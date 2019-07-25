Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;66;36;.647;—

Tampa Bay;58;47;.552;9½

Boston;57;47;.548;10

Toronto;39;65;.375;28

Baltimore;32;69;.317;33½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Minnesota;62;40;.608;—

Cleveland;60;42;.588;2

Chicago;45;55;.450;16

Kansas City;39;65;.375;24

Detroit;30;68;.306;30

WEST DIVISION

Houston;66;38;.635;—

Oakland;58;46;.558;8

Los Angeles;54;49;.524;11½

Texas;52;51;.505;13½

Seattle;43;63;.406;24

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 19, N.Y. Yankees 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Texas 11, Oakland 3

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4, 14 innings

Seattle 10, Detroit 2

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-3) at Toronto (Waguespack 1-0), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-5) at Boston (Cashner 9-5), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 6-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Kansas City (Junis 6-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5), 9:07 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-6) at Oakland (Mengden 5-1), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-7), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 6:15 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;60;43;.583;—

Washington;55;47;.539;4½

Philadelphia;54;48;.529;5½

New York;47;55;.461;12½

Miami;38;62;.380;20½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;55;47;.539;—

St. Louis;55;47;.539;—

Milwaukee;54;50;.519;2

Cincinnati;46;54;.460;8

Pittsburgh;46;56;.451;9

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;67;37;.644;—

Arizona;52;51;.505;14½

San Francisco;52;51;.505;14½

San Diego;48;54;.471;18

Colorado;48;55;.466;18½

LATE WEDNESDAY RESULT

L.A. Angels 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Mets 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, Washington 7

GAMES TODAY

Colorado (Marquez 9-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 9-3), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 8-7), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 11-2) at Washington (Sanchez 6-6), 6:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 10-4) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 2-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 6-6), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 7-8) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Samardzija 7-8) at San Diego (Lucchesi 7-5), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 5:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments