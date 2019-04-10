Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;10;3;.769;—

Baltimore;5;7;.417;4½

New York;5;7;.417;4½

Toronto;4;8;.333;5½

Boston;3;9;.250;6½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Detroit;8;4;.667;—

Cleveland;7;4;.636;½

Minnesota;6;4;.600;1

Chicago;3;8;.273;4½

Kansas City;2;9;.182;5½

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;12;2;.857;—

Houston;8;5;.615;3½

Los Angeles;7;6;.538;4½

Oakland;8;8;.500;5

Texas;6;6;.500;5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Seattle 6, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Arizona 2

GAMES TODAY

Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 12:15 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;7;4;.636;—

New York;7;4;.636;—

Philadelphia;7;4;.636;—

Washington;6;5;.545;1

Miami;3;9;.250;4½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;8;5;.615;—

Pittsburgh;6;4;.600;½

St. Louis;7;5;.583;½

Chicago;3;8;.273;4

Cincinnati;3;8;.273;4

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;8;5;.615;—

San Diego;8;5;.615;—

Arizona;6;6;.500;1½

San Francisco;4;9;.308;4

Colorado;3;9;.250;4½

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 15, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6

St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Arizona 2

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-0), 12:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 0-0) at Arizona (Godley 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 0-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 8:45 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

