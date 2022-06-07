 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baseball: Monday's prep scoreboard

Clip art baseball

Prep

Monday’s results

METRO

Columbus 7-12, Denver 0-3

East 7, West 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-5, Cedar Falls 1-6

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City Liberty 3-2, Iowa City High 0-0

Dubuque Hempstead 16, Dubuque Senior 2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1

AREA

Wapsie Valley 14-5, Union 4-4

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9-13, AGWSR 3-1

Hudson 3-3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2-7

Oelwein 3-4, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-7

South Winneshiek 14-17, Postville 0-0

Waukon 3-5, Turkey Valley 2-1

MFL Mar-Mac 13, North Fayette Valley 3

Nashua-Plainfield 7, North Butler 3

Osage 7, West Fork 0

Saint Ansgar 3, Rockford 1

