 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Baseball: Monday's Prep Scoreboard

  • 0
Clip art baseball

Prep

Monday’s results

Substate semifinals

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16, Dubuque Hempstead 7

Ankeny Centennial 2, Mason City 1

Indianola 8, Ankeny 5

Bettendorf 3, North Scott 2

Linn-Mar 7, Iowa City West 2

Iowa City Liberty 14, Cedar Falls 1

Southeast Polk 8, Sioux City East 1

West Des Moines Valley 3, Des Moines Roosevelt 1

Class 3A

Davenport Assumption 10, Keokuk 0

Winterset 8, ADM 6

Western Dubuque 9, Benton Community 2

People are also reading…

Grinnel 2, Saydel 1

Clear Creek-Amana 9, Waverly-Shell Rock 3

Independence 3, Ballard 2

Glenwood 5, Harlan 4

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Sioux City Heelan 2

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7, Creston 1

Central DeWitt 7, Dubuque Wahlert 3

Spencer 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 4

Marion 12, Fort Madison 2

Pella 9, Newton 2

Webster City 6, Gilbert 4

West Delaware 6, Maquoketa 0

Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, North Polk 0

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles becomes youngest person to receive presidential Medal of Freedom

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News