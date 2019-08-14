MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;81;41;.664;—
Tampa Bay;71;51;.582;10
Boston;64;59;.520;17½
Toronto;51;73;.411;31
Baltimore;39;82;.322;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;72;48;.600;—
Cleveland;72;49;.595;½
Chicago;54;65;.454;17½
Kansas City;43;78;.355;29½
Detroit;36;81;.308;34½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;78;43;.645;—
Oakland;68;52;.567;9½
Texas;60;60;.500;17½
Los Angeles;59;63;.484;19½
Seattle;49;72;.405;29
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Texas 7, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Detroit 3, Seattle 2
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
GAMES TODAY
Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:07 p.m.
Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;72;50;.590;—
Washington;65;55;.542;6
Philadelphia;62;58;.517;9
New York;61;58;.513;9½
Miami;44;75;.370;26½
CENTRAL DIVISION
St. Louis;63;55;.534;—
Chicago;64;56;.533;—
Milwaukee;63;58;.521;1½
Cincinnati;56;63;.471;7½
Pittsburgh;50;70;.417;14
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;81;41;.664;—
Arizona;61;60;.504;19½
San Francisco;60;61;.496;20½
San Diego;56;64;.467;24
Colorado;54;67;.446;26½
LATE TUESDAY RESULTS
Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Washington 17, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 11, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 1
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 8:40 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.