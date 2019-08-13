Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;80;41;.661;—

Tampa Bay;70;50;.583;9½

Boston;63;59;.516;17½

Toronto;51;72;.415;30

Baltimore;39;81;.325;40½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;72;47;.605;—

Cleveland;72;48;.600;½

Chicago;53;65;.449;18½

Kansas City;43;77;.358;29½

Detroit;35;81;.302;35½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;78;42;.650;—

Oakland;67;52;.563;10½

Texas;59;60;.496;18½

Los Angeles;58;62;.483;20

Seattle;49;71;.408;29

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 6-1, Chicago White Sox 2-4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 3, Texas 0

Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings

Seattle 11, Detroit 6

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, late

Tampa Bay at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 11:37 a.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 2:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 2:45 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Seattle at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;71;50;.587;—

Washington;64;55;.538;6

New York;61;58;.513;9

Philadelphia;61;58;.513;9

Miami;44;74;.373;25½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;64;55;.538;—

St. Louis;62;55;.530;1

Milwaukee;62;58;.517;2½

Cincinnati;56;62;.475;7½

Pittsburgh;49;69;.415;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;80;41;.661;—

Arizona;61;59;.508;18½

San Francisco;60;60;.500;19½

San Diego;55;63;.466;23½

Colorado;53;67;.442;26½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 3, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0

Arizona 9, Colorado 3

San Francisco 3, Oakland 2

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, late

Tampa Bay at San Diego, late

GAMES TODAY

Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 2:40 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 2:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments