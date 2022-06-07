Baseball: Monday's prep scoreboard

Prep
Monday’s results
METRO
Columbus 7-12, Denver 0-3
East 7, West 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-5, Cedar Falls 1-6
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City Liberty 3-2, Iowa City High 0-0
Dubuque Hempstead 16, Dubuque Senior 2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 1
AREA
Wapsie Valley 14-5, Union 4-4
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9-13, AGWSR 3-1
Hudson 3-3, Aplington-Parkersburg 2-7
Oelwein 3-4, Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-7
South Winneshiek 14-17, Postville 0-0
Waukon 3-5, Turkey Valley 2-1
MFL Mar-Mac 13, North Fayette Valley 3
Nashua-Plainfield 7, North Butler 3
Osage 7, West Fork 0
Saint Ansgar 3, Rockford 1