MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;67;38;.638;—

Tampa Bay;60;48;.556;8½

Boston;59;48;.551;9

Toronto;41;67;.380;27½

Baltimore;35;71;.330;32½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;64;41;.610;—

Cleveland;62;43;.590;2

Chicago;46;57;.447;17

Kansas City;40;68;.370;25½

Detroit;31;71;.304;31½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;68;39;.636;—

Oakland;60;47;.561;8

Los Angeles;55;53;.509;13½

Texas;53;53;.500;14½

Seattle;46;63;.422;23

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 7, Kansas City 3

Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Baltimore 1

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 2:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 13-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 7-4), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 9-8) at Texas (Jurado 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 6-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-6), 9:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;62;45;.579;—

Washington;57;49;.538;4½

Philadelphia;55;50;.524;6

New York;50;55;.476;11

Miami;41;63;.394;19½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;56;49;.533;—

St. Louis;56;49;.533;—

Milwaukee;56;51;.523;1

Cincinnati;49;55;.471;6½

Pittsburgh;46;60;.434;10½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;69;39;.639;—

San Francisco;54;52;.509;14

Arizona;53;54;.495;15½

San Diego;50;56;.472;18

Colorado;50;57;.467;18½

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 6, Atlanta 3

Miami 11, Arizona 6

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 6

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 8, Baltimore 1

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 2:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 3-4) at Philadelphia (Smyly 1-5), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-9) at Cincinnati (Roark 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-8), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

