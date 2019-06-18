Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;13;10;.565;--
Rockford;11;10;.524;1.0
Traverse City;11;12;.478;2.0
Battle Creek;10;11;.476;2.0
Kalamazoo;10;12;.455;2.5
Kenosha;8;14;.364;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;16;6;.727;--
Green Bay;12;9;.571;3.5
Wis. Rapids;12;9;.571;3.5
Wisconsin;12;11;.522;4.5
Fond du Lac;10;12;.455;6.0
Lakeshore;7;16;.304;9.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;12;11;.522;--
La Crosse;11;12;.478;1.0
Eau Claire;11;12;.478;1.0
Duluth;8;15;.348;4.0
Thunder Bay;8;15;.348;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;15;8;.652;--
Rochester;13;9;.591;1.5
Bismarck;13;10;.565;2.0
St. Cloud;12;10;.545;2.5
Mankato;11;12;.478;4.0
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, La Crosse 4
Rochester 9, Mankato 1
Eau Claire 5, Thunder Bay 0
Bismarck 5, Duluth 0
Rockford 10, Battle Creek 2
Madison 7, Wisconsin 2
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 1
Kenosha 12, Kalamazoo 7
Kokomo 6, Traverse City 1
Green Bay 1, Fond du Lac 0
Wisconsin Rapids 3, Lakeshore 2
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Rochester
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Madison
Bismarck at Duluth
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Willmar at St. Cloud
GAMES THURSDAY
Eau Claire at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Rockford at Kenosha
Duluth at La Crosse
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Madison at Fond du Lac
Rockford at Kenosha
Mankato at Thunder Bay
St. Cloud at Bismarck
Kokomo at Kalamazoo
Rochester at Willmar
Green Bay at Wisconsin Rapids
Traverse City at Battle Creek
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 7, Sacramento 4
Midwest League
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Midwest League All-Star Game
West 3, East 3, tie
College
NCAA World Series
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Louisville 4, Auburn 1, susp., 5th inning
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi St., ppd.
GAMES TODAY
Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), comp. of susp. game, 11 a.m.
Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 1 p.m.
Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida St. (42-22), 6 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Louisville/Auburn winner vs. Vanderbilt/Mississippi St. loser, 7 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Mason City Newman 4, Waterloo Columbus 3, 9 innings
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cascade 8-5, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-7
Dubuque Hempstead 4-5, Bettendorf 1-12
Western Dubuque 10, Davenport Central 3
AREA
Clear Lake 12, St. Ansgar 2
Forest City 5, Denver 4
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 14, Clarksville 7
Wapsie Valley (Fairbank) 6, South Winneshiek (Calmar) 2
West Fork (Sheffield) 3, Hampton-Dumont 2
STATE
Ankeny Christian 11-15, Murray 5-4
Bishop Garrigan 12, North Iowa 9, 8 innings
Boyer Valley 10, Whiting 3
Centerville 4, Pella 0
Central DeWitt 4, North Scott 3, 12 innings
Central Decatur 9, Wayne 8
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 10, East Marshall 0
Fairfield 6, Mid-Prairie 4
Gilbert 6, Des Moines Hoover 4, 9 innings
Hinton 10, MMCRU 5
Iowa Mennonite 7-3, Mediapolis 4-13
Lone Tree 1, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Maquoketa 6, Northeast, Goose Lake 3
Mount Ayr 7, Stanton 2
North Linn 9, Center Point-Urbana 0
North Polk 12, Perry 2
PCM 4, South Tama 0
Pekin 4, Highland 2
Southeast Warren 12, East Union 2
Unity Christian 3, Sioux Center 2
West Liberty 4, Wapello 2
West Marshall 2, Nevada 0
Winterset 9, Pleasantville 1
