MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;80;41;.661;—
Tampa Bay;70;50;.583;9½
Boston;63;59;.516;17½
Toronto;51;72;.415;30
Baltimore;39;81;.325;40½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;72;47;.605;—
Cleveland;72;48;.600;½
Chicago;53;65;.449;18½
Kansas City;43;77;.358;29½
Detroit;35;81;.302;35½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;78;42;.650;—
Oakland;67;52;.563;10½
Texas;59;60;.496;18½
Los Angeles;58;62;.483;20
Seattle;49;71;.408;29
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 6-1, Chicago White Sox 2-4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3
Toronto 3, Texas 0
Boston 7, Cleveland 6, 10 innings
Seattle 11, Detroit 6
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, late
Tampa Bay at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Texas (Allard 0-0) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-2), 11:37 a.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 5-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 9-7), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-4), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Miley 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 2:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 2:45 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at Detroit (Jackson 2-5), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Seattle at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;71;50;.587;—
Washington;64;55;.538;6
New York;61;58;.513;9
Philadelphia;61;58;.513;9
Miami;44;74;.373;25½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;64;55;.538;—
St. Louis;62;55;.530;1
Milwaukee;62;58;.517;2½
Cincinnati;56;62;.475;7½
Pittsburgh;49;69;.415;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;80;41;.661;—
Arizona;61;59;.508;18½
San Francisco;60;60;.500;19½
San Diego;55;63;.466;23½
Colorado;53;67;.442;26½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 3, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 15, Miami 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 2, Kansas City 0
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
San Francisco 3, Oakland 2
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, late
Tampa Bay at San Diego, late
GAMES TODAY
Minnesota (Gibson 11-5) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Colorado (Freeland 3-10), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kittredge 1-0) at San Diego (Quantrill 5-3), 2:40 p.m.
Oakland (Bailey 9-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-6), 2:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-8) at Washington (Strasburg 14-5), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 10-3), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-1) at Miami (Hernandez 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 6:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 3-8) at L.A. Angels (Peters 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 10-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-12), 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
