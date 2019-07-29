MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;67;38;.638;—
Tampa Bay;60;48;.556;8½
Boston;59;48;.551;9
Toronto;41;67;.380;27½
Baltimore;35;71;.330;32½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;64;41;.610;—
Cleveland;62;43;.590;2
Chicago;46;57;.447;17
Kansas City;40;68;.370;25½
Detroit;31;71;.304;31½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;68;39;.636;—
Oakland;60;47;.561;8
Los Angeles;55;53;.509;13½
Texas;53;53;.500;14½
Seattle;46;63;.422;23
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Toronto 7, Kansas City 3
Detroit 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 8, Baltimore 1
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 2:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 13-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Price 7-4), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 9-8) at Texas (Jurado 6-6), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 6-11) at Kansas City (Montgomery 1-3), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (VerHagen 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-6), 9:07 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 12:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;62;45;.579;—
Washington;57;49;.538;4½
Philadelphia;55;50;.524;6
New York;50;55;.476;11
Miami;41;63;.394;19½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;56;49;.533;—
St. Louis;56;49;.533;—
Milwaukee;56;51;.523;1
Cincinnati;49;55;.471;6½
Pittsburgh;46;60;.434;10½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;69;39;.639;—
San Francisco;54;52;.509;14
Arizona;53;54;.495;15½
San Diego;50;56;.472;18
Colorado;50;57;.467;18½
MONDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 6, Atlanta 3
Miami 11, Arizona 6
Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 8, Baltimore 1
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-2) at San Diego (Lamet 0-2), 2:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 8-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-4) at Philadelphia (Smyly 1-5), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 11-5) at Miami (Gallen 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 7-9) at Cincinnati (Roark 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 7-5) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 3-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-7), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Freeland 2-8), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 7-5), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
