek;10;11;.476;2.0

Kalamazoo;10;12;.455;2.5

Kenosha;8;14;.364;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;16;6;.727;--

Green Bay;12;9;.571;3.5

Wis. Rapids;12;9;.571;3.5

Wisconsin;12;11;.522;4.5

Fond du Lac;10;12;.455;6.0

Lakeshore;7;16;.304;9.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;12;11;.522;--

La Crosse;11;12;.478;1.0

Eau Claire;11;12;.478;1.0

Duluth;8;15;.348;4.0

Thunder Bay;8;15;.348;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;15;8;.652;--

Rochester;13;9;.591;1.5

Bismarck;13;10;.565;2.0

St. Cloud;12;10;.545;2.5

Mankato;11;12;.478;4.0

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4

Rochester 9, Mankato 1

Eau Claire 5, Thunder Bay 0

Bismarck 5, Duluth 0

Rockford 10, Battle Creek 2

Madison 7, Wisconsin 2

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 1

Kenosha 12, Kalamazoo 7

Kokomo 6, Traverse City 1

Green Bay 1, Fond du Lac 0

Wisconsin Rapids 3, Lakeshore 2

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Rochester

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Madison

Bismarck at Duluth

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Willmar at St. Cloud

GAMES THURSDAY

Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Rockford at Kenosha

Duluth at La Crosse

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Madison at Fond du Lac

Rockford at Kenosha

Mankato at Thunder Bay

St. Cloud at Bismarck

Kokomo at Kalamazoo

Rochester at Willmar

Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids

Traverse City at Battle Creek

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 7, Sacramento 4

Midwest League

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Midwest League All-Star Game

West 3, East 3, tie

College

NCAA World Series

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Louisville 4, Auburn 1, susp., 5th inning

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., ppd.

GAMES TODAY

Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), comp. of susp. game, 11 a.m.

Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 1 p.m.

Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida St. (42-22), 6 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Louisville/Auburn winner vs. Vanderbilt/Mississippi St. loser, 7 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Mason City Newman 4, Waterloo Columbus 3, 9 innings

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cascade 8-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-7

Dubuque Hempstead 4-5, Bettendorf 1-12

Western Dubuque 10, Davenport Central 3

AREA

Clear Lake 12, St. Ansgar 2

Forest City 5, Denver 4

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Clarksville 7

Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 6, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2

West Fork (Sheffield) 3, Hampton-Dumont 2

STATE

Ankeny Christian 11-15, Murray 5-4

Bishop Garrigan 12, North Iowa 9, 8 innings

Boyer Valley 10, Whiting 3

Centerville 4, Pella 0

Central DeWitt 4, North Scott 3, 12 innings

Central Decatur 9, Wayne 8

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10, East Marshall 0

Fairfield 6, Mid-Prairie 4

Gilbert 6, Des Moines Hoover 4, 9 innings

Hinton 10, MMCRU 5

Iowa Mennonite 7-3, Mediapolis 4-13

Lone Tree 1, Louisa-Muscatine 0

Maquoketa 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 3

Mount Ayr 7, Stanton 2

North Linn 9, Center Point-Urbana 0

North Polk 12, Perry 2

PCM 4, South Tama 0

Pekin 4, Highland 2

Southeast Warren 12, East Union 2

Unity Christian 3, Sioux Center 2

West Liberty 4, Wapello 2

West Marshall 2, Nevada 0

Winterset 9, Pleasantville 1

