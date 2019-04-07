MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;7;3;.700;—
New York;5;4;.556;1½
Baltimore;4;5;.444;2½
Boston;3;8;.273;4½
Toronto;3;8;.273;4½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Detroit;7;3;.700;—
Cleveland;6;3;.667;½
Minnesota;5;3;.625;1
Chicago;3;5;.375;3
Kansas City;2;6;.250;4
WEST DIVISION
Seattle;9;2;.818;—
Houston;5;5;.500;3½
Texas;5;5;.500;3½
Oakland;6;7;.462;4
Los Angeles;4;6;.400;4½
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Arizona 5, Boston 4
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 15, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 3, Toronto 1
Detroit 3, Kansas City 1
Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 9, Oakland 8
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Boston 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Snell 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Estrada 0-0) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-0) at Kansas City (Bailey 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;6;2;.750;—
New York;6;3;.667;½
Atlanta;5;4;.556;1½
Washington;4;4;.500;2
Miami;3;7;.300;4
CENTRAL DIVISION
Milwaukee;8;2;.800;—
Pittsburgh;5;3;.625;2
St. Louis;4;5;.444;3½
Chicago;2;7;.222;5½
Cincinnati;1;8;.111;6½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;8;2;.800;—
San Diego;6;4;.600;2
Arizona;5;5;.500;3
Colorado;3;7;.300;5
San Francisco;3;7;.300;4½
LATE SATURDAY RESULTS
Arizona 5, Boston 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 2, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, N.Y. Mets 9
Atlanta 4, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2
St. Louis 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 3, San Francisco 0
Boston 1, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 6
GAMES TODAY
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 1-0), 1:20 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 1-1) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 0-2), 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Cahill 0-1), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES TUESDAY
Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
