Amateur
Northwoods League
GREAT LAKES EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kalamazoo;8;6;.571;--
Kokomo;8;6;.571;--
Rockford;6;8;.429;2.0
Traverse City;6;8;.429;2.0
Battle Creek;6;8;.4295;2.0
Kenosha;5;9;.357;3.0
GREAT LAKES WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Madison;11;3;.786;--
Wisconsin;8;6;.571;3.0
Green Bay;8;6;.571;3.0
Fond du Lac;7;7;.500;4.0
Wis. Rapids;7;7;.500;4.0
Lakeshore;4;10;.286;7.0
GREAT PLAINS EAST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;7;7;.500;--
La Crosse;7;7;.500;--
Eau Claire;7;7;.500;--
Waterloo;6;8;.429;1.0
Thunder Bay;3;11;.214;4.0
GREAT PLAINS WEST
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bismarck;9;5;.643;--
Willmar;8;6;.571;1.0
Rochester;8;6;.571;1.0
Mankato;8;6;.571;1.0
St. Cloud;7;7;.500;2.0
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Rochester 4, Waterloo 1
Eau Claire 5, Thunder Bay 4, 10 innings
La Crosse 8, Duluth 5
Mankato 16, Bismarck 3
Kokomo 8, Rockford 3
Battle Creek 6, Kenosha 2
Fond du Lac 8, Wisconsin 5
St. Cloud 8, Willmar 3
Green Bay 2, Lakeshore 1
Kalamazoo 8, Traverse City 1
Wisconsin Rapids 12, Madison 1
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 6:35 p.m.
Eau Claire at Willmar (DH)
Kenosha at Rockford
Rockford at Kenosha
Lakeshore at Fond du Lac (DH)
Wisconsin at Wisconsin Rapids
Wisconsin Rapids at Wisconsin
Mankato at St. Cloud (DH)
Kalamazoo at Battle Creek
Traverse City at Kokomo
Rochester at Bismarck
La Crosse at Thunder Bay
Madison at Green Bay
Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
MONDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 13, Albuquerque 4
Midwest League
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 10, Peoria 1
Bowling Green 4, West Michigan 0
Beloit 4, Wisconsin 1
Lake County 10, Lansing 4
Dayton 3, Fort Wayne 2
Great Lakes 8, South Bend 3
Clinton 4, Burlington 2
Kane County 9, Quad Cities 3
College
NCAA Div. I tournament
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Auburn 14, North Carolina 7
Arkansas 14, Mississippi 1
World Series
At Omaha, Neb.
(Double-elimination)
GAMES SATURDAY
Michigan (45-20) vs. Texas Tech (44-18), 1 p.m.
Florida St. (41-21) vs. Arkansas (46-18), 6 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Louisville (49-16) vs. Vanderbilt (54-11), 1 p.m.
Mississippi St. (51-13) vs. Auburn (38-26), 6:30 p.m.
Prep
METRO
Waterloo Columbus 3-2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0, Waterloo West 4-8
Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-4, Cedar Falls 3-8
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 10-0, Waterloo West 4-8
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 7-4, Linn-Mar 4-6
Cedar Rapids Prairie 13-4, Cedar Falls 3-8
Western Dubuque 10-0, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-3
Iowa City Liberty 10-10, Dubuque Wahlert 3-4
AREA
Aplington-Parkersburg 2-3, Union (La Porte City) 1-2, 2nd game 8 innings
Calamus-Wheatland 19-21, East Buchanan (Winthrop) 0-7
Dike-New Hartford 5-9, Hudson 0-0
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 11, East Marshall 0
Janesville 5, Don Bosco 3
Nashua-Plainfield 11, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 5
New Hampton 9, Charles City 1
North Fayette Valley 10-11, Clayton Ridge/Central 0-1
St. Ansgar 6, Forest City 4
STATE
AHSTW 11, Riverside, Oakland 7
Ankeny Centennial 2-5, Ames 1-3
Assumption, Davenport 3-7, Pleasant Valley 2-1
Bettendorf 9-5, Davenport West 1-16
CAM 6, Boyer Valley 4
Camanche 7-9, Anamosa 4-4
Carlisle 8, Carroll 2
Cascade 15-19, Bellevue 0-5
Center Point-Urbana 9-0, South Tama 1-8
Centerville 11-7, Davis County 7-5
Central City 6-9, Prince of Peace 2-4
Central Decatur 17, Moulton-Udell 2
Central Lyon 3, Sheldon 2
Clear Lake 15, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Des Moines Christian 10, Woodward Academy 0
Des Moines East 3-7, Des Moines Roosevelt 2-8
English Valleys 9, North Mahaska 3
Fort Dodge 14-1, Marshalltown 1-2
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 11, East Mills 1
Gilbert 6, Nevada 2
Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 12, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 7
H-L-V 5, Belle Plaine 2
Harlan 2, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 1
Iowa Mennonite 5, Highland, Riverside 1
Johnston 4-6, Dowling Catholic 1-3
Lewis Central 7, Atlantic 1
Louisa-Muscatine 4, Winfield-Mt. Union 3, suspended
Madrid 5, Ogden 1
Marquette Catholic 13-6, Edgewood-Colesburg 3-4
Martensdale-St. Marys 22, East Unionn 5
Mediapolis 5, Wapello 0
Newell-Fonda 3, East Sac County 0
Newman Catholic 11, Rockford 1
North Linn 12-4, Midland 0-3, 2nd game 8 innings
North Scott 13-6, Clinton 2-4
North Union 7, West Fork, Sheffield 5
Northwood-Kensett 7, Lake Mills 2
Ottumwa 12-14, Des Moines North 0-4
Pocahontas Area 4, Southeast Valley 0
Regina, Iowa City 11, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 2
Sigourney 8, Montezuma 0
Sioux Central 7, Emmetsburg 3
Solon 6-7, West Delaware 2-6
Southeast Polk 2-5, Mason City 0-3
Southeast Warrenr 15, Ankeny Christian 1
Stanton 12, Lenox 2
Treynor 5, Audubon 4
Unity Christian 5, Trinity Christian 4
Van Meter 9, Pleasantville 3
Wayne 10, Murray 4
Williamsburg 16-2, Benton Community 2-1
Woodbury Central 4, West Monona 1
Woodward-Granger 13, ACGC 0
IHSBCA rankings
Class 4A -- 1. Johnston (12-0), 2. Western Dubuque (12-1), 3. Ankeny Centennial (9-2), 4. Waukee (9-2), 5. West Des Moines Dowling (8-3), 6. Iowa City West (10-4), 7. Des Moines Roosevelt (10-3), 8. Southeast Polk (9-4), 9. Linn-Mar (9-3), 10. Sioux City East (10-2).
Class 3A -- 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (12-1), 2. Davenport Assumption (10-3), 3. Central DeWitt (9-0), 4. Harlan (9-1), 5. Marion (8-1), 6. Solon (9-3), 7. Grinnell (10-1), 8. Ballard (9-1), 9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (10-5), 10. Centerville (7-0).
Class 2A -- 1. Wilton (8-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (14-0), 3. North Linn (16-1), 4. Treynor (12-1), 5. Dyersville Beckman (12-3), 6. Van Meter (7-2), 7. Cascade (11-2), 8. New Hampton (13-2), 9. West Lyon (11-0), 10. Hinton (10-0).
Class 1A -- 1. Mason City Newman (9-2), 2. Don Bosco (Gilbertville) (11-0), 3. Southeast Warren (9-0), 4. Martensdale-St. Mary's (10-3), 5. Calamus-Wheatland (13-1), 6. Alburnett (10-3), 7. St. Ansgar (10-4), 8. Kee (Lansing) (11-2), 9. HLV (11-0), 10. Kingsley-Pierson (12-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.