MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Boston;71;32;.689;—
New York;64;35;.646;5
Tampa Bay;51;50;.505;19
Toronto;46;54;.460;23½
Baltimore;29;73;.284;41½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;54;46;.540;—
Minnesota;46;53;.465;7½
Detroit;43;60;.417;12½
Chicago;36;64;.360;18
Kansas City;31;69;.310;23
WEST DIVISION
Houston;67;36;.650;—
Seattle;60;41;.594;6
Oakland;59;43;.578;7½
Los Angeles;50;52;.490;16½
Texas;42;60;.412;24½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 7, Boston 6
Minnesota 5, Toronto 0
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings
Kansas City 5, Detroit 4
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 12:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;56;44;.560;—
Atlanta;54;44;.551;1
Washington;49;51;.490;7
Miami;44;59;.427;13½
New York;41;57;.418;14
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;58;42;.580;—
Milwaukee;58;45;.563;1½
Pittsburgh;53;49;.520;6
St. Louis;51;50;.505;7½
Cincinnati;44;57;.436;14½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;56;45;.554;—
Arizona;56;46;.549;½
Colorado;53;47;.530;2½
San Francisco;52;50;.510;4½
San Diego;42;62;.404;15½
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Miami 9, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3
Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings
San Francisco 4, Seattle 3
GAMES TODAY
San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 11:10 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 12:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 7:40 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
