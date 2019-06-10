Clip art baseball

Amateur

Northwoods League

GREAT LAKES EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kalamazoo;8;6;.571;--

Kokomo;8;6;.571;--

Rockford;6;8;.429;2.0

Traverse City;6;8;.429;2.0

Battle Creek;6;8;.4295;2.0

Kenosha;5;9;.357;3.0

GREAT LAKES WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Madison;11;3;.786;--

Wisconsin;8;6;.571;3.0

Green Bay;8;6;.571;3.0

Fond du Lac;7;7;.500;4.0

Wis. Rapids;7;7;.500;4.0

Lakeshore;4;10;.286;7.0

GREAT PLAINS EAST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;7;7;.500;--

La Crosse;7;7;.500;--

Eau Claire;7;7;.500;--

Waterloo;6;8;.429;1.0

Thunder Bay;3;11;.214;4.0

GREAT PLAINS WEST

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bismarck;9;5;.643;--

Willmar;8;6;.571;1.0

Rochester;8;6;.571;1.0

Mankato;8;6;.571;1.0

St. Cloud;7;7;.500;2.0

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Rochester 4, Waterloo 1

Eau Claire 5, Thunder Bay 4, 10 innings

La Crosse 8, Duluth 5

Mankato 16, Bismarck 3

Kokomo 8, Rockford 3

Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2

Fond du Lac 8, Wisconsin 5

St. Cloud 8, Willmar 3

Green Bay 2, Lakeshore 1

Kalamazoo 8, Traverse City 1

Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 1

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.

Eau Claire at Willmar (DH)

Kenosha at Rockford

Rockford at Kenosha

Lakeshore at Fond du Lac (DH)

Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids

Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin

Mankato at St. Cloud (DH)

Kalamazoo at Battle Creek

Traverse City at Kokomo

Rochester at Bismarck

La Crosse at Thunder Bay

Madison at Green Bay

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

MONDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 13, Albuquerque 4

Midwest League

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 1

Bowling Green 4, West Michigan 0

Beloit 4, Wisconsin 1

Lake County 10, Lansing 4

Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2

Great Lakes 8, South Bend 3

Clinton 4, Burlington 2

Kane County 9, Quad Cities 3

College

NCAA Div. I tournament

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Auburn 14, North Carolina 7

Arkansas 14, Mississippi 1

World Series

At Omaha, Neb.

(Double-elimination)

GAMES SATURDAY

Michigan (45-20) vs. Texas Tech (44-18), 1 p.m.

Florida St. (41-21) vs. Arkansas (46-18), 6 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Louisville (49-16) vs. Vanderbilt (54-11), 1 p.m.

Mississippi St. (51-13) vs. Auburn (38-26), 6:30 p.m.

Prep

METRO

Waterloo Columbus 3-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0, Waterloo West 4-8

Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-4, Cedar Falls 3-8

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0, Waterloo West 4-8

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-4, Linn-Mar 4-6

Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-4, Cedar Falls 3-8

Western Dubuque 10-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-3

Iowa City Liberty 10-10, Dubuque Wahlert 3-4

AREA

Aplington-Parkersburg 2-3, Union (La Porte City) 1-2, 2nd game 8 innings

Calamus-Wheatland 19-21, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 0-7

Dike-New Hartford 5-9, Hudson 0-0

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, East Marshall 0

Janesville 5, Don Bosco 3

Nashua-Plainfield 11, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5

New Hampton 9, Charles City 1

North Fayette Valley 10-11, Clayton Ridge/Central 0-1

St. Ansgar 6, Forest City 4

STATE

AHSTW 11, Riverside, Oakland 7

Ankeny Centennial 2-5, Ames 1-3

Assumption, Davenport 3-7, Pleasant Valley 2-1

Bettendorf 9-5, Davenport West 1-16

CAM 6, Boyer Valley 4

Camanche 7-9, Anamosa 4-4

Carlisle 8, Carroll 2

Cascade 15-19, Bellevue 0-5

Center Point-Urbana 9-0, South Tama 1-8

Centerville 11-7, Davis County 7-5

Central City 6-9, Prince of Peace 2-4

Central Decatur 17, Moulton-Udell 2

Central Lyon 3, Sheldon 2

Clear Lake 15, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Des Moines Christian 10, Woodward Academy 0

Des Moines East 3-7, Des Moines Roosevelt 2-8

English Valleys 9, North Mahaska 3

Fort Dodge 14-1, Marshalltown 1-2

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 11, East Mills 1

Gilbert 6, Nevada 2

Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 12, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 7

H-L-V 5, Belle Plaine 2

Harlan 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 1

Iowa Mennonite 5, Highland, Riverside 1

Johnston 4-6, Dowling Catholic 1-3

Lewis Central 7, Atlantic 1

Louisa-Muscatine 4, Winfield-Mt. Union 3, suspended

Madrid 5, Ogden 1

Marquette Catholic 13-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 3-4

Martensdale-St. Marys 22, East Unionn 5

Mediapolis 5, Wapello 0

Newell-Fonda 3, East Sac County 0

Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 1

North Linn 12-4, Midland 0-3, 2nd game 8 innings

North Scott 13-6, Clinton 2-4

North Union 7, West Fork, Sheffield 5

Northwood-Kensett 7, Lake Mills 2

Ottumwa 12-14, Des Moines North 0-4

Pocahontas Area 4, Southeast Valley 0

Regina, Iowa City 11, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2

Sigourney 8, Montezuma 0

Sioux Central 7, Emmetsburg 3

Solon 6-7, West Delaware 2-6

Southeast Polk 2-5, Mason City 0-3

Southeast Warrenr 15, Ankeny Christian  1

Stanton 12, Lenox 2

Treynor 5, Audubon 4

Unity Christian 5, Trinity Christian 4

Van Meter 9, Pleasantville 3

Wayne 10, Murray 4

Williamsburg 16-2, Benton Community 2-1

Woodbury Central 4, West Monona 1

Woodward-Granger 13, ACGC 0

IHSBCA rankings

Class 4A -- 1. Johnston (12-0), 2. Western Dubuque (12-1), 3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2), 4. Waukee (9-2), 5. West Des Moines Dowling (8-3), 6. Iowa City West (10-4), 7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3), 8. Southeast Polk (9-4), 9. Linn-Mar (9-3), 10. Sioux City East (10-2).

Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1), 2. Davenport Assumption (10-3), 3. Central DeWitt (9-0), 4. Harlan (9-1), 5. Marion (8-1), 6. Solon (9-3), 7. Grinnell (10-1), 8. Ballard (9-1), 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5), 10. Centerville (7-0).

Class 2A -- 1. Wilton (8-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0), 3. North Linn (16-1), 4. Treynor (12-1), 5. Dyersville Beckman (12-3), 6. Van Meter (7-2), 7. Cascade (11-2), 8. New Hampton (13-2), 9. West Lyon (11-0), 10. Hinton (10-0).

Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman (9-2), 2. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (11-0), 3. Southeast Warren (9-0), 4. Martensdale-St. Mary's (10-3), 5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1), 6. Alburnett (10-3), 7. St. Ansgar (10-4), 8. Kee (Lansing) (11-2), 9. HLV (11-0), 10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments