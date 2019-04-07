Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;7;3;.700;—

New York;5;4;.556;1½

Baltimore;4;5;.444;2½

Boston;3;8;.273;4½

Toronto;3;8;.273;4½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Detroit;7;3;.700;—

Cleveland;6;3;.667;½

Minnesota;5;3;.625;1

Chicago;3;5;.375;3

Kansas City;2;6;.250;4

WEST DIVISION

Seattle;9;2;.818;—

Houston;5;5;.500;3½

Texas;5;5;.500;3½

Oakland;6;7;.462;4

Los Angeles;4;6;.400;4½

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Arizona 5, Boston 4

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Cleveland 3, Toronto 1

Detroit 3, Kansas City 1

Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 9, Oakland 8

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;6;2;.750;—

New York;6;3;.667;½

Atlanta;5;4;.556;1½

Washington;4;4;.500;2

Miami;3;7;.300;4

CENTRAL DIVISION

Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—

Pittsburgh;5;3;.625;2

St. Louis;4;5;.444;3½

Chicago;2;7;.222;5½

Cincinnati;1;8;.111;6½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;8;2;.800;—

San Diego;6;4;.600;2

Arizona;5;5;.500;3

Colorado;3;7;.300;5

San Francisco;3;7;.300;4½

LATE SATURDAY RESULTS

Arizona 5, Boston 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2

St. Louis 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0

Boston 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6

GAMES TODAY

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES TUESDAY

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

