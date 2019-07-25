MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;66;36;.647;—
Tampa Bay;58;47;.552;9½
Boston;57;47;.548;10
Toronto;39;65;.375;28
Baltimore;32;69;.317;33½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Minnesota;62;40;.608;—
Cleveland;60;42;.588;2
Chicago;45;55;.450;16
Kansas City;39;65;.375;24
Detroit;30;68;.306;30
WEST DIVISION
Houston;66;38;.635;—
Oakland;58;46;.558;8
Los Angeles;54;49;.524;11½
Texas;52;51;.505;13½
Seattle;43;63;.406;24
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3
Texas 11, Oakland 3
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4, 14 innings
Seattle 10, Detroit 2
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 6:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 9:07 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;60;43;.583;—
Washington;55;47;.539;4½
Philadelphia;54;48;.529;5½
New York;47;55;.461;12½
Miami;38;62;.380;20½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;55;47;.539;—
St. Louis;55;47;.539;—
Milwaukee;54;50;.519;2
Cincinnati;46;54;.460;8
Pittsburgh;46;56;.451;9
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;67;37;.644;—
Arizona;52;51;.505;14½
San Francisco;52;51;.505;14½
San Diego;48;54;.471;18
Colorado;48;55;.466;18½
LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT
L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, Washington 7
GAMES TODAY
Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 5:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.