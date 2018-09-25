Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Boston;106;51;.675;—

y-New York;97;60;.618;9

Tampa Bay;87;70;.554;19

Toronto;71;87;.449;35½

Baltimore;45;111;.288;60½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;88;69;.561;—

Minnesota;72;84;.462;15½

Detroit;64;93;.408;24

Chicago;62;95;.395;26

Kansas City;55;102;.350;33

WEST DIVISION

x-Houston;100;57;.637;—

y-Oakland;95;63;.601;5½

Seattle;86;71;.548;14

Los Angeles;77;81;.487;23½

Texas;66;91;.420;34

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

y-New York;97;60;.618;—

y-Oakland;95;63;.601;—

x-clinched division, y-clinched wild card

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 4, Toronto 1

N.Y. Yankees 9, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cleveland 4

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 10, Oakland 8, 11 innings

GAMES TODAY

Houston (TBD) at Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-4), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-7) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Tomlin 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 9-12) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Mendez 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 9-10), 9:07 p.m.

Oakland (Jackson 6-3) at Seattle (Hernandez 8-13), 9:10 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Atlanta;89;68;.567;—

Washington;80;78;.506;9½

Philadelphia;78;79;.497;11

New York;73;84;.465;16

Miami;62;95;.395;27

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;91;66;.580;—

Milwaukee;91;67;.576;½

St. Louis;87;71;.551;4½

Pittsburgh;80;76;.513;10½

Cincinnati;66;92;.418;25½

WEST DIVISION

Los Angeles;88;70;.557;—

Colorado;87;70;.554;½

Arizona;80;78;.506;8

San Francisco;73;85;.462;15

San Diego;63;95;.399;25

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;91;67;.576;—

Colorado;87;70;.554;—

St. Louis;87;71;.551;½

x-clinched division

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Kansas City 4, Cincinnati 3

Washington 9, Miami 4

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 4

Colorado 10, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 12 innings

GAMES TODAY

Miami (Chen 6-11) at Washington (Roark 9-15), 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 3-2) at Cincinnati (Reed 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Newcomb 12-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-9), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 14-8) at St. Louis (Gant 7-6), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Nova 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-11), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-13) at Colorado (Marquez 13-10), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-5) at Arizona (Greinke 14-11), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-7) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 6-6), 9:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments