Baseball: Monday's results

Prep
Districts
Class 1A
District 4
St. Edmond 13, Collins-Maxwell 2
District 5
Janesville 4, Dunkerton 3
Saint Ansgar 7, Clarksville 0
District 6
MFL MarMac 5, Central City 2
District 7
Alburnett 10, Prince of Peace 4
North Cedar 7, Midland 2
District 9
Don Bosco 11, GMG 1, 6 innings
Iowa Valley 6, Grundy Center 3
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Wapsie Valley 0
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
District 6
Osage 14, North Fayette Valley 2
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Waukon 1
District 7
Bellevue 8, Clayton Ridge 1
District 8
Durant 7, Northeast 0
District 12
Pleasantville 17, West Central Valley 0 (4 innings)
District 13
South Hamilton 8, PCM 7
West Marshall 13, Colfax-Mingo 3 (6 innings)
Northwoods League
MINNESOTA-IOWA POD
Willmar 5, Waterloo 2
St. Cloud 3, Mankato 2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!