Baseball: Monday's results
agate

Baseball: Monday's results

Prep

Districts

Class 1A

District 4

St. Edmond 13, Collins-Maxwell 2

District 5

Janesville 4, Dunkerton 3

Saint Ansgar 7, Clarksville 0

District 6

MFL MarMac 5, Central City 2

District 7

Alburnett 10, Prince of Peace 4

North Cedar 7, Midland 2

District 9

Don Bosco 11, GMG 1, 6 innings

Iowa Valley 6, Grundy Center 3

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2, Wapsie Valley 0

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

District 6

Osage 14, North Fayette Valley 2

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2, Waukon 1

District 7

Bellevue 8, Clayton Ridge 1

District 8

Durant 7, Northeast 0

District 12

Pleasantville 17, West Central Valley 0 (4 innings)

District 13

South Hamilton 8, PCM 7

West Marshall 13, Colfax-Mingo 3 (6 innings)

Northwoods League

MINNESOTA-IOWA POD

Willmar 5, Waterloo 2

St. Cloud 3, Mankato 2

