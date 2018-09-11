Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;99;46;.683;—

New York;90;55;.621;9

Tampa Bay;79;65;.549;19½

Toronto;65;79;.451;33½

Baltimore;41;103;.285;57½

CENTRAL DIVISION

Cleveland;82;63;.566;—

Minnesota;66;78;.458;15½

Detroit;59;86;.407;23

Chicago;56;89;.386;26

Kansas City;49;95;.340;32½

WEST DIVISION

Houston;91;54;.628;—

Oakland;88;57;.607;3

Seattle;79;65;.549;11½

Los Angeles;72;73;.497;19

Texas;62;83;.428;29

z-clinched playoff berth

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;90;55;.621;—

Oakland;88;57;.607;—

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 2

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0

Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 12:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 5:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;81;64;.559;—

Philadelphia;74;70;.514;6½

Washington;73;72;.503;8

New York;65;78;.455;15

Miami;57;86;.399;23

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;84;60;.583;—

Milwaukee;83;63;.568;2

St. Louis;81;64;.559;3½

Pittsburgh;71;73;.493;13

Cincinnati;63;83;.432;22

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;79;65;.549;—

Los Angeles;78;67;.538;1½

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Arizona;77;68;.531;2½

San Francisco;68;78;.466;12

San Diego;58;88;.397;22

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;83;63;.568;—

St. Louis;81;64;.559;—

Los Angeles;78;67;.538;3

Arizona;77;68;.531;4

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 6, Colorado 3

San Diego 2, Seattle 1

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 11:35 a.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 12:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 2:45 p.m.

Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 7:40 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments