Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kokomo;12;10;.545;--

Traverse City;11;11;.500;1.0

Rockford;10;10;.500;1.0

Battle Creek;10;10;.500;1.0

Kalamazoo;10;11;.476;1.5

Kenosha;7;14;.333;4.5

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;15;6;.714;--

Green Bay;11;9;.550;3.5

Wis. Rapids;11;9;.550;3.5

Wisconsin;12;10;.545;3.5

Fond du Lac;10;11;.476;5.0

Lakeshore;7;15;.318;8.5

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;11;11;.500;--

La Crosse;11;11;.500;--

Eau Claire;10;12;.455;1.0

Duluth;8;14;.364;3.0

Thunder Bay;8;14;.364;3.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;15;7;.682;--

Rochester;12;9;.571;2.5

Bismarck;12;10;.545;3.0

St. Cloud;11;10;.524;3.5

Mankato;11;11;.500;4.0

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Thunder Bay 9, Waterloo 3

Wisconsin 5, Green Bay 2

Willmar 1, Mankato 0

St. Cloud 12, Duluth 3

Lakeshore 7, Fond du Lac 6

Bismarck 6, Rochester 3

Eau Claire 9, La Crosse 4

Madison 4, Wisconsin Rapids 1

Rockford 8, Traverse City 2

Battle Creek 7, Kenosha 3

Kalamazoo 4, Kokomo 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Rochester

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Bismarck at Duluth

Battle Creek at Rockford

Madison at Wisconsin

Willmar at St. Cloud

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Waterloo at La Crosse, 6:35 p.m.

Mankato at Rochester

Battle Creek at Rockford

Wisconsin at Madison

Bismarck at Duluth

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Kenosha at Kalamazoo

Kokomo at Traverse City

Lakeshore at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Green Bay

Willmar at St. Cloud

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 10, Sacramento 8

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

College

NCAA World Series

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Texas Tech 5, Arkansas 4, Arkansas eliminated

Michigan 2, Florida St. 0

GAMES TODAY

Louisville (49-17) vs. Auburn (38-27), 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt (55-11) vs. Mississippi St. (52-13), 6 p.m.

GAME WEDNESDAY

Texas Tech (45-19) vs. Florida St. (42-22), 6 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Dubuque Senior 10-11, Waterloo East 0-0

Dubuque Wahlert 3-10, Waterloo West 1-0

Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 0-0

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-8, Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 4-2, Iowa City Liberty 1-6

Dubuque Hempstead 11-4, Linn-Mar 3-6

Dubuque Senior 10-11, Waterloo East 0-0

Dubuque Wahlert 3-10, Waterloo West 1-0

Western Dubuque 3-9, Cedar Falls 0-0

AREA

Algona Garrigan 5, North Butler 3

Colo-Nesco 10, Clarksville 1

Dike-New Hartford 12, East Marshall 2

Edgewood-Colesburg 6-7, Starmont (Arlington) 3-2

Kee (Lansing) 5-5, North Fayette Valley 0-2

New Hampton 7, Crestwood (Cresco) 2

Osage 4, Nashua-Plainfield 2

South Hardin (Eldora) 6, BCLUW (Conrad) 5

West Marshall 8, Grundy Center 1

STATE

AHSTW 3, Missouri Valley 2

Alburnett 13-5, Central City 3-0

Ankeny Centennial 4-5, Ankeny 0-0

B-G-M 5, Colfax-Mingo 0

CAM 7, Ar-We-Va 6, 8 innings

Calamus-Wheatland 11-7, Maquoketa Valley 0-1

Camanche 14-8, North Cedar 3-0

Centerville 10-5, Knoxville 0-1

Central Decatur, Leon 20, Murray 5 (4 innings)

Creston 8, Clarinda 1

Des Moines Christian 3, Interstate 35 1

Des Moines East 10-4, Ottumwa 1-7

Dowling Catholic 13-3, Urbandale 4-11

Durant 10, Regina, Iowa City 8

EHK-Exira 12, Boyer Valley 2

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 11-5, Chariton 7-1

Fremont-Mills 14, Essex-South Page 4

Glenwood 13-8, Red Oak 7-3

Grinnell 2, Pella 1

H-L-V 5, North Mahaska 1

Indianola 4, Newton 0

Iowa Mennonite 11-2, Louisa-Muscatine 1-0

Keota 5, Belle Plaine 4

Kingsley-Pierson 7, OABCIG 0

Lewis Central 3, Kuemper Catholic 2

Lynnville-Sully 5, Montezuma 0

MFL MarMac 3-5, Clayton Ridge/Central 2-1

MMCRU 8, Gehlen Catholic 4

Madrid 5, Panorama 4, 8 inninjgs

Marion 10-3, South Tama 0-2

Martensdale-St. Marys 12, Lamoni 0

New London 15, Danville 0

North Linn 11-17, Prince of Peace 0-0

Pleasantville 10-10, Earlham 0-0

Sheldon 4, George-Little Rock 3

Sigourney 5, English Valleys 0

Stanton 7, Griswold 2

Treynor 7, IKM-Manning 2

Underwood 19, Riverside 0

Wapello 15-9, Winfield-Mt. Union 3-4

Woodward-Granger 12-19, West Central Valley 2-1

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston 15-1, 2. Western Dubuque 17-2, 3. Iowa City West 14-4, 4. Southeast Polk 14-4, 5. West Des Moines Dowling 11-5, 6. Des Moines Roosevelt 13-4, 7. Linn-Mar 14-4, 8. Ankeny Centennial 12-5, 9. Waukee 12-6, 10. Urbandale 10-7.

Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-2, 2. Davenport Assumption 13-3, 3. Central DeWitt 16-0, 4. Harlan 12-3, 5. Solon 13-3, 6. Marion 11-3, 7. Ballard 12-2, 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-5, 9. Sioux City Heelan 15-5, 10. Centerville 11-1.

Class 2A -- 1. Wilton 11-1, 2. Dike-New Hartford 19-0, 3. North Linn 22-1, 4. Treynor 16-3, 5. New Hampton 17-3, 6. Van Meter 12-4, 7. Dyersville Beckman 14-6, 8. Cascade 15-4, 9. West Lyon 13-0, 10. Hinton 14-1.

Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman 15-2, 2. Southeast Warren 14-0, 3. Martensdale-St. Mary's 15-3, 4. Calamus-Wheatland 17-2, 5. Don Bosco 12-3, 6. Alburnett 15-4, 7. St. Ansgar 13-4, 8. South Winneshiek 15-6, 9. Kingsley-Pierson 16-3, 10. HLV 13-1.

