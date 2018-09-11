MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;99;46;.683;—
New York;90;55;.621;9
Tampa Bay;79;65;.549;19½
Toronto;65;79;.451;33½
Baltimore;41;103;.285;57½
CENTRAL DIVISION
Cleveland;82;63;.566;—
Minnesota;66;78;.458;15½
Detroit;59;86;.407;23
Chicago;56;89;.386;26
Kansas City;49;95;.340;32½
WEST DIVISION
Houston;91;54;.628;—
Oakland;88;57;.607;3
Seattle;79;65;.549;11½
Los Angeles;72;73;.497;19
Texas;62;83;.428;29
z-clinched playoff berth
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;90;55;.621;—
Oakland;88;57;.607;—
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 2
Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 0
Minnesota 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 1, Texas 0
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland (Carrasco 16-8) at Tampa Bay (Snell 18-5), 12:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 13-5) at Detroit (Norris 0-3), 12:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 5:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Cashner 4-14), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 4-5) at Boston (Price 14-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 17-7) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-10), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 6-5) at Kansas City (Skoglund 1-5), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Pena 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;81;64;.559;—
Philadelphia;74;70;.514;6½
Washington;73;72;.503;8
New York;65;78;.455;15
Miami;57;86;.399;23
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;84;60;.583;—
Milwaukee;83;63;.568;2
St. Louis;81;64;.559;3½
Pittsburgh;71;73;.493;13
Cincinnati;63;83;.432;22
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;79;65;.549;—
Los Angeles;78;67;.538;1½
Arizona;77;68;.531;2½
San Francisco;68;78;.466;12
San Diego;58;88;.397;22
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;83;63;.568;—
St. Louis;81;64;.559;—
Los Angeles;78;67;.538;3
Arizona;77;68;.531;4
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 7, Philadelphia 6, 2nd game, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 11, Pittsburgh 5
Arizona 6, Colorado 3
San Diego 2, Seattle 1
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-4), 11:35 a.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 12-9) at St. Louis (Poncedeleon 0-1), 12:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sanchez 6-5) at San Francisco (Holland 7-8), 2:45 p.m.
Miami (Brigham 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 10-7), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-8) at Seattle (LeBlanc 8-3), 5:40 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 7-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 16-4), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Richards 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 5-9), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 11-5) at Colorado (Gray 11-7), 7:40 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 6:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.