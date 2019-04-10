MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;10;3;.769;—
Baltimore;5;7;.417;4½
New York;5;7;.417;4½
Toronto;4;8;.333;5½
Boston;3;9;.250;6½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Detroit;8;4;.667;—
Cleveland;7;4;.636;½
Minnesota;6;4;.600;1
Chicago;3;8;.273;4½
Kansas City;2;9;.182;5½
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;12;2;.857;—
Houston;8;5;.615;3½
Los Angeles;7;6;.538;4½
Oakland;8;8;.500;5
Texas;6;6;.500;5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 4, Cleveland 1
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 10, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 6
Seattle 6, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2
Texas 5, Arizona 2
GAMES TODAY
Oakland (Brooks 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 0-0), 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-1), 12:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 2-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-1), 12:15 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 1-1) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;7;4;.636;—
New York;7;4;.636;—
Philadelphia;7;4;.636;—
Washington;6;5;.545;1
Miami;3;9;.250;4½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;8;5;.615;—
Pittsburgh;6;4;.600;½
St. Louis;7;5;.583;½
Chicago;3;8;.273;4
Cincinnati;3;8;.273;4
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;8;5;.615;—
San Diego;8;5;.615;—
Arizona;6;6;.500;1½
San Francisco;4;9;.308;4
Colorado;3;9;.250;4½
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1
Cincinnati 2, Miami 1
Washington 15, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Minnesota 6
St. Louis 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Angels 4, Milwaukee 2
Texas 5, Arizona 2
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Lopez 1-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-2), 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at St. Louis (Wacha 0-0), 12:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-1), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 0-0) at Arizona (Godley 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 0-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 0-0), 8:45 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
