Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Boston;71;32;.689;—

New York;64;35;.646;5

Tampa Bay;51;50;.505;19

Toronto;46;54;.460;23½

Baltimore;29;73;.284;41½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;54;46;.540;—

Minnesota;46;53;.465;7½

Detroit;43;60;.417;12½

Chicago;36;64;.360;18

Kansas City;31;69;.310;23

WEST DIVISION

Houston;67;36;.650;—

Seattle;60;41;.594;6

Oakland;59;43;.578;7½

Los Angeles;50;52;.490;16½

Texas;42;60;.412;24½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 7, Boston 6

Minnesota 5, Toronto 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

Oakland 13, Texas 10, 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Cessa 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Eovaldi 3-4), 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 4-9) at Kansas City (Duffy 6-8), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Santana 0-0) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-3), 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Price 11-6) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-9), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 1-2) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-11) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 7-6), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;56;44;.560;—

Atlanta;54;44;.551;1

Washington;49;51;.490;7

Miami;44;59;.427;13½

New York;41;57;.418;14

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;58;42;.580;—

Milwaukee;58;45;.563;1½

Pittsburgh;53;49;.520;6

St. Louis;51;50;.505;7½

Cincinnati;44;57;.436;14½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;56;45;.554;—

Arizona;56;46;.549;½

Colorado;53;47;.530;2½

San Francisco;52;50;.510;4½

San Diego;42;62;.404;15½

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Miami 9, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 4, 16 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, San Diego 3

Pittsburgh 9, Cleveland 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2, 11 innings

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Houston 8, Colorado 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Seattle 3

GAMES TODAY

San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 11:10 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 7:40 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

