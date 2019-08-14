Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;81;41;.664;—

Tampa Bay;71;51;.582;10

Boston;64;59;.520;17½

Toronto;51;73;.411;31

Baltimore;39;82;.322;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;72;48;.600;—

Cleveland;72;49;.595;½

Chicago;54;65;.454;17½

Kansas City;43;78;.355;29½

Detroit;36;81;.308;34½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;78;43;.645;—

Oakland;68;52;.567;9½

Texas;60;60;.500;17½

Los Angeles;59;63;.484;19½

Seattle;49;72;.405;29

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Texas 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

GAMES TODAY

Seattle (Milone 1-7) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-10), 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2) at Texas (Payano 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Houston (Sanchez 5-14) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;72;50;.590;—

Washington;65;55;.542;6

Philadelphia;62;58;.517;9

New York;61;58;.513;9½

Miami;44;75;.370;26½

CENTRAL DIVISION

St. Louis;63;55;.534;—

Chicago;64;56;.533;—

Milwaukee;63;58;.521;1½

Cincinnati;56;63;.471;7½

Pittsburgh;50;70;.417;14

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;81;41;.664;—

Arizona;61;60;.504;19½

San Francisco;60;61;.496;20½

San Diego;56;64;.467;24

Colorado;54;67;.446;26½

LATE TUESDAY RESULTS

Pittsburgh 10, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 7, San Diego 5

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Washington 17, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 11, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 1

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-2) at Miami (Smith 7-6), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 6-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-11) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-7), 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 4-6) at Arizona (Young 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

