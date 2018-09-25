MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Boston;106;51;.675;—
y-New York;97;60;.618;9
Tampa Bay;87;70;.554;19
Toronto;71;87;.449;35½
Baltimore;45;111;.288;60½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;88;69;.561;—
Minnesota;72;84;.462;15½
Detroit;64;93;.408;24
Chicago;62;95;.395;26
Kansas City;55;102;.350;33
WEST DIVISION
x-Houston;100;57;.637;—
y-Oakland;95;63;.601;5½
Seattle;86;71;.548;14
Los Angeles;77;81;.487;23½
Texas;66;91;.420;34
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
y-New York;97;60;.618;—
y-Oakland;95;63;.601;—
x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Houston 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4
Detroit 4, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings
GAMES TODAY
Houston (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 9:07 p.m.
Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Atlanta;89;68;.567;—
Washington;80;78;.506;9½
Philadelphia;78;79;.497;11
New York;73;84;.465;16
Miami;62;95;.395;27
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;91;66;.580;—
Milwaukee;91;67;.576;½
St. Louis;87;71;.551;4½
Pittsburgh;80;76;.513;10½
Cincinnati;66;92;.418;25½
WEST DIVISION
Los Angeles;88;70;.557;—
Colorado;87;70;.554;½
Arizona;80;78;.506;8
San Francisco;73;85;.462;15
San Diego;63;95;.399;25
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;91;67;.576;—
Colorado;87;70;.554;—
St. Louis;87;71;.551;½
x-clinched division
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3
Washington 9, Miami 4
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 4
Colorado 10, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings
GAMES TODAY
Miami (Chen 6-11) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 5:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-9), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-11), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Colorado (Marquez 13-10), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-5) at Arizona (Greinke 14-11), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 9:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
