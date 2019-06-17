Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kokomo;12;10;.545;--
Traverse City;11;11;.500;1.0
Rockford;10;10;.500;1.0
Battle Creek;10;10;.500;1.0
Kalamazoo;10;11;.476;1.5
Kenosha;7;14;.333;4.5
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;15;6;.714;--
Green Bay;11;9;.550;3.5
Wis. Rapids;11;9;.550;3.5
Wisconsin;12;10;.545;3.5
Fond du Lac;10;11;.476;5.0
Lakeshore;7;15;.318;8.5
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Waterloo;11;11;.500;--
La Crosse;11;11;.500;--
Eau Claire;10;12;.455;1.0
Duluth;8;14;.364;3.0
Thunder Bay;8;14;.364;3.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;15;7;.682;--
Rochester;12;9;.571;2.5
Bismarck;12;10;.545;3.0
St. Cloud;11;10;.524;3.5
Mankato;11;11;.500;4.0
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 3
Wisconsin 5, Green Bay 2
Willmar 1, Mankato 0
St. Cloud 12, Duluth 3
Lakeshore 7, Fond du Lac 6
Bismarck 6, Rochester 3
Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 4
Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 1
Rockford 8, Traverse City 2
Battle Creek 7, Kenosha 3
Kalamazoo 4, Kokomo 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Rochester
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Bismarck at Duluth
Battle Creek at Rockford
Madison at Wisconsin
Willmar at St. Cloud
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.
Mankato at Rochester
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Madison
Bismarck at Duluth
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Green Bay
Willmar at St. Cloud
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 10, Sacramento 8
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
College
NCAA World Series
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4, Arkansas eliminated
Michigan 2, Florida St. 0
GAMES TODAY
Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 6 p.m.
GAME WEDNESDAY
Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida St. (42-22), 6 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Dubuque Senior 10-11, Waterloo East 0-0
Dubuque Wahlert 3-10, Waterloo West 1-0
Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 0-0
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2, Iowa City Liberty 1-6
Dubuque Hempstead 11-4, Linn-Mar 3-6
Dubuque Senior 10-11, Waterloo East 0-0
Dubuque Wahlert 3-10, Waterloo West 1-0
Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 0-0
AREA
Algona Garrigan 5, North Butler 3
Colo-Nesco 10, Clarksville 1
Dike-New Hartford 12, East Marshall 2
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-7, Starmont (Arlington) 3-2
Kee (Lansing) 5-5, North Fayette Valley 0-2
New Hampton 7, Crestwood (Cresco) 2
Osage 4, Nashua-Plainfield 2
South Hardin (Eldora) 6, BCLUW (Conrad) 5
West Marshall 8, Grundy Center 1
STATE
AHSTW 3, Missouri Valley 2
Alburnett 13-5, Central City 3-0
Ankeny Centennial 4-5, Ankeny 0-0
B-G-M 5, Colfax-Mingo 0
CAM 7, Ar-We-Va 6, 8 innings
Calamus-Wheatland 11-7, Maquoketa Valley 0-1
Camanche 14-8, North Cedar 3-0
Centerville 10-5, Knoxville 0-1
Central Decatur, Leon 20, Murray 5 (4 innings)
Creston 8, Clarinda 1
Des Moines Christian 3, Interstate 35 1
Des Moines East 10-4, Ottumwa 1-7
Dowling Catholic 13-3, Urbandale 4-11
Durant 10, Regina, Iowa City 8
EHK-Exira 12, Boyer Valley 2
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11-5, Chariton 7-1
Fremont-Mills 14, Essex-South Page 4
Glenwood 13-8, Red Oak 7-3
Grinnell 2, Pella 1
H-L-V 5, North Mahaska 1
Indianola 4, Newton 0
Iowa Mennonite 11-2, Louisa-Muscatine 1-0
Keota 5, Belle Plaine 4
Kingsley-Pierson 7, OABCIG 0
Lewis Central 3, Kuemper Catholic 2
Lynnville-Sully 5, Montezuma 0
MFL MarMac 3-5, Clayton Ridge/Central 2-1
MMCRU 8, Gehlen Catholic 4
Madrid 5, Panorama 4, 8 inninjgs
Marion 10-3, South Tama 0-2
Martensdale-St. Marys 12, Lamoni 0
New London 15, Danville 0
North Linn 11-17, Prince of Peace 0-0
Pleasantville 10-10, Earlham 0-0
Sheldon 4, George-Little Rock 3
Sigourney 5, English Valleys 0
Stanton 7, Griswold 2
Treynor 7, IKM-Manning 2
Underwood 19, Riverside 0
Wapello 15-9, Winfield-Mt. Union 3-4
Woodward-Granger 12-19, West Central Valley 2-1
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 15-1, 2. Western Dubuque 17-2, 3. Iowa City West 14-4, 4. Southeast Polk 14-4, 5. West Des Moines Dowling 11-5, 6. Des Moines Roosevelt 13-4, 7. Linn-Mar 14-4, 8. Ankeny Centennial 12-5, 9. Waukee 12-6, 10. Urbandale 10-7.
Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 13-3, 3. Central DeWitt 16-0, 4. Harlan 12-3, 5. Solon 13-3, 6. Marion 11-3, 7. Ballard 12-2, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-5, 9. Sioux City Heelan 15-5, 10. Centerville 11-1.
Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 11-1, 2. Dike-New Hartford 19-0, 3. North Linn 22-1, 4. Treynor 16-3, 5. New Hampton 17-3, 6. Van Meter 12-4, 7. Dyersville Beckman 14-6, 8. Cascade 15-4, 9. West Lyon 13-0, 10. Hinton 14-1.
Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 15-2, 2. Southeast Warren 14-0, 3. Martensdale-St. Mary's 15-3, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 17-2, 5. Don Bosco 12-3, 6. Alburnett 15-4, 7. St. Ansgar 13-4, 8. South Winneshiek 15-6, 9. Kingsley-Pierson 16-3, 10. HLV 13-1.
