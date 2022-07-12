Baseball: Monday's Prep Scoreboard

Prep
Monday’s results
Substate semifinals
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 16, Dubuque Hempstead 7
Ankeny Centennial 2, Mason City 1
Indianola 8, Ankeny 5
Bettendorf 3, North Scott 2
Linn-Mar 7, Iowa City West 2
Iowa City Liberty 14, Cedar Falls 1
Southeast Polk 8, Sioux City East 1
West Des Moines Valley 3, Des Moines Roosevelt 1
Class 3A
Davenport Assumption 10, Keokuk 0
Winterset 8, ADM 6
Western Dubuque 9, Benton Community 2
Grinnel 2, Saydel 1
Clear Creek-Amana 9, Waverly-Shell Rock 3
Independence 3, Ballard 2
Glenwood 5, Harlan 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3, Sioux City Heelan 2
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 7, Creston 1
Central DeWitt 7, Dubuque Wahlert 3
Spencer 6, MOC-Floyd Valley 4
Marion 12, Fort Madison 2
Pella 9, Newton 2
Webster City 6, Gilbert 4
West Delaware 6, Maquoketa 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 8, North Polk 0